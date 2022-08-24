A year after Bloomingdale’s opened its first “Bloomie’s” concept store, the department store chain has announced plans to open its second location – this time in the Chicago area. Slated to open at the end of 2022, the new 50,000 sq.-ft. Bloomie’s store will be located at Westfield Old Orchard in Skokie, Ill. Once Bloomie’s opens, the retailer said it will close its existing Bloomingdale’s Old Orchard location. The company added that the mainline location will begin a clearance sale on Sept. 6 and will close at the end of October. In Aug. 2021, Bloomingdale’s opened its first Bloomie’s store in the Washington, DC...

SKOKIE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO