Does this Geneva Hamburger restaurant live up to the hypeChicago Food KingGeneva, IL
Man Sentenced to Prison After "Claiming Thousands of Dollars In Fraudulent Refunds"TaxBuzzWaukegan, IL
Dog missing for 5 years, technology and compassion brings Dottie home to her owners.James Patrick
New Recurring Stimulus Program Open For Illinois ResidentsCadrene HeslopEvanston, IL
Edward-Elmhurst Health’s Community Investment Fund supports Greater Family Health’s Franklin Park LocationLorena NunezFranklin Park, IL
bhhschicago.com
510 W MINER Street #1D
Location, Location, Location! This place is immaculate and beautiful! 2 large bedrooms, with seldom seen 2 full bathrooms, living room with separate dining room. The kitchen is updated with lots of maple cabinets and granite countertop accented by LED lighting. 2 assigned parking spaces and laundry in the building. Located in Downtown Arlington Heights, walking distance to everything!
bhhschicago.com
430 Meadow Green Lane
Available For Lease! A very specious 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom end unit with a 1 car garage! Freshly painted with new carpeting and vinyl flooring upstairs, stainless steel appliances, beautiful stone counter tops, and in unit laundry! Rent includes parking, trash removal, and lawn care. No pets, and no smoking. Owner is looking for a minimum of 24 months lease, and will require renters insurance. Prospective tenants will need strong employment history and must pass a credit and background check, there is a fee of $42 per application.
bhhschicago.com
5117 Fairview Avenue #318
Fairview Station Flats offers brand new, sleek apartments with an open floor plan, designed for maximum daylight, with in-unit laundry and on-site parking. All units have 2 Bedrooms with a private balcony or patio, private laundry, utilities and mechanicals. Leasable storage, garage and exterior spaces available, electric car charges possible, two units have private, attached garages included. Four first floor units are ADA adaptable. Dogs and cats welcome, 2 pets maximum, with combined weight of 75 lbs. Ideally located for city lifestyle in the suburbs between downtown Downers Grove and Westmont, offering convenient location to the Metra Fairview Train Station, Farmer's Market, restaurants, shops, blocks from Whittier Elementary School, Hummer Park. Delivery Fall 2022.
bhhschicago.com
2580 Dickens Court
Great end unit townhome. Walk into the large living area with cherry floors. The island kitchen is open to the breakfast area. Painted cabinetry, gas range, Dishwasher and refrigerator. cement patio outside the breakfast room for easy entertaining. Upstairs are 3 spacious bedrooms. Master bedroom with walk in closet and master bath. Upstairs laundry. Entire house freshly painted. One car attached garage. Close to everything - shopping, schools and interstate.
Bloomingdale's in Old Orchard Mall closing doors after 27 years in Skokie
After 27 years of serving the north suburbs, Bloomingdales in Old Orchard Mall will shut its door this October.
nypressnews.com
Bloomingdale’s to close store at Westfield Old Orchard Shopping Center
SKOKIE, Ill. (CBS) — The Bloomingdale’s store at the Westfield Old Orchard Shopping Center in Skokie will be closing later this year. Bloomingdale’s announced Thursday that clearance at the Old Orchard store will begin Sept. 6, with the location set to go out of business in October.
bhhschicago.com
430 N Garfield Street
Spacious 2 Story Cape Cod Home on one of the prettiest streets in Lombard. 4 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Vaulted ceiling First Floor Family Room. SGD to Large Deck overlooking beautiful park-like yard with Shed. Perfect for entertaining. Oversized Garage 20 x 30. Steps from Grade school. Full unfinished basement. Tranquil family neighborhood. Short walk to downtown, train and school. Pets on case by case basis.
bhhschicago.com
211 GLENGARRY Drive #207
CENTRAL AIR, NEUTRAL DECOR. GREAT LOCATION IN COMPLEX. INCLUDES PRIVATE BALCONY, TENNIS COURT, VOLLEYBALL COURT, A WALKING TRAIL, FULLY EQUIPPED 24 HR FITNESS CENTER. LARGE CLUB HOUSE WITH SAUNA, SUNDECK AND FANCY HEATED SWIMMING POOL. 1 BLOCK TO STRATFORD SQUARE MALL. SORRY, NO PETS OF ANY KIND ALLOWED. LONG TERM LEASE IS OK. MOVE IN TOMORROW.
WSPY NEWS
Family rescued from hotel window in Naperville fire
Three people and a dog were rescued from a burning hotel in Naperville Friday afternoon. The Naperville Fire Department says it happened in the 1800 block of W. Diehl Road at around 12:30. Two children were rescued with a ladder from a second story window. The mother of the two...
Car catches fire, drives off roadway into Des Plaines River
PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Ill. — Early Saturday morning, a driver’s car caught on fire and drove off-road into the Des Plaines River. According to the City of Prospect Heights press release, the person in the car was travelling eastbound on River Road towards Milwaukee Avenue around 5:49 a.m. when it hit a gaurdrail and a concrete […]
DuPage County nursing home will get $31M in renovations
The DuPage Care Center in Wheaton has not undergone a major renovation in some three decades, and Administrator Janelle Chadwick says now is the time.
Feel Like Royalty? You Can Buy This Actual Illinois Castle For Under $700K
Hear ye, hear ye, all Midwest royals, you can move into your Chicago palace now. Bridgeport Castle is in Chicago and it's listed on Zillow for $669,999. It's 3 floors, 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1,800 square feet. The real-life non-fairytale address for it is 3410 S. Carpenter Street. From the...
msn.com
Multiple Chicago-Area Animal Shelters Waive Adoption Fees For Clear the Shelters 2022
Digging around for a paw-some opportunity to meet some furry friends? Adopt a pet before this year’s NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago Clear the Shelters event wraps up Aug. 31. The month-long program is the purr-fect opportunity to grow your family, as many shelters are experiencing a summer surge of new pets for various reasons. The influx of numbers can result in euthanizations due to the lack of space in the shelters, so help us save pet lives this summer.
Bloomingdale’s Will Open a Second ‘Bloomie’s’ Concept Store
A year after Bloomingdale’s opened its first “Bloomie’s” concept store, the department store chain has announced plans to open its second location – this time in the Chicago area. Slated to open at the end of 2022, the new 50,000 sq.-ft. Bloomie’s store will be located at Westfield Old Orchard in Skokie, Ill. Once Bloomie’s opens, the retailer said it will close its existing Bloomingdale’s Old Orchard location. The company added that the mainline location will begin a clearance sale on Sept. 6 and will close at the end of October. In Aug. 2021, Bloomingdale’s opened its first Bloomie’s store in the Washington, DC...
Photos: Clear the Shelters Matches Dogs and Cats With Forever Families
Some shelter animals can now live their best lives after finding new homes Saturday. From northwest Indiana to Oak Park and beyond, people all across the Chicago area turned out for NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago's Clear the Shelters event. Shelters that participated in the month-long adoption campaign waived fees on Saturday, giving families the perfect chance to welcome a new furry loved one.
Man killed after vehicle crashes into wall in Prospect Heights, catches fire, lands in river
A 32-year-old Elk Grove Village man was killed in the fiery north suburban crash, authorities said.
skokie.org
Rat Control in Skokie
The Skokie Health and Human Services Department (HHS) manages a comprehensive Rat Control Program that includes surveying properties, treating properties with rodenticide and public education. This summer, Skokie has seen an increase in rat activity and the Village is taking a number of added steps to address this problem head-on. These include sending additional Village staff members to the field to survey properties and mark rat burrows, increasing services from the Village’s contracted rat control contractor and training additional administrative staff to process incoming rat service requests and help answer resident’s questions.
elmhurst.org
Elmhurst Quarry Tour 2022 October 1st!
Take a behind-the-scenes tour of the historic Elmhurst Quarry Flood Control Facility, a site rarely open to the public. Tour participants will learn about the quarry’s history as one of Elmhurst's early businesses, visit various areas including private quarry platforms, and see how DuPage County Stormwater Management currently operates the facility to reduce flooding. Tours depart from Elmhurst History Museum via bus every 30 minutes from 9:00 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. and last approximately 90 minutes. After the tour, participants may take a self-guided tour of the “By All Accounts: The Story of Elmhurst” exhibit to learn more about the quarry’s history. Co-presented by DuPage County Stormwater Management and Elmhurst History Museum.
Christkindlmarket 2022: Locations, dates, hours released for Chicago area's beloved holiday market
The Chicago area's beloved German holiday market is back in 3 locations this year!
Elgin animal shelter taking 75 more beagles
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Elgin animal shelter that took in 100 beagles rescued from a Virginia breeding facility is opening its doors once again.The first leg of the rescue was such a success, the Anderson Humane Society tells our news partners at WBBM Radio. It plans to take in 75 more beagles.Earlier this month, CBS 2 reported 4,000 dogs were in need of rescue. Within 24-hours of taking the beagles in, all 100 had at least a temporary home. Most of those initial beagles are already in forever homes.Anderson Humane plans to take in the addition beagles in a couple weeks.
