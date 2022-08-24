ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overcoming Today’s Affordability Hurdles

Cake Mortgage CEO David Abelyan shares his perspective on what needs to be done in the market to help alleviate the affordability issue, and what products are ideal to assist first-time buyers. The post Overcoming Today’s Affordability Hurdles appeared first on theMReport.com.
The Week Ahead: Servicers Leveraging Digital Solutions

An upcoming Five Star Institute webinar will discuss the industry’s usage of a national digital signing platform, as the nation’s mortgage servicers continue to push the digital envelope. The post The Week Ahead: Servicers Leveraging Digital Solutions appeared first on DSNews.
