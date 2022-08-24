Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Watch: Huge crash at Daytona wipes out entire top 15 in NASCAR race
The majority of the field at the Coke Zero 400 at Daytona International Speedway wiped out in a huge crash Sunday that seemingly could've been avoided. The race was originally scheduled to happen Saturday evening, but was delayed due to wet weather. When rain arrived again Sunday, NASCAR was slow to react with a caution flag. Instead, the field drove into a wet Turn 1 and both of the leaders, Denny Hamlin and Daniel Suárez, spun and collected most of the cars behind them in a massive wreck.
NASCAR: Kyle Busch makes ‘announcement’ at Daytona
Kyle Busch made an “announcement” at Daytona International Speedway, though it wasn’t exactly what NASCAR fans were hoping for. When fans got ahold of the NASCAR Press Pass schedule for Saturday at Daytona International Speedway ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series regular season-ending Coke Zero Sugar 400, the fact that Kyle Busch’s name was listed at 4:00 p.m. ET immediately translated to speculation that he would have something to announce.
Yardbarker
Martin Truex Jr. unhappy with crew chief after crash
Martin Truex Jr. had to fight for a playoff spot during Sunday’s Cup Series regular season finale at Daytona, and he was openly unhappy with his crew chief late in the race. One scenario for Truex to make the playoffs involved him having to finish ahead of Ryan Blaney in points. Blaney was involved in a wreck early on Sunday, which put Truex in a favorable position. Truex finished second in Stage 2 and picked up nine huge points. Things then tightened significantly when he was involved in a crash of his own during a restart in Stage 3.
Comments / 0