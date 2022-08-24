Read full article on original website
Utah officials respond to claims of voter fraud by ‘My Pillow Guy’
UTAH (ABC4) – We’re two-and-a-half months away from the mid-term election, and the topic of election fraud is already taking center stage in politics. Utah’s top officials are responding to the “My Pillow Guy” who claims Utah voting is fraudulent and even criminal. Mike Lindell, also known as the “My Pillow Guy,” recently went on […]
The Justice Files: Police Chief said man in Rachael Runyan murder worth investigating
SUNSET, Utah (ABC4) – A possible suspect in the murder of Rachael Runyan will be thoroughly investigated. That’s what Sunset’s Police Chief Brett Jamison told a gathering of people honoring Rachael.August 26 marks 40-years since the three-year old was abducted near an elementary school in Sunset.A month later, her body was found in the mountains […]
Herald-Journal
Wolf Creek Resort plans prompt sparks, Nordic Valley proposal edges ahead
OGDEN — Another large development proposal in the Ogden Valley is generating sparks from some worried about growth in the more pristine sections of the zone. Wolf Creek Resort operators are pushing a proposal to add 437 housing units to the area up the mountain north of Eden, below the Powder Mountain ski resort. Two of three proposed housing clusters would sit near the heart of the Wolf Creek area, but a third — called Cobabe Ranch and the focus of most controversy — would sit in an area that’s been relatively untouched.
Herald-Journal
Correction: Smithfield taking its own course on garbage collection
An Aug. 12 article on garbage issues in Cache Valley gave an inaccurate impression that the towns of Smithfield, Lewiston and Richmond were working together — outside of a countywide consortium — to arrange for new trash-hauling services. Smithfield Mayor Kris Monson said this week that her town is going its own direction to replace the service Logan plans to suspend for all valley towns in the near future. She said Smithfield has yet to finalize the details of its plan.
nypressnews.com
A 21-year-old Utah firefighter was able to purchase a house thanks largely to a homebuying program through his city. Here are similar down payment assistance programs available in the 5 most populous U.S. states.
Buying a home is tough for most millennials, and many can’t even save enough for a 20% down payment. Dyllon Ryser, 21, got a $20,000 loan from his city in Utah seven months ago to put down toward his home. Other programs like this exist in all 50 states,...
kslnewsradio.com
Car wash accident leaves one man in critical condition
SALT LAKE CITY — Chief Mitch Gwilliam with North Salt Lake PD said at 8:45 a.m. an accident occurred at a car wash near 115 N Redwood Rd North Salt Lake. The accident involved a 57-year-old man from Ogden, Utah. Chief Gwilliam says for an unknown reason, the man...
KSLTV
Utah family pleads for help in 40-year-old cold case
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — A Davis County family is pleading for help in a 40-year-old cold case. It was today, back in 1982, when 3-year-old Rachael Runyan disappeared from a playground behind her family’s home. “It was only minutes as I prepared their lunch,” said Elaine Runyan.
ksl.com
Ex-Utah officer convicted in Jan. 6 Capitol riot wants judge to end his probation
SALT LAKE CITY — A former Salt Lake police officer who pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor crime for his involvement in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots is requesting his probation be terminated early. Michael Lee Hardin, of Kaysville, filed the request last month. The government has filed its...
kvnutalk
Logan man with lengthy criminal history sentenced to prison – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 36-year-old Logan man with multiple convictions for theft and forgery has been sent to prison. Jose Mateo Trevino was ordered to serve zero to five years after being told he had run out of chances. Trevino was sentenced in 1st District Court Monday morning. He had...
kjzz.com
Utah business ordered to pay over $600k back to employees after violating overtime rules
WOODS CROSS, Utah (KUTV) — A Davis County business has been ordered to pay over $600k in back wages to employees after an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor found they violated overtime rules. C&E Stone Masonry LLC, a tile installation company in Woods Cross, reportedly denied 127...
kjzz.com
One killed, four hospitalized after crash in Clearfield
CLEARFIELD, Utah (KUTV) — One person has died and four others were hospitalized after a crash in Davis County. Officials said they received reports of the crash at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. They responded to the scene at 650 East and SR-193 and learned two vehicles were involved,...
utah.gov
Avian Influenza Case Confirmed in Weber County
Officials with the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF) have confirmed a case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in a backyard flock of birds in Weber County. This is the first case detected in Weber County and HPAI has now been detected in five counties in Utah. “UDAF...
ksl.com
Ogden man crushed after being pinned by vehicle in car wash
NORTH SALT LAKE — An Ogden man was critically injured Saturday after he was pinned by his vehicle in a car wash. A 57-year-old man drove his pickup truck into the automatic bay of a car wash about 8:45 a.m. at 115 N. Redwood Road. For some reason, the man got out of his truck and the truck began to roll, said North Salt Lake Assistant Police Chief Mitch Gwilliam.
ksl.com
I-15 in Farmington reopens after debris spill
FARMINGTON — The I-15 freeway in Farmington has reopened after debris was spilled in the road on Friday morning. Northbound I-15 was closed at Park Lane. Another closure was in place at the interchange of northbound Legacy Parkway to northbound I-15, the Utah Department of Transportation said. The closures...
Car hits Weber School District bus with students on board
About 20 students were on board a Weber School District bus when it was hit by a car in South Ogden early Tuesday.
Ogden Fire Dept. seeking public’s help in fire investigation
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – The Ogden City Fire Department is asking for assistance from anyone who may have information on a fire that occurred on 34th St. and Washington Blvd. in Ogden, Utah. Officials say the fire occurred at approximately 12:45 a.m. Saturday morning, and crews arrived on scene to find the apartment complex engulfed […]
1 person dead after crash in Clearfield
A man was killed in a crash between a minivan and an SUV Saturday evening in Clearfield at 650 East and State Route 193 (3000 North).
KSLTV
Man in stable condition after auto-pedestrian crash in Clinton
CLINTON, Utah — A 25-year-old man was taken to the hospital late Friday night after police say he was struck by a car in Clinton. The crash happened in the area of 2000 N. 2000 West at approximately 10:15 p.m. Officials with the Clinton City Police Department said the...
utahstyleanddesign.com
Where to Find Peaches in Utah
Peach season is hailed across Utah at several festivals, some more than 100 years old. Whether you want to attend a celebration or simply take a scenic drive to honor the harvest and buy a bushel (or two), don’t dawdle. The season comes and goes much too fast, here’s where to find peaches in Utah.
POLICE: Man sets Layton apartment complex on fire amid schizophrenic episode
LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – A suspect out of Layton, Utah is facing a Second Degree Felony Arson charge after police say he intentionally set his apartment complex on fire. At this time, the suspect in this case, Shaun Gale, 41, has been booked into Davis County Jail. Representatives of the Layton Police Department (LPD) say […]
