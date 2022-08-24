OGDEN — Another large development proposal in the Ogden Valley is generating sparks from some worried about growth in the more pristine sections of the zone. Wolf Creek Resort operators are pushing a proposal to add 437 housing units to the area up the mountain north of Eden, below the Powder Mountain ski resort. Two of three proposed housing clusters would sit near the heart of the Wolf Creek area, but a third — called Cobabe Ranch and the focus of most controversy — would sit in an area that’s been relatively untouched.

EDEN, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO