Former Bosse basketball star Kiyron Powell announces transfer to USI
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After entering the transfer portal, former Bosse basketball standout Kiyron Powell has made his decision. [Former Bosse basketball standout Kiyron Powell enters transfer portal]. In a Twitter post, Powell announced that he will be taking his talents to the University of Southern Indiana. USI jumped to...
G2E: Evansville Reitz beats Vincennes Lincoln 31-28
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Evansville Reitz rallies to beat Vincennes Lincoln 31-28
city-countyobserver.com
UE Men’s Basketball Roster Update
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Evansville head men’s basketball coach David Ragland has announced that junior Trey Hall will be shifting his collegiate focus to academics and will not be on the Purple Ace’s active roster moving forward. Hall will remain at UE as he works towards his degree.
Home Team Friday: Castle vs. Mater Dei
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) Castle – 14 Mater Dei – 17
Home Team Friday: Owensboro Catholic vs. Daviess County
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) Owensboro Catholic – 13 Daviess County – 32
14news.com
Heritage Hills senior with amputated leg defies odds on the football field
LINCOLN CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - September 18 was a normal Saturday. After a football game the night before, 17-year-old Blake Duttlinger was working on the farm with his family. Harvest season had just gotten underway, and Blake was left alone with some other family while his dad, Ben, stepped out.
Home Team Friday: Apollo vs. Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) Apollo – 18 Owensboro – 62
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Madisonville 46 Caldwell County 7
Madisonville-North Hopkins turned a close game at halftime into a rout Friday night, defeating Caldwell County 46-7. The Maroons led just 13-7 at the break. YSE was in Maroon Stadium for the matchup and has photos of the Tigers and the Maroons. Tigers and Maroons.
14news.com
Jockey and trainer titles up for grabs in final weekend of Ellis Park summer meet
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Ellis Park meet has been a hotly contested one all summer, and the competition will continue fiercely until closing day. Gerardo Corrales had a 3-win lead in the jockey standings, over Brian Hernandez Jr. when Saturday’s races began, while John Ortiz led the trainer standings by one win over Steve Asmussen’s barn. So there was plenty still to be decided.
In This Moment Postpones Evansville Indiana Show
Unfortunately, the 103 GBF Damn Loud Rock Show for tonight, Friday, August 26, 2022, has had to be postponed. In This Moment along with Nothing More, Sleep Token, and the Cherry Bombs were scheduled to perform tonight at Old National Events Plaza's Aiken Theatre in downtown Evansville. The show was scheduled to begin at 6:30 pm and the doors were to open at 5:30 pm. It has just been announced that this show will not be taking place tonight as originally planned.
Was There a Lion on the Loose in Evansville Indiana This Weekend?
There has been no shortage of strange animal reports over the years in Evansville, Indiana but was there really a lion spotted this past weekend?. Over the weekend there was a report made to area police about a lion on the loose. A local organization that monitors police scanners and reports what they hear to social media known as Evansville Watch shared this on the evening of August 21, 2022, just before 8 pm,
‘Bounty’ for Invasive Shrub in Warrick County
The Warrick Invasive Species Partnership has a bounty out on an invasive shrub. There are plenty of invasive species in Indiana. From insects to plants, the list of invasive species is quite long. When it comes to invasive plants in Indiana, one is commonly found in landscapes and woodlands that most people don't realize is actually an invasive shrub. It's called a burning bush (Euonymus alatus), also known as winged euonymus. It was brought here from Asia around 1860 as an ornamental plant for use in landscaping.
Ernesto’s Mexican Bar and Grill in Owensboro Expanding to a Second Location
Want to know what happens if I type the words "Mexican food" or "Mexican bar and grill" or just plain "taco"? You guessed it. I immediately start CRAVING it. So if I can get through this without taking a break and running down to Ernesto's Mexican Bar and Grill for a quick burrito fix, I'll consider that a success story. Of course, eating a burrito is a success story, too.
Indiana Zoo Mourns Loss of Longtime Resident Jaguar Cuxtal
A longtime resident of Evansville's Mesker Park Zoo has passed away. Mesker Park shared the news with the community via their Facebook page. Mesker Park Zoo shared the news this morning of the passing of one of their jaguars. He was known by the zoo as Cuxtal. The big cat would have celebrated his nineteenth birthday this coming January. He had been in the care of Mesker Park Zoo since coming from another facility in 2008.
Local blood center requesting O positive blood
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center is asking for blood donors, especially for O positive blood. Officials say they have an urgent need for all types of blood, but especially O positive. The organization says it currently has orders on hold until it can collect enough units to fill them. Vicki S. Ellis, […]
Gas lowered to $2.38 at Evansville Moto Mart
Evansville, Ind. (WEHT)– Drivers on the eastside of Evansville got a major deal on gas Thursday, but it did not last long. Gas at the Moto Mart on Burkhardt Road dropped from $3.49 a gallon to $2.38 a gallon from 2 to 4. Sonja Brackett lives in Evansville and took advantage of the deal by […]
wevv.com
Renowned astronaut, first black woman in space to visit Evansville
A renowned astronaut and the first black female astronaut to travel into space will be giving a speech in Evansville.
Classic Paddlewheeler Riverboat Makes Return Trips to Evansville This Fall
The Ohio River gets a bad rap sometimes. Sure, it's brown and looks kinda nasty, and you certainly wouldn't want to drink from it - but the river does have lots to offer us too... Easy access to take your boat out on a sunny day. Plenty of fishing opportunities.
Hulman Building to get a new lease on life
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville building whose future looked very dim earlier this week may have a new lease on life. As Eyewitness News reported Monday, the Historic Landmarks Foundation put the Hulman Building in downtown Evansville on its top 10 list of most endangered landmarks in Indiana. But it may not be there […]
