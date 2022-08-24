ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Ray's Day: Robbie Ray dominant as Mariners top Guardians 4-0

SEATTLE (AP) — Robbie Ray tossed seven dominant innings, Dylan Moore and Ty France homered and the Seattle Mariners beat the Cleveland Guardians 4-0 on Sunday. Seattle took three of four from Cleveland in a potential postseason preview. All four games were tight and well-pitched, and the Mariners squeezed out just enough offense to earn a series victory. The teams will run it back with a three-game series in Cleveland next weekend and perhaps again in October. The Guardians’ lead in the AL Central was trimmed to two games over Minnesota, which completed a sweep at home against San Francisco.
