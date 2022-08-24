Tule River Tribe Chairman Neil Peyron has called on the California Legislature and Governor Gavin Newsom to assist the Tribe with its immediate water crisis. “Every Summer, the Tule River Tribe faces water shortages,” said Chairman Neil Peyron. “This year, the problems are exacerbated by climate change, and one of our wells is running dry. As a result, dozens of residents must rely on bottled water or disrupt their families and move.”

