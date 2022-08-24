Read full article on original website
Hanford Sentinel
‘Close to the line:’ California’s top campaign finance watchdog wants a deeper look at donor network
California’s campaign finance regulator will not investigate a complaint into Govern For California, the subject of a CalMatters investigation that explored the nonprofit’s role influencing legislative elections and “pushing the envelope” of state campaign finance law. But the chairperson of the Fair Political Practices Commission said...
Hanford Sentinel
California phasing out gas vehicles in climate change fight
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California set itself on a path Thursday to end the era of gas-powered cars, with air regulators adopting the world's most stringent rules for transitioning to zero-emission vehicles. The move by the California Air Resources Board to have all new cars, pickup trucks and SUVs...
Hanford Sentinel
Rival fast-track housing bills? California lawmakers pick both
For years, California state lawmakers have tried to reconcile warring views on what labor standards should be required of developers who’d be allowed to build housing more easily and quickly to combat the housing crisis. Most recently that debate has splintered organized labor over two bills that both unlock...
Hanford Sentinel
California chief justice nominee to go before voters in fall
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California voters will consider Patricia Guerrero to become the state Supreme Court's 29th chief justice in November after the state's Commission on Judicial Appointments on Friday approved her nomination. Gov. Gavin Newsom picked Guerrero to be the first Latina to serve as California’s chief justice,...
Hanford Sentinel
California may allow more ill, dying inmates to leave prison
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California would allow more ill and dying inmates to be released from state prisons under legislation that cleared the state Senate without opposition on Thursday and heads to the Assembly for final approval. It would ease the current standard, which critics say is so restrictive...
Hanford Sentinel
Tule River Tribe calls on state for assistance after well runs dry
Tule River Tribe Chairman Neil Peyron has called on the California Legislature and Governor Gavin Newsom to assist the Tribe with its immediate water crisis. “Every Summer, the Tule River Tribe faces water shortages,” said Chairman Neil Peyron. “This year, the problems are exacerbated by climate change, and one of our wells is running dry. As a result, dozens of residents must rely on bottled water or disrupt their families and move.”
Hanford Sentinel
Mountain lion killed by vehicle in Southern California
OJAI, Calif. (AP) — A young mountain lion was struck and killed by a vehicle in Southern California early Friday, just weeks after his brother was fatally hit on another freeway, according to the National Park Service. The 2-year-old male cougar, named P-90, was killed on a highway in...
Hanford Sentinel
Ex-US Air Force sergeant gets life in deputy's killing
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — A former Air Force sergeant who was linked to an anti-government extremist movement and in 2020 attacked law enforcement officials amid protests over the killing of George Floyd has been sentenced to life in prison without parole in the killing of a Northern California sheriff’s sergeant.
