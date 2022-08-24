Read full article on original website
Top 10 W. Michigan high school football prospects
With the help of 247 Sports’ Allen Trieu, WOOD TV8 is breaking down his list of the top ten seniors in West Michigan.
WWMT
Football Fever 2.0: Week 1 scores and highlights, Part 2
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — News Channel 3 Football Fever enters its second half of the first week of 2022. Home teams are on the left. The winners are in bold. Byron Center 34 Battle Creek Central 27 (OT) Concord 26 Climax-Scotts 28. Mendon 28 Martin 30. Gull Lake 0. Marshall...
Aug. 26, 2022 Football Frenzy highlights
The first week of high school football means a double dose of the Frenzy.
Muskegon tops East Kentwood in week 1 at home
Muskegon hosted East Kentwood Friday night in a tough week one matchup between the Big Reds and the Falcons.
wmubroncos.com
Football to Face Tennessee in 2026 and Iowa in 2028
KALAMAZOO, Mich. – The Western Michigan football team can announce two future non-conference games with Tennessee in 2026 and Iowa in 2028. The first-ever meeting between the Broncos and the Volunteers is set for Sept. 19, 2026 in Knoxville, Tenn. The fourth all-time meeting between WMU and UI will take place on Sept. 16, 2028. Western Michigan leads the all-time series over the Hawkeyes, 2-1, with the previous meeting coming back in 2013.
WWMTCw
Former WMU hockey captain pleads guilty, Bronson Hospital on lockdown & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from the week of Sept. 21-27. 1 dead in Van Buren Co. crash. One man is dead after crashing his car into a tree on Saturday evening. The crash happened at 5:20 p.m. in the 58000 Block of 55th...
wtvbam.com
Coldwater drops football opener at Grand Ledge
GRAND LEDGE, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater Cardinals kicked off the 2022 high school football season with a 34-7 loss at Grand Ledge. The Comets scored in every quarter and collected 380 yards of total offense compared to 172 for the Cardinals. Grand Ledge kept Coldwater off the board until Zach Coffing’s 1-yard touchdown run with 2:24 left in the game.
MLive.com
Big-play offenses shine in Kalamazoo-area high school football season openers
KALAMAZOO, MI – Sometimes it takes a game or two for high school football offenses to start functioning at a high level, but that wasn’t the case around Kalamazoo on the first day of the 2022 season. Portage Northern, Schoolcraft, Delton Kellogg and Allegan all put up at...
Grandville running game steamrolls No. 8 Grand Blanc in season opener
FLINT – Grandville’s football team had one of the most potent offenses in the Grand Rapids area the past two years. It doesn’t look like that is going to change anytime soon.
wmubroncos.com
Gymnastic Announces Don Houlton as Assistant Coach
KALAMAZOO, Mich. – The Western Michigan gymnastics team and head coach Penny Jernigan have announced the hiring of Don Houlton to the position of assistant coach. Houlton joins the Broncos after spending the past three seasons as an assistant coach at Central Michigan, where he coached Hannah Demers to a MAC Championship in the bars in 2021, also seeing her become a NCAA Nationals qualifier. Prior to that he was an assistant coach with IGI Gymnastics for eight years, helping many gymnasts move on to compete at the Division I level, including Oklahoma's Anastasia Webb, a NCAA All-Around, Floor and Vault champion. Along with other coaching stops he was also the owner, director and head coach at Nebraska Gold Gymnastics in Omaha for 15 years.
northwoodsleague.com
A Letter From Growlers Owner Brian Colopy
Coming off of two seasons entrenched in COVID-19, the 2022 season was beyond crucial for us. We needed to make it one to remember. And looking back, it certainly was that. If you missed it, I could ramble off a series of stats, but the ones that matter the most are here:
MLive.com
Live high school football updates from Friday’s slate of Week 1 games
(NOTE: Please refresh to see updates) Week 1 of the 2022 high school football season in Michigan is a two-day event. While many teams kicked off Thursday, many more games await Friday. Follow along with MLive tonight for score updates and and exciting highlights once the action gets rolling.
Long John Silvers On W. Main In Kalamazoo Has Been Condemned; Closed Indefinitely
It turns out another Kalamazoo area fast food restaurant has had to close down and this time, the Long John Silvers On W. Main In Kalamazoo will close for what a "Condemned" sign says for weeks, but they may not operate again even after the building is safe to operate in. Earlier in the year, we saw an abrupt close to the McDonald's on Riverview in Kalamazoo, but this closure may be due to a fire that occurred inside a few months back, according to a post on Vanished Kalamazoo:
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Airline to offer nonstop Florida routes from Kalamazoo
An airline is expanding its services for travelers in the Southwest Michigan region. Avelo Airlines on Thursday, Aug. 25, said it will offer a second nonstop Florida route from the Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport (AZO). The addition will take passengers to Fort Myers’ Southwest Florida International Airport with introductory one-way...
tornadopix.com
Governor Whitmer has announced the completion of the Van Buren County Road Project as the state continues to repair roads and bridges at a record pace
Governor Whitmer has announced the completion of the Van Buren County Road Project as the state continues to repair roads and bridges at a record pace. In 2022, Governor Whitmer makes the largest infrastructure investment in Michigan history. Lansing, Michigan – Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of...
Have You Taken a Cruise on The Grand Lady Riverboat? Super Fun!
What, a River Boat in Grand Rapids? You bet and it cruises the Grand River every week. It's the Grand Lady Riverboat, located at Steamboat Park in Jenison, just minutes from downtown Grand Rapids. They have Sightseeing Cruises, Live Music Cruises, and Private Charters on the Grand River. You get to enjoy scenic river views, wildlife, live local bands, and refreshing beverages from the lower deck bar.
swmichigandining.com
The Tangy Crab (Kalamazoo)
Continuing my week of eating out alone while my family was gone, I was really in the mood for wings. We had a gift card from Buffalo Wild Wings but every time I’ve tried to order online, I get to the cart and it tells me wings are “unavailable.” I thought about just going and sitting at the bar but I wanted to get home. The Kalamazoo Growlers were playing for the Northwoods League championship that night on ESPN+ and I wanted to watch some of it.
wmuk.org
Residents react to Kalamazoo’s pop-up bike lanes
The Bike Wave on W. Lovell Street in Kalamazoo serves as a visual reminder to drivers to share the road with bikers and others. The pilot project runs along several streets downtown. “The thing about riding a bike in Kalamazoo is that you have to have your head on a...
WWMTCw
I-94 bridge to be demolished
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A major road between Kalamazoo and Portage closed Friday at 8 p.m. and is scheduled to remain closed until Monday morning. Road crews are expected to demolish the westbound I-94 bridge at Portage Road starting Saturday at 6 a.m. Portage Road will be closed between Milham...
1 dead, 2 hurt including child in Portage shooting
One person is dead and two people were hurt in a Friday night shooting in Portage.
