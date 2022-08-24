Read full article on original website
Northern Michigan’s Hippie TreeKyle SchepperleyTraverse City, MI
Money available for renters and homeowners in Traverse CityJake WellsTraverse City, MI
Experience the most unique bookstore in all of MichiganJake WellsTraverse City, MI
New Cannabis Store Set To Open In MancelonaKyle SchepperleyMancelona, MI
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
You Ever Find One of The Elusive Petoskey Stones in Lake Michigan?
I have spent days of my summer vacation each year for the last half a dozen years searching for the elusive Petoskey stones that are found in Lake Michigan. If you have never found one, this might help you out. What is a Petoskey Stone?. I had never heard of...
UpNorthLive.com
US-31 construction project to begin after Labor Day
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- A project focused on widening a busy stretch of U.S. 31 in Grand Traverse County is set to begin September 6. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will build a center median island and repave US-31 between Holiday Road and Five Mile Road in East Bay and Acme townships.
Sleeping Bear Dunes river investigation spotlights access tensions
HONOR, MI — Who messed with Platte River Point?. That’s what the National Park Service is investigating after the Platte River outflow suddenly shifted in a way that makes it easier for boats to access Lake Michigan. The river, which winds through the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore...
northernexpress.com
The Fruits of Our Labor: Do NoMi workers really get half the pay for a view of the bay?
“A view of the bay for half the pay.” For years, that adage has hung like a dark cloud over Traverse City and northern Michigan as a whole. While no one is sure who coined the motto, the implication—that you must sacrifice salary potential to live amidst the region’s glorious natural beauty—has long been one of the few black marks on the area’s reputation.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Passenger train – Ann Arbor to Traverse City thru Clare
A passenger train between Ann Arbor and Traverse City is now one step closer to reality, a press release from the project’s development group said last month. In the next few years passengers from southeast Michigan, or Northwest Michigan, could be making regular stops between the two areas and building an improved economy as well as giving the state’s freeway travelers a little relief from the congested Michigan roads.
Would You Take a Train Up North? Train Service To Northern Michigan Becoming Reality?
It's an interesting question to ponder: Would you take a train Up North? For the average person, the quick answer might be no, but if you think about others who might not be so young (or old enough) nor mobile, it's something that is apparently could become a reality soon.
Grand Traverse Commons Counting Down to Craft, Vendor Show
This weekend head on out to the Village at the Grand Traverse Commons. They have a craft and vendor show that will be rolling into town. It will be held Saturday, Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Each year this fair grows to bring in more artists from...
My North.com
Libby’s Picks: Events Happening this Weekend August 25-28
From the annual Polka Festival in Cedar to a Summer Wine Dinner Series at WaterFire Vineyards, here are the Northern Michigan events you’re not going to want to miss this weekend, selected just for you by our MyNorth Media Office Manager Extraordinaire Libby Stallman. Events on Thursday, August 25...
Northern Michigan’s Hippie Tree
If you’re from Northern Michigan, you may or may not have heard about the infamous hippie tree. Tucked away in the woods behind the Traverse City State Hospital, is an old willow tree with an assortment of twisted branches that have been painted in bright, vibrant colors, by the local community and visitors.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Despite deadly parvo cases, large gathering of golden retrievers still on in Northern Michigan
The second largest gathering of golden retrievers will still take place in Northern Michigan next month, despite a spike in deadly parvovirus cases in dozens of Michigan dogs. The Northwest Michigan Golden Retriever Club said their fourth annual event that brings together a large group of golden retrievers dogs in Benzie County is a go, despite the cases.
traverseticker.com
What You Need To Know About The Recent Northern Michigan Canine Health Scare
Dogs dominated the local and state news cycle this week as word spread about an outbreak of a mysterious canine affliction in Otsego County. “At least 30 dogs dead of mysterious parvo-like illness in one Northern Michigan county” noted an MLive headline from Monday, which quickly caught the attention of local residents. What is this mystery illness, what does it mean for local dog owners, and how can you keep your pets safe? The Ticker investigates.
UpNorthLive.com
Police looking for missing Manistee woman
MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Manistee City Police are looking for a missing Manistee woman last seen early Sunday morning. She has been identified as Nikita Miller. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Kirsten Goodspeed at the Manistee City Police Department, 231-398-3281. This is all the information...
Officials Warn of Mysterious Viral Illness Killing Dogs In Northern Michigan
Symptoms are similar to those of the highly contagious canine parvovirus. In one county, more than 20 dogs have died within days of falling ill, an official said.
Big cat sighting in Northern Michigan prompts DNR investigation
The DNR said they are looking into images of a large black cat with a long tail captured by a photographer during a 5K race southwest of Traverse City on Saturday.
MSP Dash cam captures teen driver's rollover crash in Northern Michigan
(CBS DETROIT) - A 16-year-old lost control of their vehicle while driving in Northern Michigan early on Tuesday and an MSP trooper caught the accident on their dash cam. The incident happened on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at about 9:30 a.m. in Crawford County. Police say a Houghton Lake trooper was working on northbound I-75 and 7 Mile Road witnessed the rollover. The 16-year-old driver was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured.
The 10 Best Places In Michigan To Get Delicious Great Lakes Whitefish
You can find loads of amazing seafood in Michigan. From salmon to catfish, there's something undeniably special about enjoying a fresh meal that comes directly from the Great Lakes.
