Traverse City, MI

UpNorthLive.com

US-31 construction project to begin after Labor Day

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- A project focused on widening a busy stretch of U.S. 31 in Grand Traverse County is set to begin September 6. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will build a center median island and repave US-31 between Holiday Road and Five Mile Road in East Bay and Acme townships.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
northernexpress.com

The Fruits of Our Labor: Do NoMi workers really get half the pay for a view of the bay?

“A view of the bay for half the pay.” For years, that adage has hung like a dark cloud over Traverse City and northern Michigan as a whole. While no one is sure who coined the motto, the implication—that you must sacrifice salary potential to live amidst the region’s glorious natural beauty—has long been one of the few black marks on the area’s reputation.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Passenger train – Ann Arbor to Traverse City thru Clare

A passenger train between Ann Arbor and Traverse City is now one step closer to reality, a press release from the project’s development group said last month. In the next few years passengers from southeast Michigan, or Northwest Michigan, could be making regular stops between the two areas and building an improved economy as well as giving the state’s freeway travelers a little relief from the congested Michigan roads.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
My North.com

Libby’s Picks: Events Happening this Weekend August 25-28

From the annual Polka Festival in Cedar to a Summer Wine Dinner Series at WaterFire Vineyards, here are the Northern Michigan events you’re not going to want to miss this weekend, selected just for you by our MyNorth Media Office Manager Extraordinaire Libby Stallman. Events on Thursday, August 25...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Kyle Schepperley

Northern Michigan’s Hippie Tree

If you’re from Northern Michigan, you may or may not have heard about the infamous hippie tree. Tucked away in the woods behind the Traverse City State Hospital, is an old willow tree with an assortment of twisted branches that have been painted in bright, vibrant colors, by the local community and visitors.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Despite deadly parvo cases, large gathering of golden retrievers still on in Northern Michigan

The second largest gathering of golden retrievers will still take place in Northern Michigan next month, despite a spike in deadly parvovirus cases in dozens of Michigan dogs. The Northwest Michigan Golden Retriever Club said their fourth annual event that brings together a large group of golden retrievers dogs in Benzie County is a go, despite the cases.
BENZIE COUNTY, MI
traverseticker.com

What You Need To Know About The Recent Northern Michigan Canine Health Scare

Dogs dominated the local and state news cycle this week as word spread about an outbreak of a mysterious canine affliction in Otsego County. “At least 30 dogs dead of mysterious parvo-like illness in one Northern Michigan county” noted an MLive headline from Monday, which quickly caught the attention of local residents. What is this mystery illness, what does it mean for local dog owners, and how can you keep your pets safe? The Ticker investigates.
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Police looking for missing Manistee woman

MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Manistee City Police are looking for a missing Manistee woman last seen early Sunday morning. She has been identified as Nikita Miller. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Kirsten Goodspeed at the Manistee City Police Department, 231-398-3281. This is all the information...
MANISTEE, MI
CBS Detroit

MSP Dash cam captures teen driver's rollover crash in Northern Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - A 16-year-old lost control of their vehicle while driving in Northern Michigan early on Tuesday and an MSP trooper caught the accident on their dash cam. The incident happened on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at about 9:30 a.m. in Crawford County. Police say a Houghton Lake trooper was working on northbound I-75 and 7 Mile Road witnessed the rollover. The 16-year-old driver was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MI

