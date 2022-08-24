ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers reach injury settlements with pair of players

By Zach Kruse
The Green Bay Packers reached injury settlements with two players and had two players revert to injured reserve from waivers on Wednesday, per the league’s daily transaction report.

Offensive lineman Cole Schneider and defensive back Donte Vaughn received injury settlements and will be removed from the Packers’ injured reserve list. Each will now be free to sign with another team and play during the 2022 season.

Safety Vernon Scott and receiver Danny Davis, who were released on Tuesday, both went unclaimed on waivers and reverted back to the Packers injured reserve list. More than likely, the team and Scott and Davis will reach injury settlements at some point.

Injury settlements are coveted by both sides of players waived injured. The team saves money by not having to pay a player all season on injured reserve, while the player gets a chance to play for a different team during the same season.

The Packers reduced their roster to 80 players on Tuesday. The team must be down to 53 players by next Tuesday. The final preseason game in Thursday night in Kansas City.

