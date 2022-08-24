September is the perfect month to get outside and explore with your littles, the weather is just right and all of the critters are preparing for the cold months, there is a lot of activity happening in the woods here in Michigan this time of year. Hiking or walking nature trails with your kids is a great opportunity to get some exercise, spend quality time together, and the perfect reason to toss the screens aside and talk with one another without any interruptions.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO