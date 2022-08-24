Worcester County House of Corrections inmate-run farm has donated 250,000 pounds of produce in 10 years

Read full article on original website
Health aides on probation after taking thousands from Westfield patient
WESTFIELD — Two home health care aides who each admitted to police that they had stolen thousands of dollars from the 80-year-old man suffering from dementia they had been hired to care for have been tried for larceny. In the three years since the duo was charged, one underwent...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man sentenced to prison after distributing over 15 kilos of cocaine and laundering or attempting to launder approximately $645,000
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced in federal court in Boston for distributing over 15 kilograms of cocaine and for laundering or attempting to launder approximately $645,000 in cocaine proceeds. Fabio Quijano, 57, of Winthrop was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin to nine years...
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts State Police Air Wing locates missing Massachusetts teens
“On Wednesday afternoon and evening, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the woods behind the Southeastern Regional Vocational High School in Easton to search for two missing teenage boys, who were believed to be lost in the thick woods. More than 30 first responders searched for the teens during a...
fallriverreporter.com
Pawtucket man who molested girl known to him sentenced to prison on four counts of second-degree child molestation
Attorney General Peter Neronha announced that a Pawtucket man was sentenced to serve at the Adult Correctional Institutions after being found guilty of committing multiple counts of second-degree child molestation in 2019 against a female victim under the age of 14. On June 13, 2022, following the conclusion of a...
Stop in the name of fun: Worcester police host first Back-to-School Bash and Community Party at Institute Park
WORCESTER — Officer Patrick Bennett of the Worcester Police Department spent the better part of Saturday soaking wet. And he couldn’t be happier. “This is my favorite part of the job by far,” said Bennett, who along with two other volunteers, was manning the dunk tank during the Police Department's first Neighborhood Back-to-School Bash...
Unnamed Dighton Farm Charged With 13 Counts of Animal Cruelty
DIGHTON — An unidentified farm in Dighton is facing 13 felony charges of animal cruelty after dozens of goats, a mustang, and an emu were seized from the property in January, the MSPCA confirmed to WBSM News. A post from the nonprofit animal rights organization earlier this month stated...
Turnto10.com
Blackstone River cleanup sparks concern over belongings of homeless
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A dirty syringe, plastic water bottles and more can be seen polluting the water and river bank along the Blackstone River Valley. "We cannot swim in it which is a real goal that we would love to see," said Donna Kaehler, director of Keep Blackstone Beautiful.
WCVB
Arrest made in Route 20 hit-and-run that left bicyclist seriously injured in Charlton, Massachusetts
CHARLTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts man is facing multiple charges in connection with a hit-and-run crash in Charlton that left a bicyclist severely injured, according to police. Charlton police said the collision happened at about 1 a.m. on July 16 along Route 20, specifically the westbound portion of Worcester...
Charlton police: Motorist in hit-run with bicyclist charged with cellphone violation
CHARLTON — The driver accused of leaving the scene after striking a bicyclist on Route 20 was apparently using his cellphone at the time of the crash, according to police. The crash occurred in the early morning of July 16; authorities Friday announced that charges had been filed against the driver. ...
spectrumnews1.com
Vernon Hill American Legion Post collects money, LEGO sets for children with cancer at motorcycle ride
WORCESTER, Mass. - Kickstands went up Sunday morning for what has become a very special motorcycle ride. The second annual Lego Ride for kids with cancer left from the Vernon Hill American Legion Post. More than 200 riders drove by organizations providing support services to families facing childhood cancer, like UMass Memorial Health Children's Health Center and Why Me and Sherry's House. The ride raises money for those two organizations, along with Notre Dame Health Care Pedi Pals. Participants could donate money, or give a new unwrapped Lego set.
Elderly Fall River Man Found Guilty of Rape and Indecent Assault
A Bristol County Superior Court Jury has convicted a 79-year old Fall River man of raping and indecently assaulting two young family members, following an eight-day trial in Fall River. District Attorney Thomas Quinn announced the verdict on Friday. The jury convicted Seth Sang of two counts of rape of...
msn.com
As land gets bought up by developers, the remaining farms compete to make the best ice cream
On a hot summer day, few things satisfy as much as ice cream. But most people have never bought theirs at the place where it all begins: a dairy farm. Today, there are 110 registered dairy farms in Massachusetts, at least nine of which make their own ice cream, according to state figures.
NHPR
Fatal accident at Keene wastewater plant
This article is shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative. It was first published in The Keene Sentinel. For more information visit collaborativenh.org. A worker for a Keene-based electric business died Wednesday morning in what officials say was an accident at the city's wastewater treatment plant. The incident...
COVID cases in Worcester remain steady; hospitalizations on rise
WORCESTER — New COVID-19 average cases in the city continue to rest at the range of recorded cases the city has found since June, but hospitalizations have ticked up. On Friday, the Worcester Department of Public Health reported that the city's seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases stood at 38, a rise in about 4.4 cases a day from the week before.
fallriverreporter.com
Billionaire and philanthropist Ernie Boch Jr working on plans for Pleasure Island in Swansea
It looks like we now know who owns a famous property in the Fall River area, but what will happen there is still unclear. Pleasure Island in Swansea was sold at the beginning of June just before it was set to go to auction. The buyer of the 4+-acre property has been kept a secret along with what the property sold for.
NECN
Woman Who Killed Family Members, Then Herself in Lynn Shootings Is ID'd
Three men and one woman are dead as police investigate a multiple homicide-suicide case out of Lynn, Massachusetts, according to authorities. Khosay Sharifi, 31, shot her father, Mohamad Sharifi, 66; and her brother-in-law, Sanjar Halin, 34; on Rockaway Street at Jefferson Street, according to a news release Thursday from the Essex County District Attorney's Office.
fallriverreporter.com
Woman that went on violent rampage that severely injured her girlfriend sentenced to prison in Fall River court
A 47-year-old North Attleboro woman who went on a violent rampage earlier this year and severely injured her girlfriend, was sentenced to serve up to five-and-a-half years in state prison, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced. Tanisha Baxter pled guilty on August 10 to indictments charging her...
ABC6.com
Chain of RI nail salons sued for retaliating against employees, unpaid wages
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — VIP Nails and Spa, a chain of nail salons in Rhode Island, has been sued by the U.S. Department of Labor for violating the Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA) and the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) for employment violations and unpaid wages. According to...
homenewshere.com
Local and fresh at the Worcester Public Market
Food halls are a wonderful way to try multiple types of cuisines and try new products in a fun, community-centric atmosphere. These incubators for foodies and artisans are popping up in urban settings around the country, riding a wave of renewal and investment in local, fresh, and fun spaces. On...
manchesterinklink.com
Dog with rare genetic condition arrives at Animal Rescue League of NH, will need loving family
BEDFORD, NH – At the end of last month, the Animal Rescue League of New Hampshire (ARLNH) welcomed a group of 14 dogs and 24 cats from a partnering shelter in South Carolina. Upon arrival, it was discovered that one of the dogs, Tara, had an abnormality. It was not quite clear what the exact nature of the abnormality was until Dr. Stephanie Magnarelli, the ARLNH’s Chief Medical Officer examined Tara and revealed her condition.
