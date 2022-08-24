ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Stop in the name of fun: Worcester police host first Back-to-School Bash and Community Party at Institute Park

WORCESTER — Officer Patrick Bennett of the Worcester Police Department spent the better part of Saturday soaking wet. And he couldn’t be happier.  “This is my favorite part of the job by far,” said Bennett, who along with two other volunteers, was manning the dunk tank during the Police Department's first Neighborhood Back-to-School Bash...
WORCESTER, MA
spectrumnews1.com

'There is concern:' Worcester teachers union president reacts to backpacks being allowed in classrooms this year

WORCESTER, Mass. - As Worcester Public Schools students head back to the classroom Monday, they will be allowed to wear their backpacks during the school day. The school committee voted last week five to one in support of the new rule. The measure replaces the old rule of locking backpacks up in students' lockers unless they are see through.
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

Just One Station: Hanover school puts bathrooms under lock & key ahead of school year

HANOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A school in Hanover is blocking its bathrooms with gates that can only be opened by staff in an effort to crack down on rulebreakers. Parents recently received a letter from Hanover High School officials explaining the need for the gates that were installed in the run-up to the school year. The reasoning: student safety and security.
HANOVER, MA
whdh.com

Hopkinton Deputy Police Chief placed on leave amid investigation

HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Hopkinton Deputy Police Chief John Porter has been placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of an investigation. Hopkinton Police Chief Joseph Bennett made the announcement Saturday, saying Porter has been with the department since 1992. Officials have not commented on the nature of the investigation,...
HOPKINTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Worcester, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Worcester, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

UPDATED: Framingham Fire Responding To Lab Fire

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Fire Department is responding to a lab fire at 125 Newbury Street today, August 26. Scanner has “hazardous materials at the location.”. Framingham Pediatrics reported “The building is currently experiencing a fire and all patients and staff have been evacuated. All area roads are currently closed.”
FRAMINGHAM, MA
The Landmark

Rutland taking steps to address foundation issues

RUTLAND — Whether the town will conduct revaluations on homes with foundations contaminated by pyrrhotite, and how local assessors will handle that, was covered briefly at the Aug. 8 meeting of the Select Board. Assistant Assessor Amy Evanowski said the issue of crumbling concrete foundations due to the mineral...
RUTLAND, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Liaison Officer#Wpd#Mou
spectrumnews1.com

New Worcester recycling policy to go into effect October 1

WORCESTER, Mass. - Changes are coming to the City of Worcester's recycling program this fall. Recycling bins containing unauthorized materials, including recycling placed in plastic bags, will no longer be accepted. New recycling bins were delivered to Worcester residents, and have photos on them of what is allowed inside and...
WORCESTER, MA
communityadvocate.com

Developer reduces number of units for Greenbriar project in Shrewsbury

SHREWSBURY – Developers have reduced the size of a proposed 55+ housing development on Greenbriar Drive by nearly 10%. The developer came before the Shrewsbury Planning Board on Aug. 4 to present modifications made from comments from the Conservation Commission to the proposed housing development to be built at the intersection of Greenbriar Drive and Cypress Avenue.
SHREWSBURY, MA
wetheitalians.com

An open letter to Italians, Italian American Organizations and Friends of the Italian Community

Italian American organizations in Massachusetts have seen a revival as of late. The unwarranted attacks on elements of our Heritage have brought attention to the fact that Italian Americans have a rich culture that must be respected and maintained. What is clear is that Italian / Italian American organizations are seeing the need to work together to protect that Heritage.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
spectrumnews1.com

Vernon Hill American Legion Post collects money, LEGO sets for children with cancer at motorcycle ride

WORCESTER, Mass. - Kickstands went up Sunday morning for what has become a very special motorcycle ride. The second annual Lego Ride for kids with cancer left from the Vernon Hill American Legion Post. More than 200 riders drove by organizations providing support services to families facing childhood cancer, like UMass Memorial Health Children's Health Center and Why Me and Sherry's House. The ride raises money for those two organizations, along with Notre Dame Health Care Pedi Pals. Participants could donate money, or give a new unwrapped Lego set.
WORCESTER, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

88 New Banners Hanging to Promote Downtown Worcester

WORCESTER - The Downtown Worcester Business Improvement District completed its wayfinding project last week with 88 banners on light poles throughout the downtown area. The banners highlights area attractions and welcomes visitors to downtown Worcester. Downtown Worcester BID received a $75,000 grant this spring from the Massachusetts Office of Travel...
WORCESTER, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester District Attorney Early sued over alleged malicious prosecution in case involving Suffolk DA

WORCESTER — A man who faced charges by the Worcester District Attorney’s Office after an argument with the former Suffolk District Attorney at a press conference last year filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Worcester DA Joseph D. Early Jr. and Assistant District Attorney Anthony Melia among others, claiming malicious prosecution and violation of freedom of speech.  In the complaint that Joao DePina of Dorchester filed with the Worcester Superior Court, he cited emotional distress resulting from a November lawsuit filed against...
WORCESTER, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts courthouse evacuated after bomb threat

WOBURN, Mass. — A courthouse in Woburn, Massachusetts, was evacuated Thursday morning after a bomb threat. Middlesex Superior Court was cleared after a bomb threat forced an evacuation for much of the morning. State Police and the Bomb Squad were on scene, sweeping the building. People were being let...

Comments / 0

Community Policy