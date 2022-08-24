Read full article on original website
Stop in the name of fun: Worcester police host first Back-to-School Bash and Community Party at Institute Park
WORCESTER — Officer Patrick Bennett of the Worcester Police Department spent the better part of Saturday soaking wet. And he couldn’t be happier. “This is my favorite part of the job by far,” said Bennett, who along with two other volunteers, was manning the dunk tank during the Police Department's first Neighborhood Back-to-School Bash...
'There is concern:' Worcester teachers union president reacts to backpacks being allowed in classrooms this year
WORCESTER, Mass. - As Worcester Public Schools students head back to the classroom Monday, they will be allowed to wear their backpacks during the school day. The school committee voted last week five to one in support of the new rule. The measure replaces the old rule of locking backpacks up in students' lockers unless they are see through.
Just One Station: Hanover school puts bathrooms under lock & key ahead of school year
HANOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A school in Hanover is blocking its bathrooms with gates that can only be opened by staff in an effort to crack down on rulebreakers. Parents recently received a letter from Hanover High School officials explaining the need for the gates that were installed in the run-up to the school year. The reasoning: student safety and security.
Hopkinton Deputy Police Chief placed on leave amid investigation
HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Hopkinton Deputy Police Chief John Porter has been placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of an investigation. Hopkinton Police Chief Joseph Bennett made the announcement Saturday, saying Porter has been with the department since 1992. Officials have not commented on the nature of the investigation,...
'I know I'm ready:' First-time bus driver practices skills before the start of school year
WORCESTER, Mass. - Kyle Williams-Ramos is going from delivering mail to dropping kids off at school. He's a newly-licensed bus driver for the Worcester Public Schools. "I came in kind of nervous, not knowing if I would necessarily fit in," Ramos said. What You Need To Know. Kyle Williams-Ramos is...
For whom the bells will toll: Worcester schoolteachers prep for first day Monday
WORCESTER — The phone alarms — and perhaps one or two alarm clocks? — were due to sound early Monday, the first day of school in Worcester. Students and teachers throughout the region are facing the unofficial end of summer this week. Most schools in Worcester County...
UPDATED: Framingham Fire Responding To Lab Fire
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Fire Department is responding to a lab fire at 125 Newbury Street today, August 26. Scanner has “hazardous materials at the location.”. Framingham Pediatrics reported “The building is currently experiencing a fire and all patients and staff have been evacuated. All area roads are currently closed.”
Rutland taking steps to address foundation issues
RUTLAND — Whether the town will conduct revaluations on homes with foundations contaminated by pyrrhotite, and how local assessors will handle that, was covered briefly at the Aug. 8 meeting of the Select Board. Assistant Assessor Amy Evanowski said the issue of crumbling concrete foundations due to the mineral...
New Worcester recycling policy to go into effect October 1
WORCESTER, Mass. - Changes are coming to the City of Worcester's recycling program this fall. Recycling bins containing unauthorized materials, including recycling placed in plastic bags, will no longer be accepted. New recycling bins were delivered to Worcester residents, and have photos on them of what is allowed inside and...
Developer reduces number of units for Greenbriar project in Shrewsbury
SHREWSBURY – Developers have reduced the size of a proposed 55+ housing development on Greenbriar Drive by nearly 10%. The developer came before the Shrewsbury Planning Board on Aug. 4 to present modifications made from comments from the Conservation Commission to the proposed housing development to be built at the intersection of Greenbriar Drive and Cypress Avenue.
An open letter to Italians, Italian American Organizations and Friends of the Italian Community
Italian American organizations in Massachusetts have seen a revival as of late. The unwarranted attacks on elements of our Heritage have brought attention to the fact that Italian Americans have a rich culture that must be respected and maintained. What is clear is that Italian / Italian American organizations are seeing the need to work together to protect that Heritage.
Pedestrian dead in Main Street accident in Sturbridge
One person is dead following a pedestrian accident involving a motor vehicle Friday morning, around 1:20 a.m.
Vernon Hill American Legion Post collects money, LEGO sets for children with cancer at motorcycle ride
WORCESTER, Mass. - Kickstands went up Sunday morning for what has become a very special motorcycle ride. The second annual Lego Ride for kids with cancer left from the Vernon Hill American Legion Post. More than 200 riders drove by organizations providing support services to families facing childhood cancer, like UMass Memorial Health Children's Health Center and Why Me and Sherry's House. The ride raises money for those two organizations, along with Notre Dame Health Care Pedi Pals. Participants could donate money, or give a new unwrapped Lego set.
Charlton police: Motorist in hit-run with bicyclist charged with cellphone violation
CHARLTON — The driver accused of leaving the scene after striking a bicyclist on Route 20 was apparently using his cellphone at the time of the crash, according to police. The crash occurred in the early morning of July 16; authorities Friday announced that charges had been filed against the driver. ...
88 New Banners Hanging to Promote Downtown Worcester
WORCESTER - The Downtown Worcester Business Improvement District completed its wayfinding project last week with 88 banners on light poles throughout the downtown area. The banners highlights area attractions and welcomes visitors to downtown Worcester. Downtown Worcester BID received a $75,000 grant this spring from the Massachusetts Office of Travel...
Worcester District Attorney Early sued over alleged malicious prosecution in case involving Suffolk DA
WORCESTER — A man who faced charges by the Worcester District Attorney’s Office after an argument with the former Suffolk District Attorney at a press conference last year filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Worcester DA Joseph D. Early Jr. and Assistant District Attorney Anthony Melia among others, claiming malicious prosecution and violation of freedom of speech. In the complaint that Joao DePina of Dorchester filed with the Worcester Superior Court, he cited emotional distress resulting from a November lawsuit filed against...
Massachusetts courthouse evacuated after bomb threat
WOBURN, Mass. — A courthouse in Woburn, Massachusetts, was evacuated Thursday morning after a bomb threat. Middlesex Superior Court was cleared after a bomb threat forced an evacuation for much of the morning. State Police and the Bomb Squad were on scene, sweeping the building. People were being let...
A UMass Dartmouth Degree Can Result In Deep Student Debt
With all the talk about student debt forgiveness these days, it was inevitable that someone would compile a list of some of the Massachusetts colleges and universities and how much it might cost to earn a degree at one of them. I'm glad someone else did it because it saves...
Blackstone River cleanup sparks concern over belongings of homeless
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A dirty syringe, plastic water bottles and more can be seen polluting the water and river bank along the Blackstone River Valley. "We cannot swim in it which is a real goal that we would love to see," said Donna Kaehler, director of Keep Blackstone Beautiful.
Traffic Advisory for Parade in Worcester on Sunday
WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department issued a traffic advisory for Sunday, August 28, related to that Worcester Caribbean American Carnival. A parade associated with the festival is scheduled to begin in front of City Hall at 1:30 PM and end at Institute Park at 3 PM. Main Street, from...
