Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
msn.com
This North Carolina beach house was swallowed by the sea
This seafront home lost the fight against the ocean. Sea views are at the top of many house-hunters' wishlists. But while the ocean may look beautiful from your windows, proximity to the waves can come at a devastating cost, as the owner of this unfortunate beach house on the shores of Rodanthe, North Carolina discovered. Click or scroll on to find out how the once-picturesque property sadly succumbed to the deep blue sea...
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of North Carolina
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of North Carolin. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
carolinacoastonline.com
Crab pot Christmas trees could be the ‘coolest thing made in North Carolina’
SMYRNA — The crab pot Christmas tree, by Fisherman Creations, based Down East in Smyrna, has been nominated for the N.C. Chamber of Commerce’s annual “Coolest Thing Made in NC” contest. According to a press release from the N.C. Chamber, there are 80 nominees this year,...
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy North Carolina
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no storage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, North Carolina offers limitless ways to enjoy the outdoors. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty The Tar Heel State has to offer along the Great Smoky Mountain Railroad.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Three local sites fail latest water-quality standard
WASHINGTON, N.C. — Two sites on the Lower Neuse and one on the Tar-Pamlico failed the Swim Guide test this week. On the Lower Neuse, two sites failed to meet recreational water-quality standards: Upper Broad Creek at Black Beard Sailing Club and Pierce Creek in Oriental; on the Tar-Pamlico, Sunset Park in Rocky Mount failed. […]
New ‘Hertford S-Bridge’ celebrated during Community Day
HERTFORD, N.C. – Residents in Perquimans County walked and biked across the new ‘Hertford S-Bridge’ today during a Community Day to celebrate the near completion of the project. The state-of-the-art swing span bridge will carry U.S. 17 Business across the Perquimans River between Hertford and Winfall. It replaces the previous bridge, which was built in […]
The Best Small Town in Virginia For a Weekend Getaway
Virginia is filled with so many charming towns and cities. With so many great places to choose from, making a decision on where to go can be hard. However, if you're searching for an old-fashioned small-town vibe complete with friendly people and plenty to see and do, look no further than the town of Staunton.
Counties with the oldest homes in North Carolina
STACKER – There’s an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
usatales.com
10 Amazing Things To Do In Carolina Beach
If you are visiting Carolina Beach and wondering about the things to do in Carolina Beach, then here are some exciting and amazing things that you can do. These activities can be done by all kinds of people, indoors and outdoor. You can take historical, recreational walks in historic Fort Fisher or get acquainted with the gorgeous Carolina Beach attractions. There are many fun things to do in Carolina Beach, so decide your own pace and select some of the best activities according to your interest.
WSET
Iconic North Carolina lighthouse and its associated buildings to be rehabilitated
OCRACOKE ISLAND, Hyde County — The National Park Service has approved a plan to rehabilitate one of North Carolina’s iconic lighthouses. Officials have said rehabilitation of the Ocracoke Light Station on Ocracoke Island, and its associated buildings, is necessary after recent storm damage and flooding events and in consideration of future impacts from climate change and sea level rise.
North Carolina's state parks are slammed
If it feels like North Carolina's state parks are slammed, it's because they are. State parks are drawing in record visitors, with last year's tally of 22.8 million breaking the record set in 2020 by more than three million visitors. Driving the news: People have embraced the outdoors, as the...
Big battle being waged in Virginia over little fish
CAPE CHARLES, Va. (WFXR) — There is a big debate raging over a little fish. That fish is the Atlantic menhaden, also known as a bunker. Some aquatic experts have called the menhaden the most important fish in the ocean because they serve as food for so many fish and marine animals. “Every sportfish there […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
outerbanksvoice.com
Wait list still open for reinstatement to Manteo medical practice
No details on how many are on the list, or have been reinstated. The Outer Banks Hospital and Medical Group continues to accept calls on its wait list line as a way to reinstate some or all of the 2,400 patients in the Manteo practice who learned by letter in May that they would no longer receive care at the Outer Banks Family Medicine practice there due to a doctor shortage.
6 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina
What's your favorite thing to order when you go out with your family members or your friends? If the answer is a good steak, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about - six amazing steakhouses in North Carolina that you should absolutely visit in case you haven't already been to any of them. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouses are on the list? Continue reading to find out.
WITN
25 years of reporting in ENC: Remembering the worst hurricane I covered
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -When I first moved to eastern Carolina in 1997 hurricanes weren’t something I thought much about. I grew up in Pennsylvania and lived for a while in West Virginia so the extreme cold and snow were the types of severe weather I was accustomed to. That all changed when I moved here.
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina
If you happen to live in North Carolina and you love eating seafood then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should add to your list and visit next time you are in the area, in case you haven't visited them already. Here's what made it on the list.
outerbanksvoice.com
No plans yet for Kelly/LIDL Nags Head site
One of the new owners of the property that once housed Mike Kelly’s Outer Banks Restaurant &Tavern in Nags Head says the company “do[es] not have any plans as of now,” for the site, and that they are reviewing a range of options including combined commercial and housing uses as well as a project that is solely housing.
carolinacoastonline.com
Morehead City Jarrett Bay boat Weldor’s Ark captures second annual N.C. Billfish Series
MOREHEAD CITY — Weldor’s Ark captured the second annual N.C. Billfish Series this summer with an impressive 3,300 release points. The 55-foot Jarrett Bay, captained by Dale Britt and owned by John Roberts, earned its points with impressive showings in the Swansboro Rotary Bluewater Memorial Day Fishing Tournament, the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament and the Ducks Unlimited “Band the Billfish” Tournament.
New 472 area code being implemented in North Carolina
NORTH CAROLINA — The days are numbered for phone numbers beginning with 910 -- a new area code is being implemented in southeast North Carolina soon. The North Carolina Utilities Commission says the new area code, 472, will be used for the 910 calling area, which serves cities like Fayetteville, Jacksonville, Wilmington, and Fort Bragg.
kiss951.com
Some Of The Best Places To Buy A Vacation Home Are In North Carolina
What makes the perfect vacation home? That can be a personal decision. It’s often a place you have a connection to. For most people, it needs to be close to home and easily accessible. It should be somewhere you can relax but also with plenty of fun activities. And of course, the price has to be practical for your lifestyle and income. Vacation rental management platform Vacasa, just released its fifth annual Top 25 Best Places to Buy a Vacation Home report this week. And this year, several North Carolina destinations ranked as one of the best places to buy a vacation home. Locations are ranked on capitalization (cap) rate, or rate of return on your investment.
Comments / 0