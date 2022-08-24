ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Two new Hawaii prospects selected to play in 2023 Polynesian Bowl

The 2023 Polynesian Bowl invited two more new players to the game this week, both from Hawaii. This week's selections include Honolulu (Hawaii) St. Louis offensive lineman Julian Savaiinaea and Ewa Beach (Hawaii) Campbell offensive lineman Isaac Maugaleoo. Savaiinaea is an Arizona commit, picking the Wildcats in June, where he'll...
HONOLULU, HI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nittany Lions Wire preseason predictions: What will Penn State’s final record be?

In our continuing look at some official preseason predictions, and after naming our offensive and defensive MVPs for the 2022 Penn State season, it is time to put our cards on the table with a final record prediction for the Nittany Lions. And, at a quick glance, it is clear we are all in the same boat that this season is going to be more enjoyable for the Nittany Lions than the past two seasons have been. A winning season is what we are all expecting this fall, but just how many wins can Penn State pile up? Here are our preseason...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
