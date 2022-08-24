ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washougal, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kptv.com

OSP seeking public tips after motorcyclist dies in Hwy 26 crash

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A motorcycle rider died in a crash being investigated for impairment on Friday afternoon, Oregon State Police said. OSP said at about 2:30 p.m. Friday, troopers responded to the two-vehicle crash on Highway 26 near milepost 26. When they arrived, they found a motorcyclist who had died.
HILLSBORO, OR
msn.com

Motorcyclist dead in Highway 26 crash east of Sandy

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a car on Highway 26 east of Sandy on Friday, according to Oregon State Police. Emergency responders and troopers were called at about 2:30 p.m. to near milepost 26. Troopers said a Hillsboro man driving a Honda Accord crossed into oncoming traffic...
SANDY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washougal, WA
Crime & Safety
Clark County, WA
Accidents
County
Clark County, WA
Clark County, WA
Cars
Clark County, WA
Crime & Safety
Washougal, WA
Accidents
City
Washougal, WA
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Bullets#Guns#Traffic Accident#Clark County Sheriff
kptv.com

Portland man dies at hospital after being hit by driver on Hwy 99E

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A 48-year-old man died at an area hospital Thursday after he was hit by a driver in Canby. Just before 4:30 a.m., emergency crews responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on Highway 99E near milepost 22. Oregon State Police said an investigation revealed a driver in a Toyota Corolla was northbound when they struck a man who was in the lane of travel.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
kptv.com

Man spits at, pepper sprays Red Robin employee during scam attempt in Tualatin

TUALATIN, Ore. (KPTV) - A man is wanted after spitting at and pepper spraying an employee at a Red Robin during a scam attempt, according to the Tualatin Police Department. The incident happened Wednesday at about 3:30 p.m. at the Red Robin located at 7425 Southwest Nyberg Street. Officers learned the suspect tried to scam the restaurant by claiming they made his to-go order wrong and was demanding a gift card.
TUALATIN, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy