XRP achieves a new milestone, beats even BTC and ETH in…
XRP’s performance in the last few weeks has been quite stagnant as it showed a negative 7.71% seven-day growth. After touching the 0.3878 mark on 17 August, the token gained a southbound momentum and fell to $0.3447 on 20 August. At the time of writing, XRP was trading at $0.3451 with a market capitalization of $17,194,718,951.
Is Bitcoin headed for the next black swan event coming month
Bitcoin’s performance since mid-June may have ignited hopes of a major bullish recovery. However, the limited nature of its upside now suggests that something else might be brewing. Zooming out on its price chart reveals that it might be forming a bearish flag pattern. The probability of this outcome...
Another blank for Bitcoin [BTC] this week means this may be next
With Bitcoin losing its $20k support level on the charts, eyebrows are finally starting to be raised. The market upturn that we saw in July has been diminished to downtrends in the Bitcoin community. The same can also be seen when looking at Bitcoin’s long-standing correlation with the equities market.
How Shiba Inu’s [SHIB] last 24 hours could affect investor sentiment
Shiba Inu has so far delivered a bearish performance since June, undoing its only significant bullish attempt this month. The dog-themed cryptocurrency is now showing signs of some potential short-term upside before the month ends and perhaps, in the first week of September. There is good news for the Shiba...
Shiba Inu: Going long on SHIB? All you need to know before placing near-term calls
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. After over three months, Shiba Inu [SHIB] found a bullish volatile break beyond the $0.0126-level. (For brevity, SHIB prices are multiplied by 1000 from here on). However, the $0.017...
Ethereum Classic’s [ETC] near-term uptrend can extend if…
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. After a relatively dull week, sellers toned down the buying efforts by pulling Ethereum Classic [ETC] toward the $31 baseline. But the buying re-emergence pushed the altcoin above the four-hour 20/50/200 EMA to reveal a slight bullish edge.
XTZ plunges after Binance ‘receipt’ proves Tezos is the bad apple. What’s next?
Tezos [XTZ] may have put itself and its native cryptocurrency, XTZ, in a problematic situation as per recent events. On 25 August, a group of contributors on its network (Baking Bad) accused crypto exchange Binance of freezing over $1 million of its assets without following due process. Furthermore, the authors...
BTC, ETH have had a difficult 24 hours; Fed Chair Powell to blame?
The cryptocurrency market declined with the broader financial markets as of 26 August. This decline followed the hawkish remarks made by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at the Fed’s Jackson Hole, Wyoming economic conference on 26 August. The S&P 500 index fell by 2.15%, the Nasdaq posted a 2.7%...
Here’s where Chiliz [CHZ] could head next after +120% 30D rally
The last two months have supported Chiliz’s [CHZ] comeback as it gathered enough firepower to test the $0.23-$0.24 resistance range. Also, the current bullish pattern can make way for an extended recovery on the chart. With the 20 EMA (red) jumping above the 200 EMA (green), buyers could strive...
Attention Cardano investors! Relief squad ADA is not too far away
The Cardano [ADA] rollercoaster this week has reached another high on 27 August after the latest update on Vasil adoption. According to Pool Tool, 69% of Cardano’s staking pool operator nodes have adopted the latest v1.35.3. However, the community is still waiting for at least 6% more to kickstart Vasil implementation.
Evaluating Ethereum’s potential for a sustained short-term recovery
Ethereum [ETH] has notably had lower volumes this week as compared to the first two weeks of August. Its latest crash last week appears to have downed investors’ mood. Thus, resulting in a limited recovery this week. This was further exasperated by concerns of more potential downside as the weekend approaches.
Polkadot [DOT]: Will a new update translate into a new price uptick
DOT, which is currently the world’s 11th largest crypto in terms of market cap, registered a sluggish performance last week. In fact, it fell by negative 5% over the last 7 days. At press time, DOT was trading at $7.06 with a market capitalization of $7,829,624,527. However, DOT developers...
Singapore is getting serious with crypto scrutiny- Here’s how
According to Bloomberg report, Singapore is tightening up its surveillance of cryptocurrency-related businesses. The country is adopting these measures in light of the upcoming legislative reforms. According to the anonymous source, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has sent a questionnaire to select applicants and holders of its digital-payments licenses.
Seedify promotes massive airdrop of new utility token to top NFT communities
The leading blockchain gaming and NFT Launchpad and Incubator, is about to launch its new utility token, $SNFTS. This will be the primary token for the upcoming NFT Marketplace that Seedify is building, providing higher chances of joining the NFT launches that will take place in the Seedify NFT Launchpad.
Tether takes an interesting stance, USDT benefits from it
In an unprecedented move, Tether [USDT] has defied Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctions. The organization has decided to go against the OFAC on the grounds of the latter not indicating “that a stablecoin issuer is expected to freeze secondary market addresses.”. Tether, thus stood its ground and...
Solana’s development activity may be on the rise, but SOL tells a different story
The wreckage has fallen again on Solana [SOL] as the crypto markets laboured in recent days. One of the primary reasons for the latest slaughter is Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s latest speech. His remarks saw major cryptocurrencies lost their respective supports and seemingly SOL is one of the hardest-since assets right now.
Cardano: ‘Ghost chain’ FUD ahead of Vasil is BACK; Here’s what Hoskinson said
Cardano (ADA) projected vital signs of life at press time, all thanks to numerous upgrades/developments on the network. On the other hand, there is a lot of FUD around too. Needless to say, such FUDs are not new anymore. In fact, Charles Hoskinson, CEO of IOHK, once rejected all “FUD ghost chains” by simply sending a card of the Cardano ecosystem.
