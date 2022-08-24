Read full article on original website
Related
ohmymag.co.uk
This celebrity chimpanzee mauled a woman and tried to eat her alive
Although it has been more than a decade since this horrifying incident, it’s still chilling to recount the 911 call that shook everyone. It was just another seemingly ordinary day for Charla Nash but she could have never imagined this would be the most devastating day of her life when she was devoured alive by a pet chimpanzee.
buzznicked.com
Stray Cat Gets New Crocheted Ears After Losing Them To Infections, Finally Finds A Forever Home
Meet ‘Lady in a Fur Coat’, the sweet kitty known for her love of cuddles and head bumps. Lady found herself at the Dane County Humane Society with recurring hematoma and chronic infections in her ears. To alleviate her suffering, veterinarians at the shelter decided to remove her ears which left her looking a little funny.
Watch As Chihuahua Rings Tiny Doorbell To Alert Her Owner She Needs 'Potty'
A 2019 study in the Journal of Veterinary Behavior found that large dogs were "more likely to be fully house-trained" than small dogs.
Watch: Shocked owner films moment cat gives birth to kittens in her lap
A cat owner in the Netherlands was left stunned after her feline friend gave birth to a litter of kittens in her lap. 18-year-old Ellen Fransenn had just got home from visiting friends to find her cat Asrael in labor. Upon learning that her human had arrived home, Asrael, who had already delivered one of her kittens, quickly relocated to Ellen’s lap to continue the birthing process.
IN THIS ARTICLE
psychologytoday.com
10 Things You Shouldn't Do to Your Cat
Avoid letting your cat get bored. Use creative ways to feed them and engage in joint activities like play to keep them occupied. Cats hide signs of pain and illness, so take them to the vet when needed and avoid toxic plants and flowers. Always give your cat a choice...
dailyphew.com
Desperate Woman Offers Her Car To Anyone Who Finds Her Beloved Dog That Was Stolen
Everyone has, had or knows someone who owns a pet. It is almost a general consensus that pets bring joy, love and even improve the mood of the house. A Golden Retriever by the name of Santino had lived since the side of Glasys Peralta and his son, Tobias, in Argentina. But recently, a group of criminals entered his house and robbed him.
pethelpful.com
Pit Bull Who 'Has Better Manners Than Kids' Is Too Cute to Resist
Training dogs can be a tough task, but is it harder than training kids? One pit bull is proving that it isn't. TikTok user @prettypittieindie recently shared a video of her pittie, Indie, entering her bedroom. This fur baby opened the door on her own and only fully entered the room when her momma said she could. Then, after entering the room, she closed the door just has her momma asked her to, and even went back to make sure the door was fully shut! Check out the video to see how this good girl followed her mom's instructions.
dailyphew.com
Tiny Cat Has Been Best Friends With His Horse Since He Was A Kitten
Sappy the cat and Dakota, the chestnut horse, are adorable if not somewhat unlikely animal friends. 15-year-old Dakota could easily hurt the tiny cute kitten, but he prefers cuddling with him instead. These best friends are always together!. “I got the cat as a kitten last May,” Denice Kinney, their...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dailypaws.com
Watch This Toddler Trainer and Her Big Dog Master the Art of Balancing
Dog trainers come in all different shapes and sizes—and this one might be the teeniest. TikTok user azariaa posted this adorable Aug. 2 video of her daughter, Katana, and their family dog, Ollie. In the video—which has already amassed over 1.2 million views—kiddo Katana gives the sweet mutt the...
topdogtips.com
Best Mixed Breed Dogs for Seniors: Your Ultimate Guide
Getting a mixed-breed dog for the seniors in our family may just be the best gift you can give them to celebrate their retirement day. Mixed breeds will not only be the perfect companion dogs for Nan and Gramps, but they can also help them stay in shape physically, mentally, and even socially.
dailyphew.com
They Thought This Kitten Was Going To Die, But Then She Met A Husky Named Lilo
Rosie the adorable kitten, found and rescued on the brink of death, was nursed back to health by Lilo the Siberian husky, who took the abandoned animal on as a puppy of her own. The then-three-week-old feline and her nanny dog bonded instantly, and after a week of tender and loving care, Rosie opened her eyes and began to walk on her own.
pethelpful.com
German Shepherd's Protective Reaction to Little Girl in Pool Proves How Loyal the Breed Is
There are many things to love about dogs, such as their adorable faces, their compassion, and, of course, their loyalty. One breed that goes above and beyond in their loyalty, however, is the German Shepherd, and one pup is proving his loyalty in a recently viral TikTok video. TikTok user...
dailyphew.com
Heartbroken Dog Spent Her Entire Life On The Streets Until This Woman Arrived
Can you picture what it would be like to endure hunger and cold while living on the streets while seeing tens of thousands of people pass by without offering you any assistance? On the streets, thousands of canines battle to survive on a daily basis. A visiting Finnish tourist from...
pethelpful.com
Dog's Reaction to Realizing the Cat Is Sitting Right Next To Her Is Just the Best
No matter how much you finesse the situation, sometimes your pets just don't get along. Just like these two pets on TikTok, who presumably don't enjoy spending time together. As their owner (@thebossyaussies) from Northern California showed in a video later shared online, their Australian Shepherd is absolutely terrified of their cat. And she was definitely not afraid to show it.
pethelpful.com
Video of Basset Hound Demanding a Hot Dog at a Ball Game Is a Total Mood
Dogs always use their big, sweet puppy eyes to beg for food. They know that their species has cracked the code to getting whatever they want, and they are unashamed to use it to their advantage. One Basset Hound was in full on begging mode in a recently viral TikTok video, and he would not take no for an answer.
ohmymag.co.uk
Does your cat keep climbing on the table? Here is why
As much as you like spoiling your feline rotten, boundaries are healthy. It can be unsanitary to allow your cat to roam across your table and counters. Besides, cat hairs in your food don't add any flavour. As many furry enigmas still engage in the ‘table-surfing’ behaviour even when there’s no food there, and after they’ve been told off, there might be a cat-style cryptic message behind these sabotaging actions.
pethelpful.com
Maltese's Reaction to Learning Her Best Friend Is Coming to Play Is Totally Perfect
There was no greater joy as a kid than hearing that your best friend was coming over to play. You'd be skipping around the house all day long, counting down the minutes until they finally arrived. And as soon as they got there, it was nonstop energy and excitement. That's exactly how it went for this Maltese doggo and her Pug bestie.
pethelpful.com
Rescue Dog's Reaction to Mom Leaving Her Breakfast Unattended Is Just the Best
As much as you'd like to trust your dog, when it comes to food they can be slightly shady. We mean it in the nicest way! It's just that dogs can be impulsive. And if there's a full plate of food in front of them, there's no telling what lengths they'd go to to have a bite. One woman online wanted to test her American Staffordshire Terrier by leaving some of her food out, and the results are just as you would expect.
pethelpful.com
Woman's Sweet Daily Ritual With Her Late Mom's Dog Has Us So Touched
There is no easy way to grieve the loss of a loved one, but, if you're lucky, you'll eventually find exactly what you need to heal. It could be nearly anything, but almost every pet parent will tell you how comforting it is to have a fur baby around. We think it's safe to say that @jewstina is no exception.
Comments / 1