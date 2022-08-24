- Kasper Poulsgaard put away a set piece goal by way of a Josh Redfield header and an Angel Iniguez service into the box to open up the scoring en route to a 2-0 victory against CSU Bakersfield. Joel Garcia put the game away after scoring into an open net vacated by the CSUB goalkeeper saving Garcia's first shot. The Spartan back line, led by goalkeeper David Sweeney put up a clean sheet only allowing seven shots, three of which Sweeney saved.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO