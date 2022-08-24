Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
San Jose State University Spartans
SJSU Set For First Road Test Against Sacramento State
San José State (1-0-0, 0-0-0 WAC) vs Sacramento State (0-1-0, 0-0-0 Big West) Location Hornet Field | Sacramento, Calif. SAN JOSE, Calif. - San José State men's soccer (1-0-0) travels to Sacramento to take on Sacramento State (0-1-0) at 4 p.m. The game can be watched on ESPN+.
San Jose State University Spartans
Fleming's Debut Highlights Spartan Volleyball's Match at Weber State
OGDEN, Utah—What a Spartan debut for Blaire Fleming as she led the Spartans with 18 kills and hit .467 in the championship match of the Weber State Tournament Saturday evening. San José State fell to the Wildcats, 3-1 (19-25, 25-18, 27-25, 25-22) at Swenson Gym. Fleming is in...
San Jose State University Spartans
Spartans Start Season 2-0 Friday
OGDEN, Utah—Haylee Nelson recorded double-doubles in the two wins Friday and moved up two spots on the all-time kills list as the San José State volleyball team started the 2022 season with victories over Southern Utah (3-1) and UC Riverside (3-1) at the Weber State Tournament. With 32...
San Jose State University Spartans
SJSU Wins Season Opener Against CSU Bakersfield 2-0
- Kasper Poulsgaard put away a set piece goal by way of a Josh Redfield header and an Angel Iniguez service into the box to open up the scoring en route to a 2-0 victory against CSU Bakersfield. Joel Garcia put the game away after scoring into an open net vacated by the CSUB goalkeeper saving Garcia's first shot. The Spartan back line, led by goalkeeper David Sweeney put up a clean sheet only allowing seven shots, three of which Sweeney saved.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Jose State University Spartans
Spartans Begin 2022 Campaign at Weber State Tournament
This Week's Information: San Jose State (0-0, 0-0) at Weber State Tournament. vs. Southern Utah (0-0) | Friday, Aug. 26 | 10 a.m. MT/9 a.m. PT. vs. UC Riverside (0-0) | Friday, Aug. 26 | 5 p.m. MT/4 p.m. PT. vs. Weber State (0-0) | Saturday, Aug. 27 | 5:30...
Comments / 0