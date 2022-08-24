Read full article on original website
Michael K. Williams pushed for more intimate gay scenes for Omar on The Wire: 'We should go all in'
Back in 2002, Michael K. Williams made waves with his portrayal of openly gay stickup man Omar Little on HBO's gritty, Emmy-winning crime drama The Wire. However, his new posthumous memoir, Scenes From My Life, reveals that the late actor advocated for more intimate scenes between Omar and his boyfriend, Brandon, while filming the critically acclaimed series.
Michael K. Williams book reveals he was 'one false move from having it all slip away'
The co-author of Michael K. Williams' posthumous memoir, 'Scenes From My Life,' recently spoke about the late actor's aspirations.
Latifah’s Had It Up 2 Here! Queen Latifah Talks About Having a No-Death Clause In Her Contract
Queen Latifah is all about keeping her career alive as much as she is about her staying alive in films to make it to future sequels. According to BuzzFeed, the mega rap star turned Hollywood actress has a no-death clause in her film contracts. She was inspired to maintain a successfully booked and busy career after her epic death in the 1996 heist film Set It Off.
Popculture
Tiffany Haddish's Sister, Jasmine English, Reveals What the Star Thought of Her Joining 'Claim to Fame' After Elimination (Exclusive)
Tiffany Haddish was "100% supportive" of sister Jasmine English wanting to match wits with other famous family members on Claim to Fame. "Kai" was revealed to be English – the Girls Trip star's sister – on Monday's episode of the ABC reality show that tasks celebrity family members with keeping their own identity secret while discovering their competitors'. After her elimination, English opened up to PopCulture.com about her experience on the show, including Haddish's reaction to her casting.
Richard Simmons doc reveals secret birth defect that made him a superstar then forced him to vanish from public life
RICHARD Simmons was born with a defect and used it as motivation to become fit and healthy, a new documentary has revealed. The fitness guru, who was famous for his outlandish and colorful exercise attire, mysteriously disappeared from the limelight in 2014. The FOX documentary “What Really Happened to Richard...
People
Chingy Drops Vulnerable New Single 'Can't Blame Me' About Overcoming 'Rumors and False Narratives'
Chingy is getting real about his past. The rapper is launching into a new era with his vulnerable new jam, "Can't Blame Me," which premieres today exclusively on PEOPLE and marks the lead single off his upcoming sixth full-length studio album, Chinglish. "Wanna blame me? / It's cool, 'cause you...
The Marriage Portrait by Maggie O’Farrell review – a dark Renaissance fable
Inspired by Robert Browning’s poem My Last Duchess, this follow-up to Hamnet mingles fact, portraiture and poetic fantasy for the simple tale of a girl forced into marriage
PopSugar
Tyler Perry's "A Jazzman's Blues" Tells a Forbidden Love Story in the Period Drama's Trailer
Forbidden love must conquer secrets, lies, and prejudice in Tyler Perry's forthcoming period drama, "A Jazzman's Blues." Written, directed, and produced by the Academy Award honoree, the film, powered by Netflix, follows the story of star-crossed lovers Bayou (Joshua Boone) and Leanne (Solea Pfeiffer), a young Black couple forced to navigate the world and the Deep South in the 1940s as decades of deception are slowly unraveled, per the movie's trailer released on Aug. 23.
