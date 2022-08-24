ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
Black Enterprise

Latifah’s Had It Up 2 Here! Queen Latifah Talks About Having a No-Death Clause In Her Contract

Queen Latifah is all about keeping her career alive as much as she is about her staying alive in films to make it to future sequels. According to BuzzFeed, the mega rap star turned Hollywood actress has a no-death clause in her film contracts. She was inspired to maintain a successfully booked and busy career after her epic death in the 1996 heist film Set It Off.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Tiffany Haddish's Sister, Jasmine English, Reveals What the Star Thought of Her Joining 'Claim to Fame' After Elimination (Exclusive)

Tiffany Haddish was "100% supportive" of sister Jasmine English wanting to match wits with other famous family members on Claim to Fame. "Kai" was revealed to be English – the Girls Trip star's sister – on Monday's episode of the ABC reality show that tasks celebrity family members with keeping their own identity secret while discovering their competitors'. After her elimination, English opened up to PopCulture.com about her experience on the show, including Haddish's reaction to her casting.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael K Williams
PopSugar

Tyler Perry's "A Jazzman's Blues" Tells a Forbidden Love Story in the Period Drama's Trailer

Forbidden love must conquer secrets, lies, and prejudice in Tyler Perry's forthcoming period drama, "A Jazzman's Blues." Written, directed, and produced by the Academy Award honoree, the film, powered by Netflix, follows the story of star-crossed lovers Bayou (Joshua Boone) and Leanne (Solea Pfeiffer), a young Black couple forced to navigate the world and the Deep South in the 1940s as decades of deception are slowly unraveled, per the movie's trailer released on Aug. 23.
MOVIES
PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour

Arlington, VA
26K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

 https://www.pbs.org/newshour/

Comments / 0

Community Policy