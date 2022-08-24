ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Espanola, NM

Brianna Sanchez
3d ago

Such a sad event. Sending lots of love and prayers to the family. He was my cousin's friend

Rio Grande Sun

Man Turns Himself in Day After Shooting Victim

A 41-year-old man turned himself in Monday afternoon, after being on the run for at least 24 hours, following the shooting of a man, Sunday, in Velarde. Adele Jesus Valdez is accused of shooting a 23-year-old man in the face after a verbal argument on Sunday at a house on County Road 52 in Velarde, according to a news release from New Mexico State Police.
VELARDE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man accused of threatening Santa Fe hotel workers with knife

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is facing charges for threatening hotel workers. According to the criminal complaint, a hotel worker at the Double Tree in Santa Fe says they found 40-year-old Brandon Broderick passed out in the elevator last Thursday. The employee asked Broderick whether he needed help, and he pulled out a knife. Police […]
SANTA FE, NM
Santa Fe, NM
Espanola, NM
Espanola, NM
rrobserver.com

Major drug bust in Sandoval County

Street value of the drugs was between $40,000 and $55,000. The Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office intercepted the shipment of 22,000 fentanyl pills and 4 pounds of meth. Around 8,000 fentanyl pills were ready to hit the streets in Sandoval County, officials said. Laura Whittenburger, of Rio Rancho, was arrested...
SANDOVAL COUNTY, NM
Rio Grande Sun

Lotaburger Shooting Suspect Arrested in Santa Fe

Ricky Martinez, Jr., 31, was arrested by police Wednesday evening in Santa Fe and charged with six felonies — including robberies, aggravated assault and firing a weapon. Martinez, Jr. is suspected in a series of at least nine armed robberies throughout the region in recent weeks, including a shooting Tuesday evening at Blake's Lotaburger that resulted in the death of Cypress Garcia, 22.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man accused of killing Blake’s employee facing federal charges

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Ricky Martinez Jr., the man accused of murdering a Blake’s employee during a robbery is now in federal custody and facing federal charges. He was arrested Wednesday night, less than 24 hours after being accused of robbing the Blake’s in Espanola and killing Cypress Garcia, an employee there. According to a criminal […]
ESPANOLA, NM
Ricky Martinez
Rio Grande Sun

Lotaburger Employee Shot and Killed, Manhunt Underway

A man was shot and killed on Tuesday evening, in what appears to have been an armed robbery attempt at Blake's Lotaburger, 206 N. Paseo de Oñate. The incident was the seventh armed robbery attempt in Española in the past 10 days. The victim, Cypress Garcia, was an...
ESPANOLA, NM
KRQE News 13

Muggy start, storms push south Saturday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Good Saturday morning everyone! We’re waking up to rather humid conditions thanks to some local heavy rainfall yesterday afternoon and evening. Bernalillo, Rio Rancho, and the northeast heights all saw heavy rain, upwards of one inch, just in time for rush hour. This produced some localized flash flooding on the roads. For the weekend, expect drier air to push from west to east reducing rain coverage. The highest rain will fall over the southern highlands Saturday closer to Ruidoso, Alamogordo, and Silver City. So keep the umbrella handy if you live south. Otherwise, a stray storm is possible far north near Angel Fire and Taos. Highs will slowly climb above average late weekend into next week thanks to drier air/less rain.
BERNALILLO, NM
KRQE News 13

Fort Marcy Park closures in Santa Fe for Zozobra

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Fort Marcy Complex will be closed as crews prepare for the burning of the Zozobra. The closure begins Saturday, August 27, at 12:00 a.m., through Saturday, September 3, at 12:00 p.m. The tennis courts, parking lot, dog park, and recreation center will all...
SANTA FE, NM
matadornetwork.com

How To Take the Perfect Family Vacation in Santa Fe

My nine-year-old son stared, transfixed as an artist painstakingly painted pottery with a single, nearly invisible horsehair. He stood on an open-air train car enjoying the cool, honey-scented breeze as we chugged out into the arid landscape in the shadow of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Then he crawled through the fireplace in a Victorian house and popped out in another dimension. And that was just in the first 24 hours of our Santa Fe family vacation.
SANTA FE, NM
Rio Grande Sun

Española Raises Franchise Fee for Jemez Electric

The City of Española and Jemez Mountains Electric Cooperative agreed to a franchise fee of three percent for 25 years in an agreement approved by both parties this week. The new fee represents an increase of one percent. The franchise agreement was the first to be approved between the...
ESPANOLA, NM
Tyler Mc.

Los Alamos: The Closed Town Of America That Unlocked The Atom

Today, Los Alamos is a town in New Mexico that has a population of about 13,200 people as of 2020 according to the census. Right now, Los Alamos is pretty much just like any other small town in the state with very little difference between it and any other settlement you can find in the remote parts of New Mexico. However, this town has a very interesting and somewhat dark history associated with the Second World War and the Cold War. The United States of America was the first nation to unlock the secret of atomic energy to produce a weapon of mass destruction known as the atomic bomb. Los Alamos was a secret town that contained a classified research laboratory. This lab was part of the Manhattan Project: a secret scientific project primarily created to develop an atomic bomb to help end the World War with a final bang. The secret town was built to house thousands of scientists, engineers, and the families of these various people. The whole point of the secrecy was to keep United States nuclear scientists and whatever work they were a part of "away from prying eyes and ears".
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Rio Grande Sun

Senior Dining Event Returns

Starting Friday, low-income and homeless seniors in the Española valley will once again be treated to a free monthly restaurant-style dining experience at the Beatriz Martinez-Quintana Senior Center. The event, called Friday Night Dining, was started by Johnnie Mae de Schweinitz in June 2019. After the COVID-19 pandemic forced...
ESPANOLA, NM
kunm.org

Eight counties at high COVID levels where CDC recommends indoor masking.

New Mexico now has eight counties at the highest levels of COVID-19, three less than last week, according to the updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention community levels map. Still populous counties like Bernalillo and Sandoval are red and the CDC and state health officials recommend that anyone in such counties wear N95 masks indoors in public settings.
SANDOVAL COUNTY, NM

