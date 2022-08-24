Read full article on original website
Brianna Sanchez
3d ago
Such a sad event. Sending lots of love and prayers to the family. He was my cousin's friend
9
The Gay Rodeo Is Returning to Santa Fe, New Mexico for Its 30th YearDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Los Alamos: The Closed Town Of America That Unlocked The AtomTyler Mc.Los Alamos, NM
Opinion: Attorneys Are Appealing the Conviction of 'JB' WhiteDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
The 'Rust' Armorer Has Stated that She Believes Santa Fe Authorities Mishandled the CaseDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
A Santa Fe Dentist and Guard Member Is Offering Free Treatments to Veterans on SaturdayDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Federal warrant: Suspect in Española murder had accomplices
Two women are now being accused of acting as his getaway drivers, not only in the murder but in another robbery days before. Now, investigating agencies are trying to figure out how to charge the women.
Rio Grande Sun
Man Turns Himself in Day After Shooting Victim
A 41-year-old man turned himself in Monday afternoon, after being on the run for at least 24 hours, following the shooting of a man, Sunday, in Velarde. Adele Jesus Valdez is accused of shooting a 23-year-old man in the face after a verbal argument on Sunday at a house on County Road 52 in Velarde, according to a news release from New Mexico State Police.
Man accused of threatening Santa Fe hotel workers with knife
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is facing charges for threatening hotel workers. According to the criminal complaint, a hotel worker at the Double Tree in Santa Fe says they found 40-year-old Brandon Broderick passed out in the elevator last Thursday. The employee asked Broderick whether he needed help, and he pulled out a knife. Police […]
People in NM prisons often held at the wrong security level, report shows
There is technically a law library at the maximum security Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe, but someone like Michael Armendariz can’t just walk in and pull a book off the shelf. All New Mexico prisons “have legal library services,” said New Mexico Corrections Department spokesperson Carmelina Hart....
Check out Old Man Gloom ahead of this year’s Zozobra burning
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – While there is still a week away from the burning of Zozobra but Zozofest is now underway. At Zozofest people can get a first look at Old Man Gloom before he travels to Fort Marcy Park. It’s all happening on the western end of Santa Fe Place Mall. This year, the Zozobra […]
rrobserver.com
Major drug bust in Sandoval County
Street value of the drugs was between $40,000 and $55,000. The Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office intercepted the shipment of 22,000 fentanyl pills and 4 pounds of meth. Around 8,000 fentanyl pills were ready to hit the streets in Sandoval County, officials said. Laura Whittenburger, of Rio Rancho, was arrested...
Rio Grande Sun
Lotaburger Shooting Suspect Arrested in Santa Fe
Ricky Martinez, Jr., 31, was arrested by police Wednesday evening in Santa Fe and charged with six felonies — including robberies, aggravated assault and firing a weapon. Martinez, Jr. is suspected in a series of at least nine armed robberies throughout the region in recent weeks, including a shooting Tuesday evening at Blake's Lotaburger that resulted in the death of Cypress Garcia, 22.
Man accused of killing Blake’s employee facing federal charges
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Ricky Martinez Jr., the man accused of murdering a Blake’s employee during a robbery is now in federal custody and facing federal charges. He was arrested Wednesday night, less than 24 hours after being accused of robbing the Blake’s in Espanola and killing Cypress Garcia, an employee there. According to a criminal […]
Rio Grande Sun
Lotaburger Employee Shot and Killed, Manhunt Underway
A man was shot and killed on Tuesday evening, in what appears to have been an armed robbery attempt at Blake's Lotaburger, 206 N. Paseo de Oñate. The incident was the seventh armed robbery attempt in Española in the past 10 days. The victim, Cypress Garcia, was an...
KRQE News 13
Muggy start, storms push south Saturday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Good Saturday morning everyone! We’re waking up to rather humid conditions thanks to some local heavy rainfall yesterday afternoon and evening. Bernalillo, Rio Rancho, and the northeast heights all saw heavy rain, upwards of one inch, just in time for rush hour. This produced some localized flash flooding on the roads. For the weekend, expect drier air to push from west to east reducing rain coverage. The highest rain will fall over the southern highlands Saturday closer to Ruidoso, Alamogordo, and Silver City. So keep the umbrella handy if you live south. Otherwise, a stray storm is possible far north near Angel Fire and Taos. Highs will slowly climb above average late weekend into next week thanks to drier air/less rain.
KRQE News 13
Fort Marcy Park closures in Santa Fe for Zozobra
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Fort Marcy Complex will be closed as crews prepare for the burning of the Zozobra. The closure begins Saturday, August 27, at 12:00 a.m., through Saturday, September 3, at 12:00 p.m. The tennis courts, parking lot, dog park, and recreation center will all...
matadornetwork.com
How To Take the Perfect Family Vacation in Santa Fe
My nine-year-old son stared, transfixed as an artist painstakingly painted pottery with a single, nearly invisible horsehair. He stood on an open-air train car enjoying the cool, honey-scented breeze as we chugged out into the arid landscape in the shadow of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Then he crawled through the fireplace in a Victorian house and popped out in another dimension. And that was just in the first 24 hours of our Santa Fe family vacation.
Rio Grande Sun
Española Raises Franchise Fee for Jemez Electric
The City of Española and Jemez Mountains Electric Cooperative agreed to a franchise fee of three percent for 25 years in an agreement approved by both parties this week. The new fee represents an increase of one percent. The franchise agreement was the first to be approved between the...
Los Alamos: The Closed Town Of America That Unlocked The Atom
Today, Los Alamos is a town in New Mexico that has a population of about 13,200 people as of 2020 according to the census. Right now, Los Alamos is pretty much just like any other small town in the state with very little difference between it and any other settlement you can find in the remote parts of New Mexico. However, this town has a very interesting and somewhat dark history associated with the Second World War and the Cold War. The United States of America was the first nation to unlock the secret of atomic energy to produce a weapon of mass destruction known as the atomic bomb. Los Alamos was a secret town that contained a classified research laboratory. This lab was part of the Manhattan Project: a secret scientific project primarily created to develop an atomic bomb to help end the World War with a final bang. The secret town was built to house thousands of scientists, engineers, and the families of these various people. The whole point of the secrecy was to keep United States nuclear scientists and whatever work they were a part of "away from prying eyes and ears".
I’m a camping superfan and I was attacked by a 300-lb black bear – the five safety rules that could save your life
CAMPING enthusiasts are sharing five safety rules that could save your life after a camper was attacked by a 300-lb bear and survived. Paul Georgoulis, 24, woke up to find a black bear biting down on his head while camping in the Santa Fe National Forest in Glorieta, New Mexico.
Santa Fe inmate accused of tricking guards into releasing him
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – An inmate at the Santa Fe County Adult Detention Facility is back behind bars after being accused of tricking the guards into releasing him. The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office says Jerry Benavidez was set to be released on August 2. However, when his name was called, Jarrod Bearden claimed to […]
Rio Grande Sun
Senior Dining Event Returns
Starting Friday, low-income and homeless seniors in the Española valley will once again be treated to a free monthly restaurant-style dining experience at the Beatriz Martinez-Quintana Senior Center. The event, called Friday Night Dining, was started by Johnnie Mae de Schweinitz in June 2019. After the COVID-19 pandemic forced...
kunm.org
Eight counties at high COVID levels where CDC recommends indoor masking.
New Mexico now has eight counties at the highest levels of COVID-19, three less than last week, according to the updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention community levels map. Still populous counties like Bernalillo and Sandoval are red and the CDC and state health officials recommend that anyone in such counties wear N95 masks indoors in public settings.
