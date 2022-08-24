ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Velarde, NM

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rio Grande Sun

More Details Emerge of Lotaburger Shooting

New details continue to emerge in the Aug. 16 attempted robbery and nighttime shooting of Cypress Garcia, 22, of Española, who was shot to death as he worked the cash register at Blake’s Lotaburger. The prime suspect in the shooting, Ricky Martinez, Jr., 31, remains in custody charged with three area robberies but still not charged in the murder.
KRQE News 13

Man accused of threatening Santa Fe hotel workers with knife

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is facing charges for threatening hotel workers. According to the criminal complaint, a hotel worker at the Double Tree in Santa Fe says they found 40-year-old Brandon Broderick passed out in the elevator last Thursday. The employee asked Broderick whether he needed help, and he pulled out a knife. Police […]
SANTA FE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Shoplifting In A Town Near You

This past Sunday evening as I was grocery shopping at our Los Alamos Smith’s Marketplace, I witnessed not one but two shoplifting events occur within 15 minutes of each other. These thieves walked out of Smith’s with their carts piled high with home goods and detergent. For a quick instance, I thought I was in Albuquerque as I watched the thieves nonchalantly walk-out of Smith’s with their ill-gotten goods!
LOS ALAMOS, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Española, NM
City
Valdez, NM
City
Albuquerque, NM
City
Velarde, NM
rrobserver.com

Major drug bust in Sandoval County

Street value of the drugs was between $40,000 and $55,000. The Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office intercepted the shipment of 22,000 fentanyl pills and 4 pounds of meth. Around 8,000 fentanyl pills were ready to hit the streets in Sandoval County, officials said. Laura Whittenburger, of Rio Rancho, was arrested...
SANDOVAL COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Motorcyclist dies from injuries in Santa Fe crash

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police say a motorcyclist died after a crash on Rodeo Road near the Santa Fe Place Mall. The crash happened just after 2:00 p.m. Saturday. They say the motorcyclist, 25-year-old Cameron Thomas, was taken to a hospital in Albuquerque where he later died. Details are limited on the crash but […]
SANTA FE, NM
Rio Grande Sun

Lotaburger Shooting Suspect Arrested in Santa Fe

Ricky Martinez, Jr., 31, was arrested by police Wednesday evening in Santa Fe and charged with six felonies — including robberies, aggravated assault and firing a weapon. Martinez, Jr. is suspected in a series of at least nine armed robberies throughout the region in recent weeks, including a shooting Tuesday evening at Blake's Lotaburger that resulted in the death of Cypress Garcia, 22.
SANTA FE, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
KRQE News 13

Man accused of killing Blake’s employee facing federal charges

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Ricky Martinez Jr., the man accused of murdering a Blake’s employee during a robbery is now in federal custody and facing federal charges. He was arrested Wednesday night, less than 24 hours after being accused of robbing the Blake’s in Espanola and killing Cypress Garcia, an employee there. According to a criminal […]
ESPANOLA, NM
Rio Grande Sun

Lotaburger Employee Shot and Killed, Manhunt Underway

A man was shot and killed on Tuesday evening, in what appears to have been an armed robbery attempt at Blake's Lotaburger, 206 N. Paseo de Oñate. The incident was the seventh armed robbery attempt in Española in the past 10 days. The victim, Cypress Garcia, was an...
ESPANOLA, NM
KRQE News 13

Fort Marcy Park closures in Santa Fe for Zozobra

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Fort Marcy Complex will be closed as crews prepare for the burning of the Zozobra. The closure begins Saturday, August 27, at 12:00 a.m., through Saturday, September 3, at 12:00 p.m. The tennis courts, parking lot, dog park, and recreation center will all...
SANTA FE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#New Mexico State Police#Personal Injury#Violent Crime#Nmsp#The E 911 Dispatch Center#E 911
Rio Grande Sun

Española Raises Franchise Fee for Jemez Electric

The City of Española and Jemez Mountains Electric Cooperative agreed to a franchise fee of three percent for 25 years in an agreement approved by both parties this week. The new fee represents an increase of one percent. The franchise agreement was the first to be approved between the...
ESPANOLA, NM
Tyler Mc.

Los Alamos: The Closed Town Of America That Unlocked The Atom

Today, Los Alamos is a town in New Mexico that has a population of about 13,200 people as of 2020 according to the census. Right now, Los Alamos is pretty much just like any other small town in the state with very little difference between it and any other settlement you can find in the remote parts of New Mexico. However, this town has a very interesting and somewhat dark history associated with the Second World War and the Cold War. The United States of America was the first nation to unlock the secret of atomic energy to produce a weapon of mass destruction known as the atomic bomb. Los Alamos was a secret town that contained a classified research laboratory. This lab was part of the Manhattan Project: a secret scientific project primarily created to develop an atomic bomb to help end the World War with a final bang. The secret town was built to house thousands of scientists, engineers, and the families of these various people. The whole point of the secrecy was to keep United States nuclear scientists and whatever work they were a part of "away from prying eyes and ears".
LOS ALAMOS, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Vogue Magazine

Stylish Scenes From the 100th Santa Fe Indian Market

This past weekend, the Santa Fe Indian Market celebrated its 100th anniversary, and the annual event—where Indigenous artists across North America take over downtown Santa Fe, and showcase their latest works for sale—has only continued to grow in scope. Originally an intimate event held indoors, the market was once specifically focused on reviving the art of Pueblo pottery making, but today it has since evolved to include beadwork, quillwork, textiles, ceramics, and many other mediums—all from artists of different tribes, styles, and locations. Whether traditional or contemporary in feel, each piece tells a different story, and maintains a specific aspect of cultural craftwork. (Today, the market is run by the Southwestern Association of Indian Arts, known as SWAIA).
SANTA FE, NM
kunm.org

Eight counties at high COVID levels where CDC recommends indoor masking.

New Mexico now has eight counties at the highest levels of COVID-19, three less than last week, according to the updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention community levels map. Still populous counties like Bernalillo and Sandoval are red and the CDC and state health officials recommend that anyone in such counties wear N95 masks indoors in public settings.
SANDOVAL COUNTY, NM
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Breakfast in Santa Fe, NM — 20 Top Places!

Santa Fe offers a picturesque sight that history buffs easily fall in love with. Apart from its Pueblo style, the city likewise hosts an eclectic dining scene perfect for foodies. Mornings are extra special because of the mouthwatering meals available. Sticking to a healthy diet won’t be a problem with...
SANTA FE, NM
Rio Grande Sun

Senior Dining Event Returns

Starting Friday, low-income and homeless seniors in the Española valley will once again be treated to a free monthly restaurant-style dining experience at the Beatriz Martinez-Quintana Senior Center. The event, called Friday Night Dining, was started by Johnnie Mae de Schweinitz in June 2019. After the COVID-19 pandemic forced...
ESPANOLA, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy