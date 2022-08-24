Read full article on original website
Related
Comedy Night raises more than $30,000 to feed senior citizens in southwest Georgia
ALBANY — It was laughter for a good cause this week as the Southwest Georgia Council on Aging’s annual comedy night helped raise more than $30,000 for a program providing home-delivered meals to senior citizens. The latest edition was the 15th in 16 years, with 2021 canceled due...
southgatv.com
Tifton’s new java fix
TIFTON, GA – A popular southeast-based coffee franchise, Ellianos Coffee, officially started serving customers in Tifton, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 24, 2022. Located at 148 S. Virginia Avenue, the drive-thru coffee shop is now ready to serve the Tifton community. The new location is under the ownership of Clifton...
southgatv.com
Working hard in Albany
ATLANTA, GA- Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Albany recorded an unemployment rate of 3.9 percent in July, down four-tenths of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 5.4 percent. “This summer, we have seen unemployment rates drop while job numbers have climbed,” said...
WALB 10
City of Valdosta provides water bill assistance
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Some South Georgians say they have had problems since the pandemic putting their lives back together. A lot of families have been struggling to pay bills. The City of Valdosta collaborated with Coastal Plain EOA and decided to take action and provide families with water bill assistance.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WALB 10
Adel residents upset over utility bill issues
ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - Several people in Adel are angry about their recent utility bills. So much so that over 50 people packed out a recent city council meeting to voice their frustrations. Several Adel Residents told WALB News 10 that they didn’t have a utility bill for months. And...
wfxl.com
"We can make a big impact in a small spot,"Operation Clean Sweep comes to Ward 6
On Thursday afternoon, multiple City of Albany departments came together for this month's Operation Clean Sweep. The operation took place at the Bill Miller Community Center. Director of Public Works, Stacey Rowe explained how they had been doing the operation for almost two years now where they pick small sections of each ward to clean every month.
WCTV
Missing Florida teen found safe across state line in Georgia
TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - A Bay County, Florida teen who was the subject of a statewide missing child alert Wednesday, was found across the state line in Bainbridge, Georgia. Springfield Police Department Assistant Chief Russell Voyles confirms 15-year-old Myzziah Brown is safe. Voyles says a woman who had seen the...
wabe.org
Georgia communities mobilize against expansion of foul-smelling wood-burning energy
A group of residents and environmentalists are fighting to prevent the world’s largest wood pellet plant from coming to a predominantly Black and Hispanic community in south Georgia. The Southern Environmental Law Center and Concerned Citizens of Cook County are asking a judge to revoke an air quality permit...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCTV
Family of three flees to Tallahassee with one-year-old daughter
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -For millions of Ukrainians, the constant barrage of screams, bombings, and collapsing buildings have become the norm. Every single day brings new dangers and difficulties. The promise of a better future...has attracted more than 100-thousand Ukrainian refugees to the u.s. so far. A few of those families...
Quitman, August 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Wayne County High School football team will have a game with Brooks County High School on August 26, 2022, 16:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
WCTV
LCSO investigating Saturday night shooting on Tower Road
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Deputies are investigating a shooting on Tower Road in northeast Leon County, according to an LCSO spokesperson. The incident happened around 8 p.m. Saturday on Tower Road at John Boy Lane. Details are limited at this time, including extent of injuries or if anyone has been...
wfxl.com
Watchdog group calls out Grady Co. hospital for violating federal healthcare rule
GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The watchdog website PatientRightsAdvocate.org, in their latest publication, is calling out a southwest Georgia hospital for not fully complying with federal law. PatientRightsAdvocate.org is a non-profit organization that tracks upfront healthcare prices. The group issues a semi-annual hospital price transparency compliance report. This report was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCTV
Uptick of fentanyl overdoses reported in South Georgia
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Several South Georgia communities are seeing high numbers of Fentanyl overdoses. According to the Department of Public Health for Southwest Georgia, out of their 13 county district, Tift county has some of the highest numbers of fentanyl overdoses in the area. Herby Benson, Tift County State...
Entering auto suspect arrested on the 300 block of Jackson Street
ALBANY — One of two suspects wanted for breaking into multiple cars in the Ashley Riverside Apartment complex on Jackson Street was apprehended by Albany Police Department officers Friday. An official police report said offers responded to the 300 block of Jackson Street at around 3:30 a.m. Witnesses told...
valdostatoday.com
Citizen E911 call leads to stolen gun arrest in Valdosta
VALDOSTA – A citizen’s E911 call leads Valdosta police to a felon in possession of a firearm and drugs. Offender: Andrew Ashley, African American male, 36 years of age, Valdosta resident. On August 23, 2022, at approximately 7:36 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded to the area of the...
WCTV
New details emerge in 2021 shootout, double homicide at Monticello home
MONTICELLO, Fla. (WCTV)- Newly-obtained court documents are shedding a light on what transpired outside a home in Monticello where two young men were killed in 2021. Recently, on the one-year anniversary, a 70-year-old woman was also gunned down at the home. Investigators said they are looking into if the crimes are connected.
WALB 10
Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for runaway juvenile
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a runaway juvenile. Deputies said Lameria Parks, 17, is believed to have run away from her home in the Brinson area. The last reported contact with Parks was on Aug. 22 at 6 a.m. Anyone with...
valdostatoday.com
Lowndes Co. I-75 bridge removal planned
GDOT Photo (Courtney Peugh): Removal of the northernmost SR 31/Madison Highway bridge over I-75 is scheduled to begin next week. It’s the bridge on the left in the photo. The bridge was closed to traffic earlier this month in preparation for removal. LOWNDES CO. – The Georgia DOT will...
WALB 10
Week 2: Friday night football games final scores, vote for Week 2′s Play of the Week
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A longstanding rivalry is in full bloom once again for the City of Roses. The Thomas County Central Yellow Jacket is set to take on the Thomasville Bulldogs in the Locker Room Report’s “Game of the Week.”. The Rose City Rivalry dates back to...
WALB 10
More rain and storms ahead
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Cloudy and wet with on and off periods of light to moderate rain across SGA Thursday. Showers and a few storms hold through the evening. More active weather tomorrow with light showers early followed by scattered showers and storms through the afternoon and evening. If you’re heading out to Friday night football grab a poncho as some games will be impacted.
Comments / 0