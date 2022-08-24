Read full article on original website
odessapd.com
Keeping You Informed - Fatal Crash
On August 25, 2022, at approximately 10:53 pm, Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a major crash in the 7200 block of Eastridge Road. The investigation revealed that a 30-year-old Odessa man, later identified as Jessie Owens, was operating his 2015 Dodge Journey east on Eastridge Road at a high rate of speed. For unknown reasons, the vehicle left the roadway and rolled.
odessapd.com
Odessa Animal Shelter - Too Cute
If you're looking to add a fur baby to your family, we hope you'll check at the Odessa Animal Shelter. We've made it easy to look online as well: https://www.odessa-tx.gov/939/Pets-Available-for-Adoption?fbclid=IwAR0WTYzigbVF_ygx1Qtp2KstyXQJRK6E6qyTh-TL4oMubDebiyN82Awd9-E As always, we want to remind you to spay/neuter your pets and make sure they're up to date on their...
