MIDLAND – An early morning tractor trailer fire in Midland caused headaches for drivers as the entire interstate in the area was shut down for hours. According to multiple reports, on Aug. 25 at around 4 a.m., firefighters with the Midland Fire Department were dispatched to I-20 near mile marker 136, just past the Loves truck stop, eastbound for the report of a semi truck that had caught fire. Crews were able to put out the fire but as of 9 a.m. the interstate was still closed. Traffic was being diverted to the frontage road but TxDOT traffic cameras show that the line is miles long. As…

MIDLAND, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO