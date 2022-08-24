ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ector County, TX

Victim identified in early morning shooting

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department has identified a man killed in an early morning shooting. 43-year-old Jody Goode died at the scene. Investigators said he was shot multiple times. Around 2:40 a.m., officers were called to investigate a disturbance in the 1100 block of Jeter Avenue. According to OPD, Goode was involved in […]
Odessa man killed in rollover crash

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man killed in a Thursday night crash has been identified as 30-year-old Jessie Owens. Owens died at the scene.  According to the Odessa Police Department, around 10:53 p.m. on August 25, officers were called to the scene of a crash in the 7200 block of Eastridge Road. Investigators said Owens […]
Juvenile found in possession of firearm at Texas high school

ODESSA, Texas - A juvenile male has been detained after he attempted to enter an Odessa, Texas high school with a firearm, police say. The Odessa Police Department said around 3:30 p.m. August 26, a call went out about a subject with a gun attempting to get into Permian High School.
Keeping You Informed - Fatal Crash

On August 25, 2022, at approximately 10:53 pm, Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a major crash in the 7200 block of Eastridge Road. The investigation revealed that a 30-year-old Odessa man, later identified as Jessie Owens, was operating his 2015 Dodge Journey east on Eastridge Road at a high rate of speed. For unknown reasons, the vehicle left the roadway and rolled.
Odessa Police searching for vehicle thief

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police have posted on their Facebook page that they are looking for a man who stole a car. On Aug. 25, at about 7 a.m., a man reported to the Odessa Police Department that his running vehicle was stolen from the parking lot and his daughter was inside.
Man found shot to death in front of Odessa home identified

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police have now released the name of the man shot dead Wednesday morning. The man was identified as 43-year-old Jody Goode. Goode was found with multiple gunshot wounds. The investigation showed he was in a fight with a known associate prior to the shooting. An...
UPDATE: Student with gun detained at Permian High

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- UPDATE: The Odessa Police Department has confirmed that a “juvenile male” was found with a gun on campus at Permian High School. The armed student has been detained by police. The first call came in around 3:30 this afternoon after someone called 911 and said an armed person was trying to get […]
Midland Crime Stoppers investigate purse theft

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Crime Stoppers are investigating a purse theft that happened around 9:30 pm on August 2nd at the La Flor de Michoacan, located at 802 S. Garfield St. The surveillance video revealed that a male with a beard, wearing a gray shirt, jeans, and black hat took the purse off of […]
Man found dead outside Odessa home

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead outside an Odessa home early Wednesday morning.  Around 2:40 a.m. officers responded to a home in the 1100 block of Jeter Avenue to investigate a disturbance. There, they found a man lying dead in the front yard. Investigators said the […]
ECISD student charged after threatening to bring gun to school

Student did not have a gun when searched ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Ector County ISD student has been charged after investigators said he made a statement about getting a gun and shooting students. The Crockett Middle School seventh grader has not been identified by police.  ECISD said officers received a call about the statement early […]
OHS student stabbed during campus fight

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- ECISD police are investigating a fight between two Odessa High School students that ended when one of the students was stabbed, the District said in a release Wednesday afternoon. ECISD said two boys, who have not been identified, agreed to a fight near the end of the school day. The student who was […]
Man arrested after fight at Odessa Whataburger

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Over the weekend a man was arrested after a fight at the Whataburger on Eighth Street in Odessa. The fight was caught on video and posted to social media. We don’t have much background on what led to the fight just yet. Odessa police have...
18-wheeler Fire on I-20 Causes Major Delays for Drivers in the Permian Basin

MIDLAND – An early morning tractor trailer fire in Midland caused headaches for drivers as the entire interstate in the area was shut down for hours. According to multiple reports, on Aug. 25 at around 4 a.m., firefighters with the Midland Fire Department were dispatched to I-20 near mile marker 136, just past the Loves truck stop, eastbound for the report of a semi truck that had caught fire.  Crews were able to put out the fire but as of 9 a.m. the interstate was still closed. Traffic was being diverted to the frontage road but TxDOT traffic cameras show that the line is miles long. As…
