Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Another Child Dies In A Hot Car In Texas: This summer was Especially Brutal With Temperatures in The Triple Digitsjustpene50
U.S. Congressman "Defied Property Tax Law" For Nearly a DecadeTaxBuzzTexas State
Beto O'Rourke is looking forward to debate with Greg Abbott.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Opinion: A Church in Texas Performed an Anti-Gay, Christian Version of HamiltonK. RevsMcallen, TX
Texas Gov Abbott finally agrees to debate BetoAsh JurbergTexas State
Related
DPS: Man wanted for accident that left one seriously injured
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is looking for the whereabouts of a wanted man. According to a Facebook post by DPS, Fidencio Gonzalez Gonzalez is wanted for an accident causing serious bodily injury that happened May 25. Gonzalez is described as a 45-year-old man, 5 ft. 5 in, 125 pounds, […]
kurv.com
Pharr Man Charged With Murder In Killing Of Pharr Woman
A Pharr man remains jailed on a charge of murder in the death of a Pharr woman whose body was found in the parking lot of a business in Donna last weekend. 51-year-old Andrew Scavnicky was ordered held on a $750,000 bond Tuesday. He’s accused of killing 43-year-old Monica Coronado De Leon. Her body appears to have been left at the business on the 1000 block of the west I-2 frontage road.
KRGV
Women indicted on murder charge in connection with 2019 fatal crash
A 30-year-old woman is facing new charges three years after she was arrested following a fatal three-vehicle crash south of Raymondville. A Willacy County grand jury indicted Dayna Louise Salinas on charges of felony murder, intoxication manslaughter, two counts of intoxication assault, endangering a child and driving while intoxicated, according to Willacy county District Attorney Anette C. Hinojosa.
KRGV
Police: Woman found dead inside Hidalgo home, death investigation underway
A death investigation is underway in Hidalgo after a 42-year-old woman was found dead inside a home Tuesday morning, according to police Chief Romeo Rodriguez. The woman's body was found at a home on the 2300 block of East Monterrey Avenue. Rodriguez says police are looking for a person of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KRGV
Sheriff's Office: Three men, one juvenile arrested after aggravated robberies in Hidalgo County
Three men and one juvenile accused in two aggravated robberies in Hidalgo County were arrested on Sunday, according to a news release from Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office. At 8:40 p.m., deputies responded to an aggravated robbery at the 2700 block of Alamo Road in Alamo, involving several male subjects. That...
kurv.com
Barricade Incident In Rio Hondo Ends Peacefully
A Lower Valley man is facing several charges after holding a woman captive and then barricading himself inside a home for several hours before finally surrendering. Authorities say the incident started early Tuesday morning when the woman escaped from the man who was holding her in his car in Rio Hondo. The man sped off as police showed up and barricaded himself in his stepfather’s home.
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
PD: Pharr man arrested after confessing to murder of woman found in Donna
DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Donna police arrested a man who confessed to killing a woman in a murder case over the weekend. Andrew Stephen Scavnicky, 51, of Pharr confessed to the murder of Monica Coronado DeLeon in an interview with Donna Police Department investigators. DeLeon’s body was found Saturday...
KRGV
Former San Benito employee arrested on theft charges
A former employee with the city of San Benito employee was arrested Tuesday in connection with the theft of equipment from the city's public works department. The arrest was made during an investigation into the theft of two chainsaws and one generator from the department, according to a news release from the city.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former San Benito employee accused of stealing, pawning chainsaw
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former City of San Benito employee was arrested on charges of theft on Tuesday. Jose Martin Barajas Vazquez was arrested on two warrants for theft, a release from the San Benito Police Department stated. The investigation began when police received information of missing equipment from the San Benito Public […]
KRGV
Police: Man in custody after holding woman captive, barricading himself inside Rio Hondo home
A man is in custody Tuesday morning after police say he barricaded himself inside his stepfather’s home in Rio Hondo for several hours. Antonio Perez, 42, barricaded himself inside the home located near the intersection of Roberto Garza Jr. Dr. and Heywood St. following a chase, according to Rio Hondo police Chief William Bilokury.
Rio Hondo PD arrest man barricaded nearby school zone
RIO HONDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Hondo police arrested a man accused of sexual assault putting a local elementary school on high alert. Police received a call Tuesday morning about a possible sexual assault at a convenience store on East Colorado Avenue. Upon arrival, officers said the suspect, Antonio Perez, 42, fled in a vehicle […]
kurv.com
Jury Awards Millions In Damages In Lawsuit Filed Following Edinburg Triple-Killing
Damages totaling $16.6 million have been awarded to surviving family members of an Edinburg woman and her daughter killed in a triple murder-suicide more than 2-1/2 years ago. It was December 10th 2019 when 57-year-old Saul Ramon Avila shot and stabbed the two women – 48-year-old Magdalena Cantu who he lived with, and her daughter, 19-year-old Rebecca Cantu who Avila had been sexually abusing for several years. Avila also killed a home healthcare worker who provided care to Rebecca’s 3-year-old son who Avila fathered. The victims were found in the family’s apartment just north of downtown Edinburg. The killings occurred just days after Rebecca filed a sexual assault report with Edinburg police.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bond set at $750K for weekend murder suspect
DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Pharr man who confessed to killing a woman over the weekend has been arraigned. Police say Andrew Stephen Scavnicky, 51, confessed to the murder of Monica Coronado DeLeon in an interview with investigators. He was arraigned on Tuesday and his bond was set at $750,000. DeLeon’s body was found Saturday […]
Four COVID-19 related deaths in Hidalgo County
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four COVID-19 related deaths have been reported along with 848 new positive cases in Hidalgo County. According to a press release from Hidalgo County, one out of the four women was not vaccinated. The youngest was in her 40s, one woman was in her 60s and two women were older than […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
Texas 5-year-old dies after being found in hot car near elementary
MISSION, TEXAS — Another Texas child who was left in a hot car has died, according to the Texas Heatstroke Task Force,. The 5-year-old was located Thursday in a car parked outside an elementary school in Mission, Texas, which is in Hidalgo County. Texas Heatstroke Task Force further reported...
Edinburg PD mourns the loss of K-9 officer
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its retired K9 officers. The department says “Officer Duke” served for more than nine years with his handler Officer Santivanez from Jan. 16, 2012 until Duke was retired on Feb. 1, 2021. The department posted that Duke recently died at […]
Comments / 2