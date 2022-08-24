If you're looking to add a fur baby to your family, we hope you'll check at the Odessa Animal Shelter. We've made it easy to look online as well: https://www.odessa-tx.gov/939/Pets-Available-for-Adoption?fbclid=IwAR0WTYzigbVF_ygx1Qtp2KstyXQJRK6E6qyTh-TL4oMubDebiyN82Awd9-E As always, we want to remind you to spay/neuter your pets and make sure they're up to date on their...

ODESSA, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO