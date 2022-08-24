ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Idaho State Journal

Hawaii wins Little League title, beating Curacao 13-3

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — For a week and a half at the Little League World Series, no team came close to Hawaii. The championship Sunday was no different. Hawaii got back-to-back homers from Kekoa Payanal and Kama Angell in the first inning, sparking a 13-3 win in just four innings over Curacao.
Idaho State Journal

Curacao shuts out Taiwan 1-0 to move to LLWS championship

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Curacao didn’t do much at the plate Saturday, knocking out just three hits. But behind 4 2/3 innings of shutout ball from Reangelo Decaster, a few defensive gems and Jaydion Louisa’s pinch-hit dribbler, the Caribbean team beat Taiwan 1-0 to move on to the Little League World Series championship.
