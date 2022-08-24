ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

247Sports

Late Kick Cut: How can Tennessee overachieve in 2022?

Late Kick is LIVE Tuesday, Thursday & Sunday (8pm ET/7 CT) on the 247Sports YouTube page. In the video above, The Late Kick host Josh Pate breaks down how this Tennessee football team can overachieve this season:. Josh Pate: “The Tennessee Volunteers mood heading into 2022 — and how often...
KNOXVILLE, TN
utsports.com

Lady Vols Drop Two Matches on the Final Day of the Tennessee Classic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The Lady Vols volleyball team suffered a pair of four-set defeats Saturday on the final day of the Tennessee Classic at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee (1-2) fell to Bowling Green (24-26, 16-25, 28-26, 22-25) before dropping the nightcap to No. 13 Purdue (25-20, 23-25, 18-25, 19-25). Senior...
KNOXVILLE, TN
ClutchPoints

Tennessee gets massive news on ‘dominant’ USC transfer for 2022 season

The Tennessee Volunteers have received a key boost on offense just in time for their season opener against Ball State next week. As noted by 247Sports’ Patrick Brown, wide receiver Bru McCoy will be eligible to feature for the Volunteers this season after his waiver was approved by the NCAA on Friday. After spending several […] The post Tennessee gets massive news on ‘dominant’ USC transfer for 2022 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Set to Show Off Neyland Stadium ‘Experience Enhancements’

Tennessee is set to show off more “experience enhancements” to Neyland Stadium this football season. Last year, entering the 2021 season, the Vols debuted a brand new light show among many other smaller additions. Entering the 2022 season, though, Tennessee will be debuting several new additions both inside and outside of the stadium.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit agree on SEC's third best team for 2022

Rece Davis and Kirk Herbstreit joined in on the most popular offseason topic across the SEC. After Alabama and Georgia, what is the third-best team in the entire SEC?. “I think A&M is the obvious selection, but I think Tennessee could be, potentially with Hendon Hooker, yeah,” Herbstreit said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Friday Frenzy Week 2 Halftime Show

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – WATE’s Bo Williams and Paul Bristol host a week 2 whip around show of high school football across East Tennessee with updates from Tim Owens, Kellyanne Stitts and Reece Van Haaften of the WATE Sports on August 26, 2022.
KNOXVILLE, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

CHI Memorial Named Best Regional Hospital For Eighth Straight Year

For the eighth straight year, CHI Memorial has once again been named a Best Regional Hospital by U.S. News and World Report. On the list of Best Hospitals in Tennessee, CHI Memorial is tied for number four with University of Tennessee Medical Center and Parkwood Medical Center in Knoxville. Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville is ranked number one in the state.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
newstalk987.com

New Law Not Being Enforced in Knoxville is Receiving Mixed Reactions

A new law, which went into effect a few weeks ago, makes it a felony to camp alongside state or interstate highways, under a bridge or under an overpass and the enforcement of the law is receiving mixed reactions. In Blount, Sevier, Cocke, and Grainger County, the sheriff’s departments say...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

County unemployment data released

(TDLWD) Nearly every county in Tennessee experienced lower unemployment in July, according to new data provided by the Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD). Eighty-nine out of the state’s 95 counties saw their jobless numbers decrease during the month. Unemployment increased slightly in five counties and remained the...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
WATE

WATCH: Floodwaters sweep through Hamblen County

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — Hamblen County came under a Flash Flood Warning Friday morning as storms moved through East Tennessee. Some roadways in Morristown and Russellville reportedly sustained floodwaters. The City of Morristown later said Friday that all blocked roadways had reopened. Additionally, an Areal Flood Advisory was issued for parts of Jefferson, Cocke and […]
HAMBLEN COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

One person drowns on Douglas Lake

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Emergency crews responded to a drowning call on Douglas Lake Thursday night. It happened at the Leadvale Lake Access area of the lake, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. They found and recovered a man who went to the Morristown Hamblen Hospital where he died. The call came in at about 7:31 p.m..
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN

