Late Kick Cut: How can Tennessee overachieve in 2022?
Late Kick is LIVE Tuesday, Thursday & Sunday (8pm ET/7 CT) on the 247Sports YouTube page. In the video above, The Late Kick host Josh Pate breaks down how this Tennessee football team can overachieve this season:. Josh Pate: “The Tennessee Volunteers mood heading into 2022 — and how often...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Lyn-J Dixon reportedly enters NCAA transfer portal after brief time at Tennessee
Lyn-J Dixon apparently made it official Friday when several outlets reported that the running back is now back in the transfer portal. Dixon, who spent his first four seasons at Clemson, transferred to West Virginia in November and spent the spring with the Mountaineers before transferring to Tennessee in August.
utsports.com
Lady Vols Drop Two Matches on the Final Day of the Tennessee Classic
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The Lady Vols volleyball team suffered a pair of four-set defeats Saturday on the final day of the Tennessee Classic at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee (1-2) fell to Bowling Green (24-26, 16-25, 28-26, 22-25) before dropping the nightcap to No. 13 Purdue (25-20, 23-25, 18-25, 19-25). Senior...
Tennessee gets massive news on ‘dominant’ USC transfer for 2022 season
The Tennessee Volunteers have received a key boost on offense just in time for their season opener against Ball State next week. As noted by 247Sports’ Patrick Brown, wide receiver Bru McCoy will be eligible to feature for the Volunteers this season after his waiver was approved by the NCAA on Friday. After spending several […] The post Tennessee gets massive news on ‘dominant’ USC transfer for 2022 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Set to Show Off Neyland Stadium ‘Experience Enhancements’
Tennessee is set to show off more “experience enhancements” to Neyland Stadium this football season. Last year, entering the 2021 season, the Vols debuted a brand new light show among many other smaller additions. Entering the 2022 season, though, Tennessee will be debuting several new additions both inside and outside of the stadium.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit agree on SEC's third best team for 2022
Rece Davis and Kirk Herbstreit joined in on the most popular offseason topic across the SEC. After Alabama and Georgia, what is the third-best team in the entire SEC?. “I think A&M is the obvious selection, but I think Tennessee could be, potentially with Hendon Hooker, yeah,” Herbstreit said.
Knoxville, August 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Knoxville. The Gibbs High School football team will have a game with Webb School of Knoxville on August 26, 2022, 15:30:00. The South Doyle High School football team will have a game with Grace Christian Academy on August 26, 2022, 16:00:00.
Friday Frenzy Week 2 Halftime Show
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – WATE’s Bo Williams and Paul Bristol host a week 2 whip around show of high school football across East Tennessee with updates from Tim Owens, Kellyanne Stitts and Reece Van Haaften of the WATE Sports on August 26, 2022.
Yardbarker
Name suggestion for South Carolina's rooster mascot goes viral
The South Carolina Gamecocks are planning to rename their live rooster mascot, according to The (Columbia) State. The mascot formerly known as Sir Big Spur will reportedly get a new name due to a dispute between the original owners of the rooster and the new owners over the comb on top of his head. While the previous owners clipped the bright-red crest atop the rooster's head to make it look more like the logo on the team's helmet, the new owners plan to leave it as is, citing the health of the bird as the reason. That difference, along with the change of ownership, mean a new moniker is on the way.
UT: Around 75 Tennessee counties have fire ants, including most of East Tennessee
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn — A University of Tennessee professor said that around 75 counties in Tennessee may have fire ants. Many of those counties are in East Tennessee, they said. "The densities that we see here in Knox County probably aren't as high as we see in other parts...
wvlt.tv
Just short of finishing Appalachian Trail, this is what stopped a Morristown man
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Roger Lamb, a Morristown man, has been hiking the Appalachian Trail. He said the hike was not just a “bucket list item; it’s the whole bucket.”. Lamb planned to reach the summit on Aug. 22, but he helped a stranger who fell on the trail. Now, he will be heading back to Maine next month to finish the additional mile and a half he missed.
utdailybeacon.com
Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken restaurant announces Knoxville location
One of the most famous names in basketball history is bringing his fast food chicken chain to Rocky Top. Founded in 2018, Big Chicken captures and combines Shaquille O’Neal’s legacy, his favorite childhood dishes and modern flavor. O’Neal is partnered with Authentic Brands, a professional brand development company,...
chattanoogapulse.com
CHI Memorial Named Best Regional Hospital For Eighth Straight Year
For the eighth straight year, CHI Memorial has once again been named a Best Regional Hospital by U.S. News and World Report. On the list of Best Hospitals in Tennessee, CHI Memorial is tied for number four with University of Tennessee Medical Center and Parkwood Medical Center in Knoxville. Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville is ranked number one in the state.
exoticspotter.com
Other Other | Spotted in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee
This was the weirdest looking jeep 6x6 I’ve ever seen lol, while I’m up here it’s some jeep week I believe. Help the community by flagging poor quality images!:
Brian McKnight will no longer perform at the Tennessee Valley Fair
R&B star Brian McKnight will no longer perform at the Tennessee Valley Fair in September, organizers announced Thursday.
Hate crime continues to rise in Tennessee: TBI Report
A report detailing the volume and nature of hate crimes in Tennessee in 2021 shows a steady increase in hate crimes across the state.
newstalk987.com
New Law Not Being Enforced in Knoxville is Receiving Mixed Reactions
A new law, which went into effect a few weeks ago, makes it a felony to camp alongside state or interstate highways, under a bridge or under an overpass and the enforcement of the law is receiving mixed reactions. In Blount, Sevier, Cocke, and Grainger County, the sheriff’s departments say...
WYSH AM 1380
County unemployment data released
(TDLWD) Nearly every county in Tennessee experienced lower unemployment in July, according to new data provided by the Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD). Eighty-nine out of the state’s 95 counties saw their jobless numbers decrease during the month. Unemployment increased slightly in five counties and remained the...
WATCH: Floodwaters sweep through Hamblen County
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — Hamblen County came under a Flash Flood Warning Friday morning as storms moved through East Tennessee. Some roadways in Morristown and Russellville reportedly sustained floodwaters. The City of Morristown later said Friday that all blocked roadways had reopened. Additionally, an Areal Flood Advisory was issued for parts of Jefferson, Cocke and […]
wvlt.tv
One person drowns on Douglas Lake
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Emergency crews responded to a drowning call on Douglas Lake Thursday night. It happened at the Leadvale Lake Access area of the lake, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. They found and recovered a man who went to the Morristown Hamblen Hospital where he died. The call came in at about 7:31 p.m..
