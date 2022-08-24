The South Carolina Gamecocks are planning to rename their live rooster mascot, according to The (Columbia) State. The mascot formerly known as Sir Big Spur will reportedly get a new name due to a dispute between the original owners of the rooster and the new owners over the comb on top of his head. While the previous owners clipped the bright-red crest atop the rooster's head to make it look more like the logo on the team's helmet, the new owners plan to leave it as is, citing the health of the bird as the reason. That difference, along with the change of ownership, mean a new moniker is on the way.

