After last week’s win over three-time defending Alabama Class AAAAAAA state champion Thompson, the Buford Wolves proved they are going to be contenders for a fourth consecutive state title. The relatively young and inexperienced team gained confidence from that win that they took back home to their home opener against out-of-state opponent Mallard Creek (Charlotte, N.C.) and showed why they are ranked first in Class AAAAAAA in Georgia and ranked in the top 10 nationally in several polls, including MaxPreps, Scorebook Live and High School Football America in their 56-7 win over the Mavericks.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 15 HOURS AGO