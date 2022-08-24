Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing 81-Year-Old Grandma With Dementia Last Seen on Eerie Doorbell Cam FootageFatim HemrajHigh Point, NC
The top things to see and do in Kernersville, North CarolinaThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
The Black Lantern Tea Room & Bakery to hold the first annual Trunchbull ChallengeThe Planking TravelerAsheboro, NC
11 Pet-Friendly Businesses You Might Not Know AboutThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Cutting Flight Time In Half With Boom Supersonic's Overture Aircraft!InyerselfGreensboro, NC
Related
High Point University Athletics
HPU Finishes 3-0 at VCU Invitational
High Point volleyball picked up two wins at day two of the VCU Invitational and Sydney Palazzolo was named to the All-Tournament Team. – The High Point University volleyball team came away with a 3-1 win over Elon on Saturday as it continued play at the VCU Invitational. Sydney Palazzolo finished with a match-high 17 kills while Jenny Wessling had 24 digs. Maria Miggins and Ally Van Eekeren combined for 43 assists.
High Point University Athletics
Women's Soccer Hosts William & Mary on Sunday Afternoon
The High Point University women's soccer team returns to Vert Stadium on Sunday to host William & Mary. The Panthers are 0-1-2 on the season after tying American and Marshall before dropping a 2-0 contest to ECU. High Point vs. William & Mary | Sunday, August 28th | 1:00 PM.
northgwinnettvoice.com
Buford wins home opener against North Carolina’s Mallard Creek
After last week’s win over three-time defending Alabama Class AAAAAAA state champion Thompson, the Buford Wolves proved they are going to be contenders for a fourth consecutive state title. The relatively young and inexperienced team gained confidence from that win that they took back home to their home opener against out-of-state opponent Mallard Creek (Charlotte, N.C.) and showed why they are ranked first in Class AAAAAAA in Georgia and ranked in the top 10 nationally in several polls, including MaxPreps, Scorebook Live and High School Football America in their 56-7 win over the Mavericks.
High Point University Athletics
Panthers Travel to Capitol for NCAA Tournament Rematch
The High Point University men's soccer team travels to Washington, D.C. on Sunday to meet No. 2 Georgetown. The Panthers look for a rematch after meeting the Hoyas in the spring 2021 NCAA Tournament. High Point at No. 2 Georgetown. Sunday, August 28th | 1:00 PM. Shaw Field | Washington,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
#2 East Forsyth dominates in 47-0 road win over #1 Rolesville
Rolesville, N.C. — East Forsyth went on the road, dominated from start to finish and walked away with a statement win with its 47-0 victory over Rolesville Friday night. The Eagles, ranked #2 in the HSOT West Top 25, never had any trouble against the Rams, ranked #1 in the HSOT East Top 25. In fact, East Forsyth (2-0) did all of its scoring before halftime, forcing a running clock in the process.
Highlights from Week 2 of the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy
If you missed this week’s edition of the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy live on TV, you can see all the highlights from the show here. The Game of the Week, featuring Andrews vs. High Point Central, is in the player above. Highlights from all other games are below. Reidsville vs. Page Grimsley vs. Reagan Oak […]
WCNC
Friday Night Frenzy: Aug. 26, 2022
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — High school football season continues to wind back up, and the WCNC Charlotte Sports team is back with scores and highlights for Friday Night Frenzy!. The 2022 season is already underway for some schools across the Charlotte area, and we'll bring you a look at games each week! From the best touchdowns to incredible interceptions, Friday Night Frenzy gets you a closer look at the action on the turf!
HBCU golf exhibition tournament to be played at Quail's Hollow on Monday
Next month, the President’s Cup will be played at Quail Hollow in Charlotte. As part of the event’s media day on Monday, Cup officials are kicking off an inaugural exhibition tournament that will give African American golfers from six Historically Black Colleges and Universities a chance to compete against each other at Quail Hollow. The tournament is named after Charlotte native Charlie Sifford, who died in 2015. He was the first African American to play on the PGA Tour and win a PGA tournament.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mad Miles: HBCU grad leads revolutionary run club
Winston-Salem State alumnus Cornell Jones just wanted to stay in shape. He ended up creating a movement impacting Charlotte. The post Mad Miles: HBCU grad leads revolutionary run club appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Analysis: Evaluating UNC's latest commits, WR Paul Billups and LB Amare Campbell
An appetizer for North Carolina's season opener came Wednesday when a pair of targets announced their commitments to the Tar Heels. Chesapeake (Va.) Western Branch receiver Paul Billups picked North Carolina during a ceremony at his school in the afternoon, and few hours later Manassas (Va.) Unity Reed linebacker Amare Campbell announced his commitment.
NBA Star Chris Paul to have high school gym renamed in his honor
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education were all in favor of renaming the gym at West Forsyth High School in honor of NBA star Chris Paul. Paul graduated from West Forsyth in 2003 and went on to play basketball at Wake Forest University between...
foxwilmington.com
UPDATE: Shelter-in-place lifted at Bank of America Stadium
CHARLOTTE – At 6:29 p.m. during pregame warmups, Bank of America Stadium went into a shelter-in-place protocol. In accordance with the Panthers’ inclement weather policy, fans in the stands have been asked to take shelter in the concourses, and players and staff have exited the field. When lightning...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Thomasville vs. Montgomery Central game canceled after 3 players contract 'contagious skin rash'
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. — Montgomery Central won't make the trip to Kushwa Stadium in Thomasville on Friday night. The high school football game at Thomasville was canceled after school officials said three Montgomery Central students contracted a "contagious skin rash similar to poison oak." Montgomery County School said the...
Johnson & Wales University’s Charlotte campus at a crossroads
CHARLOTTE — The lone surviving branch campus of Johnson & Wales University is working to return to prominence in Charlotte amid dwindling enrollment and the loss of its fourth president in seven years. Former and present leaders — and certainly employers aiming to hire graduates in a hot job...
Admissions requirements at UNC, Duke, NC State, NCCU: Key differences, what we found
How do the Triangle’s top schools stack up when it comes to admissions? What are the key dates to hit for applying?
Statesville Record & Landmark
Dr. Jessica Fox opens internal medicine practice in Mooresville
Piedmont HealthCare welcomed Dr. Jessica Fox, DO, to Fox Internal Medicine, previously known as Full Circle Family Medicine. After more than 35 years serving the Mooresville community, the founder of Full Circle Family Medicine, Dr. James McNabb, has retired. McNabb worked hard for nearly four decades to create the old...
kiss951.com
This Nearby Charlotte City is the Best to Celebrate Labor Day Weekend In
It is one of the biggest annual celebrations in the USA, honoring workers and their achievements. With Labor Day just around the corner, there are plenty of great deals that can be found around the country. A list of the top 5 US cities to visit this Labour Day weekend has been compiled by Booking.com.
A look inside the new $106M West Charlotte High School
It’s the dawn of a new era for West Charlotte High School. What’s happening: West Charlotte will kick off the school year in a brand new building for the first time in nearly 70 years. The first day of school is this Monday, Aug. 29. Why it matters: DubC, as the school is affectionately known, is […] The post A look inside the new $106M West Charlotte High School appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
country1037fm.com
The Best Places to Shop at Discount and Liquidation Centers in Charlotte, North Carolina
Everyone should be concerned about saving money in today’s world. You need to know where to shop when it comes to getting a good discount when everything is going up in price. It’s a good thing I’m here to help. As I love a good deal, I often visit...
Comments / 0