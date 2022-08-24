ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

High Point University Athletics

HPU Finishes 3-0 at VCU Invitational

High Point volleyball picked up two wins at day two of the VCU Invitational and Sydney Palazzolo was named to the All-Tournament Team. – The High Point University volleyball team came away with a 3-1 win over Elon on Saturday as it continued play at the VCU Invitational. Sydney Palazzolo finished with a match-high 17 kills while Jenny Wessling had 24 digs. Maria Miggins and Ally Van Eekeren combined for 43 assists.
HIGH POINT, NC
High Point University Athletics

Women's Soccer Hosts William & Mary on Sunday Afternoon

The High Point University women's soccer team returns to Vert Stadium on Sunday to host William & Mary. The Panthers are 0-1-2 on the season after tying American and Marshall before dropping a 2-0 contest to ECU. High Point vs. William & Mary | Sunday, August 28th | 1:00 PM.
HIGH POINT, NC
northgwinnettvoice.com

Buford wins home opener against North Carolina's Mallard Creek

After last week’s win over three-time defending Alabama Class AAAAAAA state champion Thompson, the Buford Wolves proved they are going to be contenders for a fourth consecutive state title. The relatively young and inexperienced team gained confidence from that win that they took back home to their home opener against out-of-state opponent Mallard Creek (Charlotte, N.C.) and showed why they are ranked first in Class AAAAAAA in Georgia and ranked in the top 10 nationally in several polls, including MaxPreps, Scorebook Live and High School Football America in their 56-7 win over the Mavericks.
CHARLOTTE, NC
High Point University Athletics

Panthers Travel to Capitol for NCAA Tournament Rematch

The High Point University men's soccer team travels to Washington, D.C. on Sunday to meet No. 2 Georgetown. The Panthers look for a rematch after meeting the Hoyas in the spring 2021 NCAA Tournament. High Point at No. 2 Georgetown. Sunday, August 28th | 1:00 PM. Shaw Field | Washington,...
HIGH POINT, NC
WRAL News

#2 East Forsyth dominates in 47-0 road win over #1 Rolesville

Rolesville, N.C. — East Forsyth went on the road, dominated from start to finish and walked away with a statement win with its 47-0 victory over Rolesville Friday night. The Eagles, ranked #2 in the HSOT West Top 25, never had any trouble against the Rams, ranked #1 in the HSOT East Top 25. In fact, East Forsyth (2-0) did all of its scoring before halftime, forcing a running clock in the process.
ROLESVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Highlights from Week 2 of the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy

If you missed this week’s edition of the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy live on TV, you can see all the highlights from the show here. The Game of the Week, featuring Andrews vs. High Point Central, is in the player above. Highlights from all other games are below. Reidsville vs. Page Grimsley vs. Reagan Oak […]
HIGH POINT, NC
WCNC

Friday Night Frenzy: Aug. 26, 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — High school football season continues to wind back up, and the WCNC Charlotte Sports team is back with scores and highlights for Friday Night Frenzy!. The 2022 season is already underway for some schools across the Charlotte area, and we'll bring you a look at games each week! From the best touchdowns to incredible interceptions, Friday Night Frenzy gets you a closer look at the action on the turf!
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

HBCU golf exhibition tournament to be played at Quail's Hollow on Monday

Next month, the President’s Cup will be played at Quail Hollow in Charlotte. As part of the event’s media day on Monday, Cup officials are kicking off an inaugural exhibition tournament that will give African American golfers from six Historically Black Colleges and Universities a chance to compete against each other at Quail Hollow. The tournament is named after Charlotte native Charlie Sifford, who died in 2015. He was the first African American to play on the PGA Tour and win a PGA tournament.
CHARLOTTE, NC
foxwilmington.com

UPDATE: Shelter-in-place lifted at Bank of America Stadium

CHARLOTTE – At 6:29 p.m. during pregame warmups, Bank of America Stadium went into a shelter-in-place protocol. In accordance with the Panthers’ inclement weather policy, fans in the stands have been asked to take shelter in the concourses, and players and staff have exited the field. When lightning...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Dr. Jessica Fox opens internal medicine practice in Mooresville

Piedmont HealthCare welcomed Dr. Jessica Fox, DO, to Fox Internal Medicine, previously known as Full Circle Family Medicine. After more than 35 years serving the Mooresville community, the founder of Full Circle Family Medicine, Dr. James McNabb, has retired. McNabb worked hard for nearly four decades to create the old...
MOORESVILLE, NC
Axios Charlotte

A look inside the new $106M West Charlotte High School

It’s the dawn of a new era for West Charlotte High School. What’s happening: West Charlotte will kick off the school year in a brand new building for the first time in nearly 70 years. The first day of school is this Monday, Aug. 29. Why it matters: DubC, as the school is affectionately known, is […] The post A look inside the new $106M West Charlotte High School appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC

