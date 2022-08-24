Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Caught on dashcam: Houston Uber driver is shaken after man pulls out an assault rifle and aims it at her in the Heightshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Four dead after suspect sets fire to a house, shoots at firefighters, and is killed by a Houston Police Officerhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Climate Change Poses A Growing Threat To HoustonMatt LillywhiteHouston, TX
This man is now the richest person in Houston (and he is giving a lot of it away)Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Choosing a family dentist in Humble, TXAnnie EdithHumble, TX
insideedition.com
Police Seek Man Who Shot at Possible Car Thief in Missouri: Report
Reports say when a man saw someone trying to steal his car, he tried to scare off the thief by shooting at him. It happened in Ferguson, Missouri. Cops released this surveillance video of the incident from inside a Five Below store. It shows a black van pull up next to a Volkswagen parked in front. Someone gets out of the van and walks over to the car and opens the driver’s side door. A man suddenly comes running out of the store with a gun. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.
Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money
A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
insideedition.com
Alabama Police Arrest Black Pastor After He Was Seen Watering Neighbors’ Flowers
Alabama police arrested a Black pastor after he was seen watering his neighbor's flowers. Pastor Michael Jennings was watering his neighbor's flowers when someone called 911. An officer approached Jennings and explained they received a call that he was not supposed to be there. When cops asked for his ID, Jennings declined to provide it because he didn't do anything wrong. As he walked away, the officer arrested him. Jennings says it's a case of racial profiling.
Derek Chauvin Moved From Maximum Security Prison Because ‘It’s Dangerous To Be An Officer’ Behind Bars, Prosecutor Says
Derek Chauvin has been moved from a maximum-security Minnesota state prison to a medium-security federal prison in Arizona. The post Derek Chauvin Moved From Maximum Security Prison Because ‘It’s Dangerous To Be An Officer’ Behind Bars, Prosecutor Says appeared first on NewsOne.
insideedition.com
Inmates Accused of Killing 'Whitey' Bulger Knew He Was Being Transported to Prison Ahead of Time: Prosecutors
Evidence reportedly suggests that inmates at the West Virginia prison where James "Whitey" Bulger was beaten to death knew that he was being transferred to the facility before he arrived. Massachusetts-based organized crime boss Bulger, 89, was beaten to death just hours after being transported to USP Hazelton in October...
insideedition.com
Florida Man Accused of Kidnapping and Raping His Ex-Wife Cross-Examines Her
A husband accused of raping his ex-wife was permitted to cross-examine her. Trevor Summer allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted his ex-wife, Alisa Mathewson, in 2017. She was later rescued after a stranger saw her trying to escape. Summer was able to cross-examine his alleged victim after firing his lawyer. Prosecutors claim the couple's separation caused him to snap. Mathewson has since remarried and started a new life.
Senior cop is handcuffed as he turns up to work and his home is raided by his colleagues as he's charged with serious offences
One of the Northern Territory's top cops has been charged with 31 offences after he was taken away in handcuffs when he showed up to work. NT Police Acting Senior Sergeant Neil Mellon, 47, arrived at a Darwin police station on Thursday morning where he was arrested before the home he shares with his wife and children was raided.
insideedition.com
Human Remains Discovered in Receding Lake Mead Identified as Las Vegas Man Who Drowned 20 Years Ago
Human remains discovered as water levels in Lake Mead receded were identified as 42-year-old Thomas Erndt, a Las Vegas man who drowned during a boating accident with his family 20 years ago, according to the coroner’s office. "My dad was my everything and I was able to finally close...
insideedition.com
Police in Arkansas Town Banned From Writing Speeding Tickets for a Year
Cops in Menefee, Arkansas, are banned from writing speeding tickets for a year after an audit revealed that over half the town's revenue came from traffic violations, according to THV11. There are just over 300 people that live in the town, according to reports, and there is a state law...
insideedition.com
Cops Use Facial Reconstruction to Identify Remains Found in Ohio in 1987
Authorities in Ohio are asking everyone to take a close look at this model. Investigators have created a facial reconstruction from human remains they found near a cemetery in Youngstown in 1987. They say the person had been there between three and five years and they believe him to be a black male between the age of 30 and 44. They have also created a DNA profile for the person and are hoping a family member will come forward. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.
insideedition.com
Florida Cop Blocks Pregnant Woman From Entering Emergency Room
A Florida cop blocked a pregnant woman from entering a hospital. Kevin Enciso was taking his pregnant wife to the hospital when he saw two cop cars blocking the road near the entrance. After he honked, one patrol car moved and he drove around the other one. However, an officer got out of the car and demanded to see Enciso's license. After he refuses to show it, a tense back-and-forth starts. The couple was able to proceed after a fire rescue truck crew checked the wife's blood pressure.
insideedition.com
Florida Deputies Use PIT Maneuver to Stop Elderly Woman Driving Wrong Direction
Florida’s Pinellas County Sheriff’s Department says a woman who was allegedly under the influence was seen by deputies driving on the wrong side of traffic. Deputies were concerned not only for the driver, but for the safety of others on the road. A PIT Maneuver forced the car to turn and stop. Deputies then arrested the suspect. The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Department says there were no injuries caused by this chase.
insideedition.com
Parents Speak Out After Attempted Kidnapping of 6-Year-Old Girl in Front Yard
A harrowing attempted kidnapping of a little girl was caught on camera outside her home in Hamilton, Ohio. Ken'Adi Nash, 6, was taking out the trash as part of her chores, when a man walked up and inappropriately touched her. He started to walk away, then turned back, took hold of the child and apparently tried to haul her away.
insideedition.com
Florida Man Lights His Own House on Fire, Killing One of His Dogs: Sheriffs
A Florida man was charged with arson and animal cruelty after he allegedly set his home on fire and killed one of the family dogs, according to a statement from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office and Walton County Fire Rescue were dispatched to a...
insideedition.com
Washington Man Reports Being Kidnapped and Robbed by Woman From Dating App
A Washington state man called 911 on Aug 20 to report that he had been kidnapped and robbed after meeting a woman on the dating app Plenty of Fish, police said. The 30-year-old man, who police did not identify, told deputies that he drove to an apartment complex to meet the woman who presented herself as someone of similar age, according to a statement by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department on Facebook.
insideedition.com
Mother Says 'Autistic Child' Sign Has Reduced Speeding Cars on Her Illinois Street
Ali Harris lives across the street from a park in South Roxana, Illinois, with her 6-year-old son, Kyren. Kyren has autism and is non-verbal. And like any mother, Ali worried for his welfare as traffic sped by. A chance meeting with the local police chief gave Ali the opportunity to ask about getting an Autistic Child Area sign. The sign was installed in just days. Ali says speeding has lessened in her area since the sign was posted.
