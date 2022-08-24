Read full article on original website
KOMO News
Magnolia residents begging for help as coyotes continue spree of cat, dog killings
A recent spree of cat and dog killings put residents in Magnolia on edge, many becoming victims to coyotes. “We saw him go around the side and 20 to 30 seconds later a couple of coyotes came running down the street and he didn’t come home the next morning,” said Anson Fatland, a resident in Magnolia whose cat was killed by a coyote.
Report large, striped-eyed grasshoppers, state urges
EVERETT, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) urged the public to report sightings of oversized, striped-eyed grasshoppers that could be a pest to crops. WSDA recently confirmed the first detection of the Egyptian grasshopper in Washington state, the department said Thursday in a blog post. An...
Human composting facility honored as Funeral Home of the Year
After opening last year, the world's largest human composting facility was honored as Washington's Funeral Home of the Year.
wgan.com
24 dogs, 37 cats rescued from Puerto Rico now in Maine
300 cats and dogs make their way to Maine and New York in search of their forever homes. The Animal Refuge League is sending four teams to Puerto Rico this week to help Wings of Rescue, and The SATO Project, prepare one of the largest Freedom Flights off the island.
KHQ Right Now
SPD warning parents and kids to be on lookout for fentanyl pills resembling candy
SPOKANE, Wash. - The emergence of rainbow-colored fentanyl pills in several states has prompted the Spokane Police Department (SPD) to issue a warning to parents in the community. The colorful pills have appeared in Arizona, Oregon, California and Washington D.C., according to SPD. They have been found in various forms,...
Double Shooting Leaves 1 Dead in Seattle Neighborhood
Columbia City, Seattle, WA: One victim was found dead, the other injured in a shooting in the Columbia City neighborhood of Seattle on Saturday evening, Aug. 27. Seattle Police responded to 6:00 p.m. calls of shots fired in the 3000 block of South Bradford Street where they found two apparently adult male victims. One of the victims suffered a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased at the scene by responding Seattle Fire Department medics, according to information on the SPD Blotter posted by Detective Valerie Carson. The second victim was transported by medics to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.
msn.com
Oregon governor invokes emergency act, authorities order evacuations amid 4,700-acre wildfire
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown (D) invoked the state’s Emergency Conflagration Act on Saturday after a massive fire erupted in southwest Oregon. The Rum Creek Fire poses a “threat to life, safety, and property,” according to Brown’s declaration, qualifying for additional resources provided by the state. “It...
Dolphin gives birth in front of beachgoers in NJ
Did people on a Cape May Beach witness a dolphin giving birth last weekend? Take a look at a short video and see if you can tell what happened. Beachgoers on Grant Avenue Beach in Cape May last Saturday became excited when they saw a pod of dolphins swimming and splashing close to shore.
AOL Corp
Officials hope to reopen flood-damaged LA to Phoenix highway
DESERT CENTER, Calif. (AP) — Officials hope to fully reopen the main highway from Los Angeles to Phoenix by early next week after a flash flood washed out part of the road through the Southern California desert. The flooding began Wednesday evening amid the latest round of monsoonal thunderstorms...
Seattle Man Mysteriously Disappears, Woman Finds His Dog Alone On Road
The 42-year-old man was visiting his friends' house earlier this month, and his mother hasn't heard from him since.
nbcrightnow.com
Washington reports first human case of disease from ticks caught locally
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A man in Whatcom County was discovered as Washington’s first local human case of the tick-borne disease anaplasmosis on August 8, 2022. The man is in his 80s and is now recovering after hospitalization for the severe disease, according to the Washington state Department of Health.
Herald and News
Cold case: Oregon police find animal bones, but no new leads in death of young woman
Oregon investigators are looking for new help in an old cold case involving a young woman whose body found in the woods in 1978. The Oregon State Police and Union County Search and Rescue team are looking again at the 44-year-old unsolved mystery near La Grande.
Lake County News
California wolf who journeyed to Oregon likely a father
PORTLAND, Ore.— The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife issued a report on Wednesday announcing video footage of the den site of what could be a relatively new wolf family in southwestern Oregon. This is the first known modern-day instance of a California wolf dispersing to Oregon and likely...
AOL Corp
Thousands of jellyfish swarmed a Florida beach. Watch the invasion on drone video
A sea of ramen-like jellyfish took over a beach in Florida this week, and a photographer used her drone to catch the sight on video. Amber Fletcher had recently arrived home from taking photos of sharks, dolphins and rays with a friend at Pensacola Beach, when they were alerted Tuesday afternoon about thousands of jellyfish swarming near shore.
kpug1170.com
Noxious weed poisoning horses in Washington state
OLYMPIA, Wash. – The Washington State Department of Agriculture is investigating some reports of horses becoming sick from hoary alyssum in hay. Hoary alyssum is a noxious weed that is poisonous to horses. It causes fever, diarrhea, swelling or other problems with their hooves, or can be fatal if...
Officials Warn of Mysterious Viral Illness Killing Dogs In Northern Michigan
Symptoms are similar to those of the highly contagious canine parvovirus. In one county, more than 20 dogs have died within days of falling ill, an official said.
After years of complaints about trash, rats and crime, crews clear North Seattle homeless camp
SEATTLE — After complaints about trash, rats, crime and rampant drug activity for six years, city of Seattle crews and Seattle police cleared an encampment at North 125th Street and Stone Avenue North on Tuesday. A KIRO 7 crew was there as crews towed away numerous recreational vehicles, as...
Pennsylvania warns of rare rabbit virus
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission is warning about a rare disease that affects both wild and domesticated rabbits. According to the Pa. Department of Agriculture (DOA), two captive rabbits from a facility located in Fayette County tested positive for Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus 2 (RHDV2). Outbreaks of the virus have been previously […]
Border Patrol rescues baby, toddler left in Arizona desert
PHOENIX (AP) — The Border Patrol says one of its agents rescued an infant and a toddler who were left alone by migrant smugglers in western Arizona’s Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument. A migrant in a group of border crossers arrested Thursday west of the Lukeville, Arizona, port...
