ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thurston County, WA

Comments / 3

Related
KING 5

Report large, striped-eyed grasshoppers, state urges

EVERETT, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) urged the public to report sightings of oversized, striped-eyed grasshoppers that could be a pest to crops. WSDA recently confirmed the first detection of the Egyptian grasshopper in Washington state, the department said Thursday in a blog post. An...
EVERETT, WA
wgan.com

24 dogs, 37 cats rescued from Puerto Rico now in Maine

300 cats and dogs make their way to Maine and New York in search of their forever homes. The Animal Refuge League is sending four teams to Puerto Rico this week to help Wings of Rescue, and The SATO Project, prepare one of the largest Freedom Flights off the island.
PORTLAND, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Thurston County, WA
Lifestyle
State
Washington State
City
Home, WA
City
Snohomish, WA
Local
Washington Pets & Animals
Thurston County, WA
Health
County
Thurston County, WA
Local
Washington Lifestyle
City
Kittitas, WA
Key News Network

Double Shooting Leaves 1 Dead in Seattle Neighborhood

Columbia City, Seattle, WA: One victim was found dead, the other injured in a shooting in the Columbia City neighborhood of Seattle on Saturday evening, Aug. 27. Seattle Police responded to 6:00 p.m. calls of shots fired in the 3000 block of South Bradford Street where they found two apparently adult male victims. One of the victims suffered a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased at the scene by responding Seattle Fire Department medics, according to information on the SPD Blotter posted by Detective Valerie Carson. The second victim was transported by medics to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.
SEATTLE, WA
New Jersey 101.5

Dolphin gives birth in front of beachgoers in NJ

Did people on a Cape May Beach witness a dolphin giving birth last weekend? Take a look at a short video and see if you can tell what happened. Beachgoers on Grant Avenue Beach in Cape May last Saturday became excited when they saw a pod of dolphins swimming and splashing close to shore.
CAPE MAY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Bat#Phss#Department Of Health
AOL Corp

Officials hope to reopen flood-damaged LA to Phoenix highway

DESERT CENTER, Calif. (AP) — Officials hope to fully reopen the main highway from Los Angeles to Phoenix by early next week after a flash flood washed out part of the road through the Southern California desert. The flooding began Wednesday evening amid the latest round of monsoonal thunderstorms...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
Lake County News

California wolf who journeyed to Oregon likely a father

PORTLAND, Ore.— The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife issued a report on Wednesday announcing video footage of the den site of what could be a relatively new wolf family in southwestern Oregon. This is the first known modern-day instance of a California wolf dispersing to Oregon and likely...
OREGON STATE
AOL Corp

Thousands of jellyfish swarmed a Florida beach. Watch the invasion on drone video

A sea of ramen-like jellyfish took over a beach in Florida this week, and a photographer used her drone to catch the sight on video. Amber Fletcher had recently arrived home from taking photos of sharks, dolphins and rays with a friend at Pensacola Beach, when they were alerted Tuesday afternoon about thousands of jellyfish swarming near shore.
FLORIDA STATE
kpug1170.com

Noxious weed poisoning horses in Washington state

OLYMPIA, Wash. – The Washington State Department of Agriculture is investigating some reports of horses becoming sick from hoary alyssum in hay. Hoary alyssum is a noxious weed that is poisonous to horses. It causes fever, diarrhea, swelling or other problems with their hooves, or can be fatal if...
WASHINGTON STATE
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania warns of rare rabbit virus

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission is warning about a rare disease that affects both wild and domesticated rabbits. According to the Pa. Department of Agriculture (DOA), two captive rabbits from a facility located in Fayette County tested positive for Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus 2 (RHDV2). Outbreaks of the virus have been previously […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy