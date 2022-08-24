Read full article on original website
WTKR
Wilson grabs first win as Hampton head football coach
HAMPTON, VA (WTKR)- Woodrow Wilson has been on the sidelines at Darling Stadium plenty of times during his career, but never in the capacity that he was on Saturday. Wilson took the field for the first time as the Crabbers' head coach, succeeding the legendary Mike Smith, and the team did not disappoint in his debut. Hampton's defense stood tall and the offense pulled away late, giving Wilson his first victory as the program's lead man with a 16-0 win over Gloucester.
Bethel to retire Allen Iverson’s football jersey Friday night
To honor Iverson, Bethel will retire his No. 10 football jersey at halftime during the Bruins' game Friday vs. Nansemond River at Darling Stadium.
20 Years in the making, Wilson takes over as Hampton Crabbers head coach
Three years as a player and 20 more as an assistant coach, Woodrow Wilson has spent a lot of his life around the Hampton Crabbers football program. Now he takes over as head coach.
Norfolk, August 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Norfolk. The I. C. Norcom High School football team will have a game with Lake Taylor High School on August 26, 2022, 16:00:00. The Menchville High School football team will have a game with Granby High School on August 26, 2022, 16:00:00.
WTKR
The Locker Room: Friday Night Lights- August 26, 2022
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- It's Week 1 of the 2022 high school football season. Catch updated scores and schedules here for games on August 26-27: Nansemond-Suffolk @ North Cross- 4:00. Floyd Kellam 38, First Colonial 21. Landstown 23, Ocean Lakes 6. Norview 20, Grassfield 6. Oscar Smith 47, Deep Creek 15.
Hampton University graduate creates doll line promoting HBCUs
A Hampton University graduate is making moves in the toy industry, by creating a line of African-American dolls with an HBCU theme. That line got picked up by Target.
Musical group remembers Norfolk couple killed in Hawaii
Michelle was supposed to be back at rehearsal Thursday night with one of the groups she sings with, "The Commodores."
‘I feel like it’s unfair’: NSU students react to staying in hotels not on-campus
Roughly 300 upperclassmen at NSU are staying in nearby hotels after the university says it had a high demand for on-campus housing and because one of its freshmen dorms is closed for renovations.
After a historic run, CNU President Paul Trible is stepping down
Trible will serve as chancellor for this upcoming academic year, and will then go into retirement to spend more time with his family.
Civil rights attorney Ben Crump joins crime discussion at Norfolk State Univ.
Crump is known for taking on some of the biggest civil rights cases and has represented the families of Trayvon Martin, George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery, among others.
5 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If your favorite thing to order when you go out is a steak then you are in luck because today we are going to talk about five great steakhouses in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people can travellers and have excellent online reviews. Their food is great and the service is even better so make sure to add these amazing places to your list.
Newport News man wins big after joking about winning the lottery
Charles Smith matched all five numbers in the Virginia Lottery’s Cash 5 with EZ Match drawing to win a $227,037 jackpot.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Multi-Location Investment by DroneUp, Creating 655 Jobs in Virginia
Company to expand corporate headquarters in the City of Virginia Beach and establish a testing, training, and R&D center in Dinwiddie County. RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that DroneUp, LLC, a leading drone flight services innovator and aviation technology provider, will invest a total of $27.2 million to expand its headquarters in the City of Virginia Beach and establish a testing, training, and R&D center at Richard Bland College in Dinwiddie County. Virginia successfully competed with Arizona, New York, North Carolina, and Texas for the projects, which will create 655 total new jobs.
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Norfolk
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Virginia Beach from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
1619 Commemoration of 1st enslaved Africans returns to Ft. Monroe
This weekend, the Fort Monroe Authority, National Park Service, Project 1619 and the City of Hampton will host a series of events.
Literary Hub
The book-banning lawsuit against Barnes & Noble is moving forward in Virginia.
Two Virginia lawsuits that are seeking to restrict young people’s access to books with sexual content will move forward with a hearing this Tuesday, August 30, raising the possibility that Barnes and Noble could require parental consent to sell such books to minors—or that the books could be pulled from bookstores in the state entirely.
What to expect this weekend at Norfolk's Waterfront Jazz Festival
NORFOLK, Va. — Break out the lawn chairs. This weekend, Norfolk's 39th annual Waterfront Jazz Festival is swinging into town. The festival did happen last year but on a smaller scale. In 2022, it's returning to its normal state on Friday night and Saturday, Aug. 26-27. You can check...
Drone company expands in Virginia, promising 655 jobs
A Virginia-headquartered leader in drone technology services is expanding its operations in the state, a move expected to create 655 new jobs, state officials announced Wednesday.
13newsnow.com
Fifth night in a row of shootings in Hampton
Two of the shootings have been on West Pembroke Avenue. Only one shooting has resulted in the arrest of suspects.
Some Newport News parents voice concerns over 'learning cottages' at Heritage High School
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Some parents in Newport News are voicing safety concerns over a new addition to their children's school. A parent sent 13News Now photos of a trailer unit behind the campus of Heritage High School. While leaders are in the process of building a new middle...
