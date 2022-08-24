ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

WTKR

Wilson grabs first win as Hampton head football coach

HAMPTON, VA (WTKR)- Woodrow Wilson has been on the sidelines at Darling Stadium plenty of times during his career, but never in the capacity that he was on Saturday. Wilson took the field for the first time as the Crabbers' head coach, succeeding the legendary Mike Smith, and the team did not disappoint in his debut. Hampton's defense stood tall and the offense pulled away late, giving Wilson his first victory as the program's lead man with a 16-0 win over Gloucester.
WTKR

The Locker Room: Friday Night Lights- August 26, 2022

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- It's Week 1 of the 2022 high school football season. Catch updated scores and schedules here for games on August 26-27: Nansemond-Suffolk @ North Cross- 4:00. Floyd Kellam 38, First Colonial 21. Landstown 23, Ocean Lakes 6. Norview 20, Grassfield 6. Oscar Smith 47, Deep Creek 15.
Alina Andras

5 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

If your favorite thing to order when you go out is a steak then you are in luck because today we are going to talk about five great steakhouses in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people can travellers and have excellent online reviews. Their food is great and the service is even better so make sure to add these amazing places to your list.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Multi-Location Investment by DroneUp, Creating 655 Jobs in Virginia

Company to expand corporate headquarters in the City of Virginia Beach and establish a testing, training, and R&D center in Dinwiddie County. RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that DroneUp, LLC, a leading drone flight services innovator and aviation technology provider, will invest a total of $27.2 million to expand its headquarters in the City of Virginia Beach and establish a testing, training, and R&D center at Richard Bland College in Dinwiddie County. Virginia successfully competed with Arizona, New York, North Carolina, and Texas for the projects, which will create 655 total new jobs.
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Norfolk

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Virginia Beach from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Literary Hub

The book-banning lawsuit against Barnes & Noble is moving forward in Virginia.

Two Virginia lawsuits that are seeking to restrict young people’s access to books with sexual content will move forward with a hearing this Tuesday, August 30, raising the possibility that Barnes and Noble could require parental consent to sell such books to minors—or that the books could be pulled from bookstores in the state entirely.
