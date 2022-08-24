Read full article on original website
Southfield man sentenced for ID fraud, stealing pandemic funds
Daily Tribune, The (Royal Oak, MI) A Southfield man was ordered to prison and to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in restitution for stealing identities and pandemic aid money, as announced. Aug. 24. by. United States. Attorney. Dawn Ison. . Samuel Baker. , 39, was handed the sentence Wednesday...
Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money
A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump
Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
Derek Chauvin Moved From Maximum Security Prison Because ‘It’s Dangerous To Be An Officer’ Behind Bars, Prosecutor Says
Derek Chauvin has been moved from a maximum-security Minnesota state prison to a medium-security federal prison in Arizona. The post Derek Chauvin Moved From Maximum Security Prison Because ‘It’s Dangerous To Be An Officer’ Behind Bars, Prosecutor Says appeared first on NewsOne.
4 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
One of the nation's biggest financial crises centers on retiring: people just can't afford to do it. According to 2021 data from the Natixis Global Retirement Index, 36% of Americans said they...
SNAP Benefits Available in Your State in 2022
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) helps provide food security for more than 41 million people (about one in eight Americans), according to the United States Department of...
FBI agents searched Melania Trump's closet during the Mar-a-Lago raid, which made Trump furious, report says
Trump wasn't feeling "deterred" the day after the Mar-a-Lago raid, a source who saw him told Politico. But he was angry about how FBI agents involved his family during the search, the source said. Agents looked through Melania Trump's closet, the source who spoke to Trump said. FBI agents searched...
The pair who stole Ashley Biden's diary tried to sell it to the Trump campaign but a representative refused and told them to turn it over to the FBI, prosecutors say
Prosecutors said the pair — who pleaded guilty to stealing Ashley Biden's diary — unsuccessfully tried to sell it to the Trump campaign in September 2020.
Is Florida about to end insurance discounts for properties prepping for climate change?
South Florida Sun Sentinel (FL) The “wokeness” police are coming for Florida’s insurance industry. At least that’s what Jimmy Patronis, the state’s chief financial officer, warned about in comments to the Florida Cabinet this week. In a meeting of the Florida Cabinet on Tuesday, Patronis...
ABOUT REAL ESTATE: Bankruptcy filing can rob ability to get homeowners insurance
Latrobe Bulletin, The (PA) Many insurers will no longer renew a homeowners policy or issue a new one if the customer has recently filed for bankruptcy. : We have had the same company provide our homeowners insurance for about 11 years, and we have never made a claim for damages. Last week, however, we were shocked when we received a letter from the company that said our policy will not be renewed when our current one expires in August because we filed for bankruptcy earlier this year. All of our insurance payments are up-to-date because we did not include the insurer as part of our bankruptcy filing, and we have already saved enough cash to continue paying for coverage well into next year. Is it legal for the company to cancel our policy just because we filed for bankruptcy?
Editorial Palm Beach Post – What's the plan to fix Florida's property insurance crisis?
News-Journal (Daytona Beach, FL) You'd think state leaders would choose their words more carefully when addressing the only property insurance ratings agency standing between our insurance crisis and a full-blown meltdown of the housing market. Name. calling won't win friends or influence people, much less create more affordable insurance options.
Judge orders Kentucky pension agency to release report about hedge fund deals
Lexington Herald-Leader (KY) A judge has ordered Kentucky’s state pension agency to release a suppressed report about possible fraud in its controversial hedge fund investments, ruling that taxpayers deserve to see a report that cost them. $1.2 million. . “The public paid. $1.2 million. for this report,” Franklin Circuit...
Policy’s flood limit does not control amount of coverage for nursing facility’s business loss, justices find
HOUSTON – The 14th Court of Appeals concluded today that a policy’s flood endorsement does not control the amount of coverage available for a nursing facility’s business losses resulting from Hurricane Harvey flooding.The 14th Court’s opinion stems from a dispute over insurance coverage between Seven Acres Jewish Care Services and The Hanover Casualty Company. As a result of…
New Federal Law Expands Benefits To Veterans Exposed To Burn Pits And Toxic Substances, Allsup Reports
Belleville, Illinois , Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- President Joe Biden has signed into law the bipartisan Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act of 2022, expanding healthcare and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits during their military service. PACT acknowledges that the burn pit exposure has resulted in more than 20 toxic-exposure related conditions, according to Allsup, a nationwide provider of.
Self-Insurance, Grant Planning on States' Cyber Agendas [Government Technology]
Aug. 26—States are increasingly turning to self-insurance as cyber policies raise premiums and reduce coverage, said Colorado CISO Ray Yepes during a FedInsider panel yesterday. "Almost every state is self-insured, and if not, they're working to become self-insured," Yepes said. Colorado. itself saw its insurance costs quadruple from. $500,000.
Beware! The UK nationalized healthcare disservice is heading for America
My friend is an English-born naturalized American citizen, and he is troubled. , was stricken by severe abdominal pain, diagnosed with an acute gallbladder, and hospitalized for several weeks. They sent him home and as an outpatient, he had a tube placed in his gallbladder. With the tube finally removed, he now waits months, on a.
A storm surge of Louisiana lawsuits will batter struggling insurers
Advocate, The (Baton Rouge, LA) Maybe there's always something of a Friday rush at many courthouses, as people file lawsuits or petitions or documents that have a deadline for official processing. But for the many parishes in western Louisiana, the courthouses might be more than ordinarily busy today. And it's...
Health Access California: Bill to Raise Fines on Health Plans Heads to Governor's Desk
Today the Legislature approved passage of SB 858 by Senator Scott Wiener which updates penalty amounts that the state can levy on health plans that don't meet state consumer protection standards. It now goes to. Governor Newsom. for final signature. Despite strong consumer protections for Californians in health plans regulated...
Head of defunct Altoona firm given 7 years prison for fraud
Leader-Telegram (Eau Claire, WI) Aug. 25—EAU CLAIRE — Michael Shillin's longtime habit of lying, first to his family and then to clients who paid for his financial expertise, was laid bare leading up to his sentencing on federal fraud charges. The only question was how much prison time it would cost him.
Louisiana City Council member Peter Lewis accused of disability insurance fraud
Times-Picayune, The (New Orleans, LA) Covington City Council member Peter Lewis was booked Thursday on one count of felony insurance fraud following an investigation by State Police. Lewis, 44, is accused of providing false information about his employment status to support a long-term disability claim with Unum Life Insurance Company...
