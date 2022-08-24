Read full article on original website
survivornet.com
Bride, 43, With Gas, ‘Gurgling Stomach’ And Bloody Feces Was Told By Doctors ‘She Ate Something Red:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Paula Chambers Raney was 43 when she struggled with diarrhea, painful gas and a gurgling stomach. Unfortunately, doctors kept misdiagnosing her for a long time. Eventually, her symptoms got so bad she was forced to go directly to a hospital where she was finally diagnosed with colorectal cancer. The term...
Mutant goat with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god
A mutant-looking goat with a human-like face was born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India. Although initially, the locals of Nimodia felt the goat looked like a grumpy old man, they decided to worship it as an avatar of god for its eerie features.
biocompare.com
Defective Gene Activates Inflammation Associated with Cystic Fibrosis
Cystic fibrosis (CF) is a genetic lung disease marked by chronic and excessive lung inflammation, mucus retention, and airway obstruction due to recurrent bacterial and viral infections. While it has been known for some time that increased cytokine interleukin-8 (IL-8) production results in hyperinflammation like that seen in CF, the exact underlying mechanisms remain debatable. A research team from Japan decided to investigate these mechanisms using molecular techniques on lung epithelial cells of patients with CF.
