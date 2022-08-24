ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LA City Council explores permanent housing for unhoused at Cecil Hotel

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wf0JV_0hU85w0n00
Cecil Hotel. | Photo by Christopher Alvarenga on Unsplash

The Los Angeles City Council passed a motion Wednesday exploring a potential master lease with downtown’s Cecil Hotel for a permanent housing program to address homelessness.

The hotel, a historic building that has attracted public fascination for its sordid past, was converted into an affordable housing complex last December, but six months later, just 73 of the 600 available units are occupied.

The motion by Council Members Kevin de León and Bob Blumenfield calls on various city agencies to provide a report outlining a program to provide permanent housing in the hotel through its voucher program.

The proposed master lease between the city and the hotel would include “different scenarios to provide homeless services and to manage and fund the units.” Those scenarios might include providing residents with vouchers to subsidize their leases.

Public fascination about the Cecil Hotel was most recently re-ignited after the 2013 death of 21-year-old Canadian student Elisa Lam, who was staying at the building’s rebranded Stay on Main hotel before she was reported missing and eventually found in the roof’s water tank.

The hotel was the subject of a 2021 Netflix documentary series, titled “Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel,” which explored Lam’s death, as well as other dark periods of the hotel’s history.

In 2017, the City Council designated the 1924 building a historic-cultural monument, calling it a “representative example of the early 20th Century American hotel industry” and “an example of Beaux Arts-style commercial architecture.”

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HeySoCal

LA Council approves more money for Project Roomkey phase out

The Los Angeles City Council authorized $2.9 million in additional funding Friday for the demobilization of Project Roomkey, a housing program created during the coronavirus pandemic that is winding down. The Council also voted to temporarily extend the program at its three remaining sites: the Highland Gardens in Hollywood, Airtel...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

LA Council president appoints Heather Hutt as council member

One day after Herb Wesson’s resignation as interim representative of the 10th District, Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez appointed Heather Hutt Friday to serve as a fill-in council member for the district. Hutt had been serving as the district’s non-voting caretaker and the chief of staff for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Society
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
PLANetizen

Two L.A. County Cities Approved Rent Control in August

Bell Gardens, a city of almost 42,000 residents located in Los Angeles County to the southeast of Downtown Los Angeles, this week voted to enact rent control. According to an article by David Wagner for LAist, the Bell Gardens City Council “unanimously voted to advance a rent control plan that limits annual increases to no more than 4%.”
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Saurabh

The safest and the most affordable areas to live in Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, California is the second most populous city in the United States, behind New York City. Los Angeles is known by various nicknames. One is merely the initials of the city, L.A. Los Angeles means "the angels" in Spanish, hence it is also known as the City of Angels. La-La Land is also a nickname for Los Angeles that combines the initial letters of the words Los and Angeles. This implies a location that is lighthearted and unpretentious, and maybe even out of touch with reality. The weather in Los Angeles is frequently warm and sunny. So, another nickname for the city is the City of Flowers and Sunshine.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Blumenfield
yovenice.com

Proposed Bill Could Lower The Number Of Renter’s Application Fees Potential Tenants Pay

Reusable Tenant Screening Reports Could Mean Relief For Potential Tenants. In Los Angeles, the difficult and high-priced rental market has one particular stumbling block for many potential renters. Quite often, they are required to pay a potentially exorbitant fee every time that they apply for an apartment or other rental property. With rental prices already sky high, this poses a big challenge for many renters who are not in the top income brackets. It frequently limits their ability to search for the best apartment for them and the times that they can apply which makes it more difficult to secure a rental property at all.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

City Council Declines to Approve Healthy Streets L.A., Pushing It to 2024 Ballot

This morning, the L.A. City Council had a chance to approve the Healthy Streets L.A. initiative outright. Instead, the council chose to do what it generally does regarding bus, bike, and walk improvements: avoid taking action to actually commit to implementing street safety improvements. Healthy Streets L.A. would require the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#La City Council#Cecil Hotel#Affordable Housing#Canadian#The City Council
centurycity-westwoodnews.com

Century City Duplex From The 1940s Is For Sale

A legal duplex, from the 1940s, is on sale in the Century City area and the price has recently had a huge reduction in price as reported by Patch.com. Located at 1845 Pandora Street in Century City, the description states that it is located one block west from Beverly Glen Blvd, half of a block south of Santa Monica Blvd, on a wonderful quiet street, walking distance to Century City Westfield Mall, restaurants, shops and movie theaters. This is a very unique and special property, great for one or two families, a guest house or one could rent the second house for an additional income.
LOS ANGELES, CA
californiaglobe.com

Gov. Newsom Announces $694 Million for New Project Homekey Housing Units

During a visit to Los Angeles on Wednesday, Governor Gavin Newsom announced that $694 million would be given to 35 Project Homekey projects across the state, amounting to around 2,500 new units for people in need. However, this latest award of funds also renews opposition against Project Roomkey/Homekey. Since 2020,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
postnewsgroup.com

Black Mayors of Inglewood and Fontana Applaud Millions in Funds Awarded as Part of RAISE Grant Program

Thanks to the Biden-Harris administration’s latest allocation of $2.2 billion from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program, eight grants — totaling more than $119 million — were awarded by the US Department of Transportation (DOT) to local governments, transit agencies and a tribal nation to help improve transportation in California.
INGLEWOOD, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

A Larger Vision To Connect Los Angeles to Las Vegas Is Shaping Up

LOS ANGELES – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority Board today unanimously approved its membership in a new Joint Powers Authority to help deliver the High Desert Multipurpose Corridor Project. By News Desk. Concluding a months-long effort led by Supervisor Kathryn Barger. the new High Desert Corridor...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Netflix
davisvanguard.org

State Clears More than 1250 Homeless Encampments in 12 Months

Sacramento, CA – Governor Newsom on Friday announced that the state has cleared an average of 100 encampments per month with a total of 1,262 cleared sites, removing 1,213 tons of trash – enough to fill 22 Olympic-size swimming pools. To highlight the successful state efforts, Governor Newsom...
CALIFORNIA STATE
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy