BARDSTOWN, Ky. (AP) — A preliminary federal report says a passenger on a small airplane was killed when she was ran into the plane’s propeller while changing seats with another passenger at an airport in Bardstown. The National Transportation Safety Board says the death happened August 7th at Samuels Field Airport when the 37-year-old Feleshia (fa-lee-shah) Denham of Glendale stepped out of the plane while the propeller was still operating. The pilot and second passenger were not injured. The pilot told investigators that he and the passengers decided after landing that the passengers could change seats. The report says while the pilot was shutting down the engine, the woman exited the plane and ran into the propeller, which was still operating, resulting in Denham’s death.

BARDSTOWN, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO