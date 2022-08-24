Read full article on original website
SPORTS: Tigers Fall To McLean; High School Football Scores; MLB
CALHOUN (08/26/22) – The Breckinridge County Fighting Tiger football team fell to McLean County on Friday night by the score of 56-0 to drop to 0-2 on the season. The Tigers’ next game will be next Friday night against Butler County at Tiger Stadium. UNDATED (08/26/22) – Other...
Bobby Ray Bostic
Bobby Ray Bostic, age 66, of Vine Grove, KY, died Thursday, August 25, 2022, at his residence. He is survived by his wife, Anna Bostic; his seven children, Jamie Bostic, Gena Bostic Prater, Michael Owens, Megan Probst, Katie Owens , Stephanie Brown, Cody Owens; sister, Jessie Lucas; 14 grandchildren; and many other family and friends. Funeral services will be held at 6:00 PM, Sunday, August 28, 2022, at the chapel of Hager Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM until the time of service on Sunday. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the American Cancer Society.
Helen Victoria Taylor
Helen Victoria Taylor, age 73, of Muldraugh, died on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at University of Louisville Hospital. She is survived by four children, Deborah Johnson, Jimmy Taylor, Vicky Hines and Cristy Montgomery; five siblings, Jewel, Sylvia, Gordon, Patty and Cathy; five great grandchildren; and four great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at the chapel of the Hager Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 12:00 Noon until the time of service on Sunday.
NTSB Issues Preliminary Report In Hardin County Woman’s Death At Bardstown Airport
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (AP) — A preliminary federal report says a passenger on a small airplane was killed when she was ran into the plane’s propeller while changing seats with another passenger at an airport in Bardstown. The National Transportation Safety Board says the death happened August 7th at Samuels Field Airport when the 37-year-old Feleshia (fa-lee-shah) Denham of Glendale stepped out of the plane while the propeller was still operating. The pilot and second passenger were not injured. The pilot told investigators that he and the passengers decided after landing that the passengers could change seats. The report says while the pilot was shutting down the engine, the woman exited the plane and ran into the propeller, which was still operating, resulting in Denham’s death.
EV Battery Facility In Elizabethtown To Employ Over 90
ELIZABETHTOWN (08/25/22) – Governor Andy Beshear announced Thursday that Advanced Nano Products USA will be constructing a new facility in Elizabethtown that is expected to create 93 new jobs in support of EV battery plants, including one to be built in Hardin County. ANP will construct a 50,000-square-foot facility which is expected to supply EV battery plants throughout the region, including the emerging BlueOval SK Battery Park in Glendale. Work on the project is expected to begin in February 2023 and be completed later that year.
