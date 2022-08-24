ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh County, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Music, vendors, and more at RiverFest this weekend

READING, Pa. -- Berks County is ringing in its annual RiverFest. It will be held at Jim Dietrich Park in Reading on Saturday, starting at 11:00 a.m. There will be two stages of music, with more than 30 acts throughout the day. Plus food vendors, artisan, and home-based businesses. The...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

New fire truck revealed at the Festival in the Park

WEATHERLY, Pa. -- A new fire truck was paraded into service in Carbon County. The Citizens Fire Company of Weatherly dedicated the new KME truck during the Festival in the Park on Saturday, August 27. The dedication coincided with the 125th anniversary of the fire company. The new truck is...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Pregnant Wife Of PA Firefighter Dies In Crash

The pregnant wife of a Pennsylvania firefighter died in a car crash last week, authorities said. Kellie Adams, of Lansdale, and the baby girl she was expecting with husband Jason died in a crash on Thursday, Aug. 25, according to her obituary. Kellie and Jason, married for eight years, also shared two boys together. Jason is a firefighter in Upper Providence Township.
LANSDALE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Block party in Allentown Saturday night

ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- The City of Allentown is celebrating community diversity and neighborhood cooperation. It's partnering with the Cohesion Network for a neighborhood block party from 6:00 to 10:00 Saturday night. It will be held on the 400 block of Ridge Avenue. The event will feature a pop-up neighborhood park...
ALLENTOWN, PA
CBS News

Man stabs, critically injures father in Northampton County

PALMER, Pa. (CBS) -- A 29-year-old son stabbed his 60-year-old father several times in Northampton County and then fled the scene Saturday night, Palmer Township Police say. Police responded to the 900 block of Mine Lane Road at 10:30 p.m. where they found Joseph Rizzolino on his front porch suffering multiple stab wounds.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Lehighton man charged in Estes fire

Mahoning Township Police have charged a Lehighton man with arson in connection with the fire Wednesday night at the Estes Express Lines terminal in Mahoning Township. Anthony Dick, 39, was arraigned Saturday morning in front of on-call District Judge Joseph Homanko. He has been charged with two felony counts of arson and a felony count of risking catastrophe.
LEHIGHTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Why the 5th annual Dominican Festival will be special in Allentown

The Fifth Edition of the Dominican Festival reaches new heights as for the first time it will take place between 7th and Hamilton Streets in Allentown, Pennsylvania. 69 News 'Edición en Español' spoke to the organizer Sandra Vargas where she explained what to expect in the event that takes place on Sunday, August 28th from 12 p.m. - 9 p.m.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Travel Maven

Feast On Delicious Home-Cooked Food At This Unassuming Roadside Stop In Pennsylvania

There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Pennsylvania. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Keystone State is known for its comfort food. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which food establishments are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Lansdale celebrating Founder's Week with events for everyone

LANDSDALE, Pa. -- Lansdale is welcoming visitors to come celebrate its Founder's Week, as well as its 150th anniversary celebration. The event kicks off at 9:00 a.m. Saturday morning with a tour of the historic Lansdale Cemetery. Then it will move over to Memorial Park at 10:00 a.m. Today's event...
LANSDALE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Shooting near 12th and Walnut, Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Police responded to a reported shooting late Friday night. It happened near 12th and Walnut. Police say they are investigating. 69 News will have more information both on-air and online as it becomes available.
ALLENTOWN, PA
wtae.com

Meteor fragment captured on Pennsylvania home's camera

MANHEIM, Pa. — A Nest camera appears to have captured video of a fragment of a meteor plunging toward earth in Lancaster County. Matt Moore, a former meteorologist at sister station WGAL, caught the video and shared it with us. You can watch the video in the player above....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Lehigh County doctor dies after bicycle accident

UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. -- Dr. Lorraine A. Dickey, 60 years old, was pronounced dead on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at 1:08 a.m. at the Lehigh Valley Hospital in Cedar Crest. The cause of death is complications of cervical spine injury due to a bicycle accident. The incident occurred on...
ALLENTOWN, PA
happeningsmagazinepa.com

NEPA Pet Expo, October 15

The first-ever NEPA Pet Expo will take place at the Viewmont Mall, Dickson City on October 15 from 11-5. With over 40 vendors, the event is hosted by the NEPA Animal Welfare Collaborative. The expo will feature a mix of fun and educational events including vendors showcasing pet products and informational booths on pet care and pet first aid, adoptable animals, information highlighting the work of local shelters and rescues, guest speakers on various animal welfare topics, a microchip clinic for pets with the NEPA Rescue Vet, pet portraits and more! There will be a handful of shelters and rescues participating as vendors who may feature adoptable animals at the NEPA Pet Expo.
DICKSON CITY, PA

