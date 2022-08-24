Read full article on original website
Allentown Vision 2030 block party looks towards the community's future
ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- In the 400 block of Ridge Avenue in Allentown music filled the air, kids played games and hot dogs were on the grill as part of the 1st and 6th Ward block party, part of the city's comprehensive and economic development plan known as Allentown Vision 2030.
PHOTO GALLERY: Pennsylvania pups to brighten National Dog Day
These user-submitted photos highlight just some of the unique dogs we have around the community. From hot summer days, snow days, adventure time and lazy snuggles on the couch—these dogs remind us how man's best friend earned their title!
Music, vendors, and more at RiverFest this weekend
READING, Pa. -- Berks County is ringing in its annual RiverFest. It will be held at Jim Dietrich Park in Reading on Saturday, starting at 11:00 a.m. There will be two stages of music, with more than 30 acts throughout the day. Plus food vendors, artisan, and home-based businesses. The...
New fire truck revealed at the Festival in the Park
WEATHERLY, Pa. -- A new fire truck was paraded into service in Carbon County. The Citizens Fire Company of Weatherly dedicated the new KME truck during the Festival in the Park on Saturday, August 27. The dedication coincided with the 125th anniversary of the fire company. The new truck is...
Counties with the oldest homes in Pennsylvania
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Pennsylvania using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Pregnant Wife Of PA Firefighter Dies In Crash
The pregnant wife of a Pennsylvania firefighter died in a car crash last week, authorities said. Kellie Adams, of Lansdale, and the baby girl she was expecting with husband Jason died in a crash on Thursday, Aug. 25, according to her obituary. Kellie and Jason, married for eight years, also shared two boys together. Jason is a firefighter in Upper Providence Township.
Block party in Allentown Saturday night
ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- The City of Allentown is celebrating community diversity and neighborhood cooperation. It's partnering with the Cohesion Network for a neighborhood block party from 6:00 to 10:00 Saturday night. It will be held on the 400 block of Ridge Avenue. The event will feature a pop-up neighborhood park...
Pennsylvania’s Hersheypark to Have an All New Scare Experience Called ‘Dark Nights’
EPIC Entertainment Group has partnered with Hersheypark to conjure up scares and thrills for the frightfully immersive, all-new haunt experience, Dark Nights. – For too long, unsettling cries of miners lost in these coal shafts have tormented the living. Take a daring trek through the abandoned mine, which suddenly becomes an explosive encounter.
Man stabs, critically injures father in Northampton County
PALMER, Pa. (CBS) -- A 29-year-old son stabbed his 60-year-old father several times in Northampton County and then fled the scene Saturday night, Palmer Township Police say. Police responded to the 900 block of Mine Lane Road at 10:30 p.m. where they found Joseph Rizzolino on his front porch suffering multiple stab wounds.
Don’t be alarmed if you see birds with featherless heads this time of year | Lehigh Valley Nature Watch
As I often do, on what was an early pleasant late August morning, I sat on the porch drinking coffee and watching the activity in the front yard. Due to a much-welcomed, recent 2 inches of rain the landscape and woods looked nicer and greener than they had since spring.
Lehighton man charged in Estes fire
Mahoning Township Police have charged a Lehighton man with arson in connection with the fire Wednesday night at the Estes Express Lines terminal in Mahoning Township. Anthony Dick, 39, was arraigned Saturday morning in front of on-call District Judge Joseph Homanko. He has been charged with two felony counts of arson and a felony count of risking catastrophe.
Why the 5th annual Dominican Festival will be special in Allentown
The Fifth Edition of the Dominican Festival reaches new heights as for the first time it will take place between 7th and Hamilton Streets in Allentown, Pennsylvania. 69 News 'Edición en Español' spoke to the organizer Sandra Vargas where she explained what to expect in the event that takes place on Sunday, August 28th from 12 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Northampton sportsman club event to benefit the animal food bank in the Lehigh Valley
NORTHAMPTON, Pa. -- Free food and entertainment, and all for a good cause. Tri-Boro Sportsmen Club in Northampton is hosting "Scoots for Snoots" on Sunday. It runs from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Organizers will be collecting donations of pet food, gift cards to pet shops, or money. Plus, there...
Feast On Delicious Home-Cooked Food At This Unassuming Roadside Stop In Pennsylvania
There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Pennsylvania. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Keystone State is known for its comfort food. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which food establishments are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
Lansdale celebrating Founder's Week with events for everyone
LANDSDALE, Pa. -- Lansdale is welcoming visitors to come celebrate its Founder's Week, as well as its 150th anniversary celebration. The event kicks off at 9:00 a.m. Saturday morning with a tour of the historic Lansdale Cemetery. Then it will move over to Memorial Park at 10:00 a.m. Today's event...
Shooting near 12th and Walnut, Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Police responded to a reported shooting late Friday night. It happened near 12th and Walnut. Police say they are investigating. 69 News will have more information both on-air and online as it becomes available.
Meteor fragment captured on Pennsylvania home's camera
MANHEIM, Pa. — A Nest camera appears to have captured video of a fragment of a meteor plunging toward earth in Lancaster County. Matt Moore, a former meteorologist at sister station WGAL, caught the video and shared it with us. You can watch the video in the player above....
Police: Butchered ram, candle and white-colored rectangle discovered near Easton riverbank
Landscaper and avid fisher Kris Mancini says he was ready to drop a line at the Warner Anglers Preserve when he found a lit candle a few feet away from a ram's body discarded in the water.
Lehigh County doctor dies after bicycle accident
UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. -- Dr. Lorraine A. Dickey, 60 years old, was pronounced dead on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at 1:08 a.m. at the Lehigh Valley Hospital in Cedar Crest. The cause of death is complications of cervical spine injury due to a bicycle accident. The incident occurred on...
NEPA Pet Expo, October 15
The first-ever NEPA Pet Expo will take place at the Viewmont Mall, Dickson City on October 15 from 11-5. With over 40 vendors, the event is hosted by the NEPA Animal Welfare Collaborative. The expo will feature a mix of fun and educational events including vendors showcasing pet products and informational booths on pet care and pet first aid, adoptable animals, information highlighting the work of local shelters and rescues, guest speakers on various animal welfare topics, a microchip clinic for pets with the NEPA Rescue Vet, pet portraits and more! There will be a handful of shelters and rescues participating as vendors who may feature adoptable animals at the NEPA Pet Expo.
