knopnews2.com
North Platte falls to Grand Island in Home Opener
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Bulldogs kicked off their 2022 season on the road in Omaha against the Papillion-La Vista South Titans. The Dawgs came up short in their season opener against Papillion-La Vista South by a final score of 35-21. In their Week One match-up the Dawgs host the Grand Island Islanders and are looking to get their first win of the 2022 season.
Sand Hills Express
Broken Bow Cross Country Teams Begin Season at North Platte Invite
The Broken Bow boys and girls cross country teams began their seasons Saturday at the North Platte Invite. The Broken Bow boys team placed third overall behind team champion North Platte and runner-up North Platte St. Pat’s. Broken Bow was led by Noah Osmond who placed third with a time of 17:13.99. The boys individual champion was Jarrett Miles of St. Pat’s with a winning time of 16:48.91. Brock Oeltjen finished in the top ten for the Indians placing 9th (18:00.28). Trey Hurlburt had a top twenty finish placing 19th (18:37.33). Sandhills Valley also competed at the meet and had a strong showing on the boys side as Collin Rooney placed 14th (18:22.18) and Jared Trimble was 16th (18:25.71).
Sand Hills Express
Broken Bow Kicks of Football Season at Boone Central – Game on KCNI/KBBN
The Broken Bow football team will kickoff the 2022 season tonight when they travel to Albion to face Boone Central. Carlie Wells enters his third season as head coach of the Indians. Wells visited with KCNI/KBBN sports during Tuesday’s fall sports kickoff event. Broken Bow looks to fill some holes left by the players who graduated from last year’s team that qualified for the state playoffs. Among the spots to be filled is quarterback. Wells said that Eli Coble will be the one under center when the Indians open up the season.
Sand Hills Express
Ice Cream & Music in the Square to Celebrate Summer
"Cash" the Nebraska State Bank Eagle gives high fives to patrons during the August 25 music in the square summer celebration in Broken Bow. BROKEN BOW–A beautiful late August evening was filled with music, laughter, and delicious ice cream as part of the Broken Bow Chamber of Commerce Summer Celebrations–Music in the Square. Nebraska State Bank (NSB) presented the Platinum Pearls, a band out of North Platte featuring three musicians who performed a variety of genres.
Man accused of assaulting girlfriend, ramming her car near Sutherland Reservoir
SUTHERLAND, Neb.-A man has been arrested after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend and rammed her car. On Friday at around 7:51 a.m., deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office responded to the report of two vehicles parked on State Farm Rd., just west of Sutherland Reservoir. A deputy arrived on...
knopnews2.com
New Asian buffet is now open in North Platte
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The newest restaurant opened Wednesday with a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the occasion. It isn’t Diego Xiquin’s first restaurant but this new location, Szechuan Buffet & Sushi Bar, has a different twist. Instead of serving up just entrées, it offers a buffet. Along with the buffet option, it also offer different types of sushi. It’s located at 1902 Jeffers Street.
