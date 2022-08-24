The Broken Bow football team will kickoff the 2022 season tonight when they travel to Albion to face Boone Central. Carlie Wells enters his third season as head coach of the Indians. Wells visited with KCNI/KBBN sports during Tuesday’s fall sports kickoff event. Broken Bow looks to fill some holes left by the players who graduated from last year’s team that qualified for the state playoffs. Among the spots to be filled is quarterback. Wells said that Eli Coble will be the one under center when the Indians open up the season.

BROKEN BOW, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO