The safest and the most affordable areas to live in Los Angeles, CASaurabhLos Angeles, CA
Over 126,000 signed petition requesting LA to pay market rents to hotels to house homeless people in their vacant roomsVictorLos Angeles, CA
Snoop Dogg Is Attempting To Take Over the Breakfast Game With His Brand of Cereal Snoop LoopzLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
San Pedro Fish Market's Huge Seafood Platter Is The Perfect Excuse To IndulgeLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
These Are the Best Pancakes in CaliforniaLet's Eat LAManhattan Beach, CA
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 8/28: Brissett Struggles, Schwartz Bobbles, and a Hero Emerges
Despite what I said in the GetPlayback chat during the game last night, I am not panicking. I’m not. Honestly. Much. I’m not. It’s always risky to overreact to pre-season games, of course, but I can’t deny a sense of here-we-go-again-ism as I was watching the Browns first-half stumbles against the Bears last night. Here we go again with mediocre quarterback play. Here we go again with the team’s obvious issues (WR, iDL) not being addressed by the bafflingly reluctant front office. Here we go again, looking disorganized and unprepared for the regular season.
247Sports
Predicting the Packers' initial 53-man roster as cut-downs loom
With the league-wide cut-down deadline looming on Tuesday, the Green Bay Packers are going to make an effort to round up their best 53 players to solidify their initial roster. General manager Brian Gutekunst has said before that he views the roster finalizing process as an opportunity to keep his...
247Sports
Sam Darnold injury: Carolina Panthers QB carted off during preseason game vs. Buffalo Bills
The Carolina Panthers' quarterback depth might have taken a hit Friday night when backup quarterback Sam Darnold was carted off the field after suffering an apparent lower-leg injury against the Buffalo Bills during NFL preseason action. Darnold released a pass under pressure and was taken down by Bills defensive tackle C.J. Brewer on the play that the injury happened. Ian Rapoport later reported that Darnold "is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain based on the initial evaluation" and that the quarterback will undergo an MRI on Saturday.
NFL player shot multiple times during robbery attempt
Star NFL rookie shot multiple times in attempted robery.
WATCH: Texas five star commit Arch Manning silences "overrated" chants during season opener
The nation's No. 1 player and five-star Texas commit Arch Manning opened up his senior season with a 20-13 "Jamboree" victory over De La Salle HS. The biggest highlight of the game for the Longhorn pledge was a 20 yard scramble for a touchdown as the opposing student section was growing louder with "overrated" chants.
Fired Up: Collin Klein's offense will mark a change of pace for Kansas State football
The question: During an August 23, 2022, appearance on KFH's Sports Daily radio show out of Wichita, host Jacob Albracht asked GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald about the possibilities of new offensive coordinator Collin Klein's Kansas State offense. Here is how Fitz addressed the topic as spontaneously spoken on the radio ...
Arkansas watching Cincinnati quarterback battle
The Cincinnati football team left Camp Higher Ground last week and has turned its attention to next Saturday's season-opener against the Arkansas Razorbacks. The biggest.
Predicting LSU's first official depth chart
Brian Kelly announces his first official depth chart of the 2022 season Monday for the season opener against Florida State.
Ruffin McNeill on return to ECU, relationship with Doeren, expectations and more
When NC State travels to ECU to open its 2022 season next weekend, there will be a familiar face to Pirate fans on the sideline for the Wolfpack. Ruffin McNeill is the special assistant to the head coach for Dave Doeren and NC State, but some of the most notable stops in his career came in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium with the Pirates. McNeill played for ECU back in the 1970s and later returned as the head coach in the early 2010s, and next Saturday he will make his return to Greenville on the other sideline.
The Greetham Angle 53-Player Initial Browns Roster Projection
BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns and all of the other NFL teams have to trim their rosters to 53 players by 4 pm. on Tuesday, Aug. 30. For most teams, this is just the initial roster, as teams can make waiver claims and alter their roster. After establishing the...
Utah State football coach Blake Anderson opens up about 31-20 win over UConn ahead of Week 1 game at Alabama
Utah State football opened its season Saturday with a 31-20 win over UConn to start 1-0 on the 2022 campaign ahead of a Week 1 showdown with the Alabama Crimson Tide. After trailing 14-0 in the first quarter, the Aggies ripped off 24 points in the second quarter to take a halftime lead and cruised to victory. Head coach Blake Anderson acknowledged that the game was uneven, but getting off on the right foot meant a lot to the program.
Video/quotes: Aaron Fletcher on ASU season opener, versatile DB room
Here’s what Arizona State defensive backs coach Aaron Fletcher said following the team’s Sunday morning practice. On ASU’s season-opening matchup with Northern Arizona Thursday:. “I’m more than excited, I’m really excited. I’m looking forward to getting an opportunity to coach with these guys, getting the opportunity to...
Fantastic 47: No. 10, Marcus Coleman
In 2024, Texas Tech will commence its 100th season of college football. Many programs that started at the same level as Texas Tech, i.e. at the bottom, went extinct or remained on the lower rungs of college football’s ladder. What became of Howard Payne, St. Edwards, Haskell Institute and Wayland Baptist, all early opponents of the Red Raiders? None of those hazy names from bygone years are presently on the football landscape, and some simply no longer exist. For Texas Tech football to be where it is today, in one of the five premiere conferences in college football, is a tremendous accomplishment authored by several generations of administrators, coaches, players and fans over the course of nearly a century. It was not set in stone that Texas Tech football would flourish rather than vanish for approximately 70 years, as it did at Wayland Baptist.
Daily Delivery: Dear Nebraska fans … maybe your issues aren’t because of one former player
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. A loud segment of Nebraska fans have chosen to use former quarterback Adrian Martinez as the scapegoat for their program's current issues, but Saturday's season-opening 31-28 loss to Northwestern in Ireland proves Coach Scott Frost's program is the issue. And as Fitz explains, part of the problem is Nebraska's ill-advised move to the Big Ten, which has proven disastrous for the storied Nebraska program.
Ohio State begins Notre Dame week as 17.5-point favorites over the Fighting Irish
No. 2 Ohio State kicks off the 2022 college football season on Saturday. Unlike most years, the Buckeyes don't open with a perceived cupcake game, instead welcoming No. 5 Notre Dame to Ohio Stadium for the first time since 1995. While this is the marquee game of the weekend between...
Highly ranked, in-state quarterback gets early offer from Tennessee
A highly ranked Class of 2025 quarterback from Brentwood, Tenn., picked up an offer from Tennessee coming off the first start of his high school career.
WATCH: Texas commit Sydir Mitchell rumbles for scoop and score TD
Texas interior defensive line commit Sydir Mitchell was dominant in a national showcase 49-14 victory vs. North Carolina powerhouse Cardinal Gibbons. The 6-foot-5, 335-pounder impacted the game in a number of different ways and showed significant growth as a pass rusher. However, no play was more entertaining than when the...
WATCH: Assistant Jason Washington discusses Bulldog running backs
Entering his third season on Mississippi State's staff, assistant Jason Washington will still encounter a new experience in the season opener. After coaching safeties the previous two seasons, Washington moved to the offensive side of the ball this offseason and is leading the Bulldog running backs. Washington has a nice...
The Roundup: Three make-or-break factors for OSU football
Welcome to The Roundup where GoPokes247 breaks down what is happening with Oklahoma State football and basketball, as well as the latest developments on the recruiting trail, plus behind-the-scenes updates and thoughts. Sign up NOW to get ONE MONTH VIP access for ONLY $1 or 30% OFF annual membership.
