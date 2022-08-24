ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lockport, IL

fox32chicago.com

Armed person barricades themselves in Chicago suburbs

NAPERVILLE, Ill. - A person armed with a weapon barricaded themselves at a residence in Naperville Saturday evening. Around 6:39 p.m., the Naperville Police Department responded to the 400 block of East Bailey Road for a domestic incident call. The incident then changed into a barricaded subject with a weapon...
NAPERVILLE, IL
wcsjnews.com

Police Blotter For Saturday, August 27th

Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 30-year-old Sarbina Futia for Aggravated Battery. She was transported...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Yorkville man charged with aggravated assault to a police officer

A Yorkville man was arrested by Kendall County deputies after police were called to the 9000 block of Route 34 in Bristol Township early Saturday morning. 39-year-old Daniel L. Jacobs is charged with aggravated assault to a police officer along with resisting a police officer. Jacobs was taken to the Kendall County Jail. Police had been called to the area for a report of a domestic incident.
YORKVILLE, IL
Lockport, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Will County, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Lockport, IL
County
Will County, IL
fox32chicago.com

Police: 2 killed in high-speed crash on I-80 in Indiana's Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. - Two people are dead after a high-speed crash on I-80 in Lake County, according to Indiana State Police. On Sunday, just before 1 a.m., troopers responded to a multi-vehicle crash on I-80/94 eastbound near the 5.7 mile-marker, between Cline Avenue and Burr Street. Troopers say a...
LAKE COUNTY, IN
#Violent Crime
wlip.com

One Dead After Waukegan Police Involved Shooting

WAUKEGAN, IL (WLIP)–One person is dead after a police involved shooting in Waukegan. Authorities say they were called to a neighbor dispute just before 1 o’clock on Wednesday afternoon in the 1000 block of Glen Court . An officer arrived on scene to find a fence on fire,...
WAUKEGAN, IL
WGN News

Mother, 4-month-old baby injured in Des Plaines hit-and-run

DES PLAINES, Ill. — A mother and her four-month-old baby were injured in a hit-and-run crash in Des Plaines. Police responded to reports of a crash around 6:35 p.m. Thursday at 917 E. Oakton Street. According to a preliminary investigation, a black BMW sedan was traveling westbound on Oakton Street when it lost control and […]
DES PLAINES, IL
wjol.com

Joliet Man Charged with Aggravated Domestic Battery

A domestic violence investigation in Joliet has led to the arrest of a 28-year-old man. On Tuesday night just before 10:00 am, Joliet Police were called to a house in the 400 block of North Nicholson Street for a domestic disturbance. A subsequent investigation by authorities led to the arrest of Nicholas Rios of Joliet. Rios and a woman were involved in an argument when he allegedly grew angry and forcefully entered a bedroom where the victim was located. He is then said to have pushed the victim down, causing the victim to strike her head on a nearby table. Joliet Police tell WJOL that Rios then began choking the victim with both hands while she was on the ground. He also had the victim’s cell phone and refused to give it to her; however, the victim was eventually able to access her phone and call 911. Rios was on the scene and was placed into custody without incident.
JOLIET, IL

