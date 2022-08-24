Read full article on original website
geauxcolonels.com
Colonels Fall in Five Sets in Opener at Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Nicholls State University volleyball team started off its season with a loss in five sets (26-24, 16-25, 25-17, 18-25, 12-15) to the University of Memphis in the Tiger Brawl, on Friday afternoon. The Colonels' attack was paced by senior Devon Bright, who led all scorers with...
millington-news.com
SPORTS ALERT: Cougars continue M&M Bowl streak over Millington
The 2022 Munford Cougars took the first step toward Highway 51 supremacy Aug. 18 by snapping the Covington Charger jinx 28-7. Friday night’s annual M&M Bowl was the home debut, official first football game on the new turf and chance toward claiming another 51 rivalry game vs. the Millington Trojans.
Lomax, Davis’ evolution on the court from enemies to brothers
BARTLETT, Tenn. (WREG) — It’s no doubt the Memphis Tigers men’s basketball team is gelling on and off the court. “We got a lot of guys that’s just, you know, willing to learn, nobody’s cocky,” said Tigers forward Deandre Williams. “I was kind of surprised how easily we bonded, like it seemed like we are […]
“I wouldn’t lie, I never thought I’d be a Tiger.” But how did Penny land the top transfer in the land?
MEMPHIS – Have you ever wondered how Penny Hardaway was able to land the biggest name in the transfer portal this summer? At the expense of Kentucky coach John Calipari. Reigning AAC Player of the Year Kendric Davis says Hardaway was the first call he took, just minutes after he put his name in the […]
gotigersgo.com
Five Different Tigers Score in Season Opening Shutout
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Tigers flexed their muscles today as they secured a 5-0 win over Queens University in their season-opening match. After today's game, Memphis moves to 1-0 for the season. KEY MOMENTS. Hayden Anderson netted the first goal of the season in the 19' off a rebounded...
actionnews5.com
‘Young Rock’ details wrestler’s rise to fame in Memphis thanks to new incentive
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - NBC’s Young Rock season three will start production right here in Memphis. While the show tells the story of superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s roots, it’s a new incentive that brought the show to the Bluff City. In the 21st Century,...
kjluradio.com
Football player at CMU in Fayette shot and killed, one in custody
A football player at Central Methodist University in Fayette is shot and killed after a dispute with a roommate. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the shooting took place at an off-campus house on North Linn Street around 6:30 last night. A junior at CMU, Torrance Evans, from Memphis, Tennessee, was shot and killed by his roommate. The roommate has been identified as a fellow football player, Kundarrius Taylor, 23, also of Memphis. The Patrol says Taylor turned himself into police when they arrived on the scene.
Looking back at the River City Rivalry
Tonight’s Decatur at Austin football game is the 60th meeting in the River City Rivalry. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
actionnews5.com
Mayor Strickland declines to get involved in Memphis in May’s Tom Lee Park dispute
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said he will not get involved in the dispute between Memphis In May (MIM) and Memphis River Parks Partnership (MRPP). The mayor’s response comes one day after MIM leaders said they need Strickland’s help to get the city’s premiere festival back into a newly remodeled Tom Lee Park at a price they can afford.
tri-statedefender.com
Meet the CME Church’s new first district presiding bishop
Bishop Marvin Frank Thomas Sr. comes to Memphis and the CME Church’s First Episcopal District at a pivotal time in politics and in history. “I have come here knowing who Memphis is and what Memphis means,” said Thomas. “I come from a family of social activism. My mother was Ms. Minnie Thomas Brown. She had us in mass meetings and marches down there in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Oh, I know what coming to Memphis means.”
Orange Doritos logo lights up Memphis Pyramid
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you noticed an orange light shining off the Pyramid in downtown Memphis on Thursday night, it wasn’t the reflection from a sunset on the river. It was the Doritos logo. According to Frito-Lay, the company is taking over three triangle-shaped landmarks in New York, Atlanta and Memphis as part of a […]
24hip-hop.com
Kashflow Is The Youngest Producer In Charge
Memphis is a city creating a huge buzz in the rap community for its unique style and sound. One of the trendsetters for this current sound is still only in high school; his name is Kashflow and he is taking the industry by storm. At only 15 years old he’s already worked with artists like Future, Boston Richey, Big Walk Dog and more.
Couple gets engaged at St. Jude after meeting as volunteers
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Jordon Watson met Kelly Quiroz at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. “This is where I met her. This is where I found fondness for her, this is where I really grew to love her and wanted to ask her out,” said Watson. So naturally, Watson got down on one knee asking Quiroz to […]
yieldpro.com
Fogelman Properties acquires 312-unit apartment community in Memphis, Tennessee
Fogelman Properties, one of the country’s largest, privately-owned and fully integrated multifamily investment and property management companies, announces the acquisition of Appling Lakes, a 312-unit apartment community in Memphis, Tennessee. Built in 1997, Appling Lakes features one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes with rental rates currently ranging from $1,163-$1,678....
Mother speaks out after son allegedly jumped, pistol-whipped during Kirby HS football game
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was supposed to be a good time out but a high school football game for one student went terribly wrong, according to one Memphis mom. The mom, who asked to remain anonymous, told FOX13 her son was jumped Friday night and pistol-whipped while leaving a football game at Kirby High School.
actionnews5.com
One former police officer is using his old north Memphis high school to fight juvenile crime
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One former Memphis Police officer is using football to fight juvenile crime in the Bluff City. It’s a fight he’s been tackling for over three decades. Saturday morning, some future high school football players will hit the gridiron at Christian Brothers High School. It’s...
actionnews5.com
Woman charged in Memphis activist’s death appointed attorney
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The woman charged with murdering a Whitehaven activist was appointed a public defender Thursday. The two appeared in Shelby County court Friday morning. Shelby County Public Defender Phil Harvey is representing Tifanee Wright, 34, who is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Dr. Yvonne Nelson.
Second Whataburger in Memphis area opens this week
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another Whataburger in the Mid-South will open its doors Wednesday. The second of the four Whataburger locations coming to the Memphis area will be located on 6829 Getwell Road off of Goodman Road in Southaven. The restaurant will begin operations at 11 a.m. The Texas-based burger chain will also open two other […]
Germantown Mom Takes on Woke School Board
Carrie Schween is the latest mom to step up and run for school board to reclaim public education in Germantown. The conservative mother of three is hoping to boot incumbent school board chair Angela Griffith out of Position 4 on the Germantown School Board. “Parents are entrusted by God to...
What’s next for MSCS leadership? Parents speak on Joris Ray’s resignation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County School parents are waiting to find out who will lead their children after the school district decided to part ways with superintendent Joris Ray. During a special school board meeting Tuesday night, the board agreed to sever its relationship with Dr. Ray and discontinue any ongoing investigation regarding policy violations. […]
