Memphis, TN

geauxcolonels.com

Colonels Fall in Five Sets in Opener at Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Nicholls State University volleyball team started off its season with a loss in five sets (26-24, 16-25, 25-17, 18-25, 12-15) to the University of Memphis in the Tiger Brawl, on Friday afternoon. The Colonels' attack was paced by senior Devon Bright, who led all scorers with...
THIBODAUX, LA
millington-news.com

SPORTS ALERT: Cougars continue M&M Bowl streak over Millington

The 2022 Munford Cougars took the first step toward Highway 51 supremacy Aug. 18 by snapping the Covington Charger jinx 28-7. Friday night’s annual M&M Bowl was the home debut, official first football game on the new turf and chance toward claiming another 51 rivalry game vs. the Millington Trojans.
MILLINGTON, TN
WREG

Lomax, Davis’ evolution on the court from enemies to brothers

BARTLETT, Tenn. (WREG) — It’s no doubt the Memphis Tigers men’s basketball team is gelling on and off the court. “We got a lot of guys that’s just, you know, willing to learn, nobody’s cocky,” said Tigers forward Deandre Williams. “I was kind of surprised how easily we bonded, like it seemed like we are […]
MEMPHIS, TN
gotigersgo.com

Five Different Tigers Score in Season Opening Shutout

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Tigers flexed their muscles today as they secured a 5-0 win over Queens University in their season-opening match. After today's game, Memphis moves to 1-0 for the season. KEY MOMENTS. Hayden Anderson netted the first goal of the season in the 19' off a rebounded...
MEMPHIS, TN
kjluradio.com

Football player at CMU in Fayette shot and killed, one in custody

A football player at Central Methodist University in Fayette is shot and killed after a dispute with a roommate. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the shooting took place at an off-campus house on North Linn Street around 6:30 last night. A junior at CMU, Torrance Evans, from Memphis, Tennessee, was shot and killed by his roommate. The roommate has been identified as a fellow football player, Kundarrius Taylor, 23, also of Memphis. The Patrol says Taylor turned himself into police when they arrived on the scene.
FAYETTE, MO
Wayne Yates
Penny Hardaway
Larry Finch
actionnews5.com

Mayor Strickland declines to get involved in Memphis in May’s Tom Lee Park dispute

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said he will not get involved in the dispute between Memphis In May (MIM) and Memphis River Parks Partnership (MRPP). The mayor’s response comes one day after MIM leaders said they need Strickland’s help to get the city’s premiere festival back into a newly remodeled Tom Lee Park at a price they can afford.
MEMPHIS, TN
tri-statedefender.com

Meet the CME Church’s new first district presiding bishop

Bishop Marvin Frank Thomas Sr. comes to Memphis and the CME Church’s First Episcopal District at a pivotal time in politics and in history. “I have come here knowing who Memphis is and what Memphis means,” said Thomas. “I come from a family of social activism. My mother was Ms. Minnie Thomas Brown. She had us in mass meetings and marches down there in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Oh, I know what coming to Memphis means.”
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Orange Doritos logo lights up Memphis Pyramid

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you noticed an orange light shining off the Pyramid in downtown Memphis on Thursday night, it wasn’t the reflection from a sunset on the river. It was the Doritos logo. According to Frito-Lay, the company is taking over three triangle-shaped landmarks in New York, Atlanta and Memphis as part of a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
24hip-hop.com

Kashflow Is The Youngest Producer In Charge

Memphis is a city creating a huge buzz in the rap community for its unique style and sound. One of the trendsetters for this current sound is still only in high school; his name is Kashflow and he is taking the industry by storm. At only 15 years old he’s already worked with artists like Future, Boston Richey, Big Walk Dog and more.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Couple gets engaged at St. Jude after meeting as volunteers

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Jordon Watson met Kelly Quiroz at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. “This is where I met her. This is where I found fondness for her, this is where I really grew to love her and wanted to ask her out,” said Watson. So naturally, Watson got down on one knee asking Quiroz to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
yieldpro.com

Fogelman Properties acquires 312-unit apartment community in Memphis, Tennessee

Fogelman Properties, one of the country’s largest, privately-owned and fully integrated multifamily investment and property management companies, announces the acquisition of Appling Lakes, a 312-unit apartment community in Memphis, Tennessee. Built in 1997, Appling Lakes features one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes with rental rates currently ranging from $1,163-$1,678....
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Woman charged in Memphis activist’s death appointed attorney

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The woman charged with murdering a Whitehaven activist was appointed a public defender Thursday. The two appeared in Shelby County court Friday morning. Shelby County Public Defender Phil Harvey is representing Tifanee Wright, 34, who is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Dr. Yvonne Nelson.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Second Whataburger in Memphis area opens this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another Whataburger in the Mid-South will open its doors Wednesday. The second of the four Whataburger locations coming to the Memphis area will be located on 6829 Getwell Road off of Goodman Road in Southaven. The restaurant will begin operations at 11 a.m. The Texas-based burger chain will also open two other […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Mighty 990

Germantown Mom Takes on Woke School Board

Carrie Schween is the latest mom to step up and run for school board to reclaim public education in Germantown. The conservative mother of three is hoping to boot incumbent school board chair Angela Griffith out of Position 4 on the Germantown School Board. “Parents are entrusted by God to...
GERMANTOWN, TN
WREG

What’s next for MSCS leadership? Parents speak on Joris Ray’s resignation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County School parents are waiting to find out who will lead their children after the school district decided to part ways with superintendent Joris Ray. During a special school board meeting Tuesday night, the board agreed to sever its relationship with Dr. Ray and discontinue any ongoing investigation regarding policy violations. […]
