Wyoming State

KULR8

WY WFO RAPID CITY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

————— SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING. The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a. * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... East central Campbell County in northeastern Wyoming... West central Crook County in northeastern Wyoming... * Until 645 PM MDT. * At 541 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm...
WYOMING STATE
KULR8

MT WFO GREAT FALLS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

————— SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING. The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a. * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... East central Teton County in north central Montana... * Until 730 PM MDT. * At 622 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Choteau,. moving east...
GREAT FALLS, MT
KULR8

Weekend Weather Conditions

Saturday you can anticipate afternoon and evening thunderstorms with the main threats being lightning, and gusty winds. Localized heavy rainfall and small hail will also be possible. Sunday, best chance for lingering showers will be northeastern Montana as the eastern two thirds of the state look at breezy to gusty winds. Temperatures will be the hottest Saturday, with cooler temperatures expected Sunday and Monday.
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

Montana brothers plead guilty in Jan. 6 US Capitol attack

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Two Montana brothers whom authorities said were among the first people to breach the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection have pleaded guilty to obstructing official proceedings under a plea deal with prosecutors. Jerod and Joshua Hughes of East Helena climbed through a broken...
EAST HELENA, MT

