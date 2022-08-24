Read full article on original website
voiceofmotown.com
Week 1 WV High School Football: Top Teams Martinsburg, Fairmont Sr. and Wheeling Central Notch Wins
An examination of the more noteworthy outcomes from the first Friday of high school football season:. Martinsburg 40, Salem (Va.) 7: Despite not scoring an offensive touchdown in the first half, the Class AAA No. 1 Bulldogs did score on a blocked punt for a touchdown, converted on two field goals from Brent Terwilliger, and let their defense take care of business against a very talented #4 AAAA Spartans. In the second half, Martinsburg’s offense got things going. Zion Grantham ran for 12 yards, Ezra Bagent ran for 1 yard, Murphy Clement ran for 71 yards, and Ezra Bagent threw a 27-yard pass in the end zone to Jameer Hunter. An impressive win by the Bulldogs in week 1.
Prep Football: Independence trounces Liberty
The preliminary numbers did not favor Liberty Thursday night in the Battle of ’76 clash with county rival Independence. Unfortunately for the Raiders, the numbers did not lie. Replacing nearly every starter on both sides of the ball while the Patriots returned almost all of their starting cast, Liberty...
WDTV
WVU Men’s Soccer defeats Robert Morris in season opener
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Mountaineers enter the 2022 season ranked as the number six team in the nation in the NCAA coaches’ poll. WVU began its campaign on Thursday against the Robert Morris Colonials. In the 35th minute of the contest, Yutaro Tsukada scored on a...
Week 1 High School Football Scores
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Final scores for week one of the 2022 High School Football season will be updated in this post through the night on Friday. Buckhannon Upshur @ Bridgeport Bridgeport (1-0) defeated Buckhannon Upshur (0-1) by a final score of 63-7 on Friday. Highlights here. Ritchie Co. @ Tyler Cons. Tyler Consolidated (1-0) […]
WATCH: WVU's New Uniform Featured on SportsCenter
ESPN shows some love to the Mountaineers' opening week threads.
WDTV
WVU football players visit Ronald McDonald House
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU football players visited the Ronald McDonald House in Morgantown. The Ronald McDonald house charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown are bringing awareness to raise funds ahead of the Backyard Brawl. WVU players Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Zach Frazier and Tony Mathis served lunched to families. The day’s activities...
WATCH: New Big 12 Commish Stunned by WVU's State-of-the-Art Facilities
Brett Yormark pays a visit to Morgantown.
WDTV
5th Quarter: Week 1 Highlights
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Week one is in the books! Check out the highlights from this week’s contests:
WDTV
Tygarts Valley scoreboard struck by lightning
MILL CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - If you thought strikes could only occur in sports like baseball, it seems like they can happen in football too. Well, at least with scoreboards and lightning. The Tygarts Valley School’s scoreboard was struck by lightning a few weeks ago. It’s unclear when exactly...
Daily Athenaeum
Remembering Kacy Wiedebusch, WVU’s 'First Lady of Dance'
Mary Kathryne “Kacy” Wiedebusch, a renowned faculty member at West Virginia University, was known for her passion for dance. During her life, she spent her time raising her children, instructing her students in both physical education and dance and building the foundation for what is now known as the WVU Dance Program within the College of Creative Arts.
Star City Texas Roadhouse moving to new location near Westover
WESTOVER, W.Va. (WBOY) – Texas Roadhouse in Star City is relocating to a brand-new location near Westover, right next to Interstate 79 off exit 153, near University Town Centre. Texas Roadhouse in Westover was the 23rd Texas Roadhouse in the company and has been in Star City for more than 20 years. Star City Texas […]
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for August 26
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
Daily Athenaeum
STAFF SHORTS | Proper downtown etiquette
Just because you’re drunk, that doesn’t mean you have to be rude to the workers at Casa D’Amici. Even intoxicated, you can be nice to any service workers in Morgantown. In whichever state you are, it’s just good to be nice to workers because most of them are our age and probably don’t want to be there in the first place. -Ladimir, Social Media Manager.
WDTV
Mack W. Green
Mack W. Green, 78 of Webster Springs passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at Summersville Regional Medical Center. He was born June 23, 1944 in Webster Springs to the late Allen Elliott and Mary Elizabeth Payne Green. He worked for the School Board, enjoyed fishing, was an avid hunter,...
WBOY
Road Patrol: Why are there so many crashes on I-79?
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — There have been multiple accidents in the Marion County I-79 area recently. According to West Virginia’s I-79 Twitter profile, there have been thirteen car accidents since April 19 of this year between mile markers 132 and 140. Five of those accidents have been just within’ this past month.
Morgantown Sheetz to temporarily close
A Sheetz location in Morgantown will be temporarily closing on the week of Aug. 29.
Elkins Police investigating death on Graceland Drive
The Elkins Police Department is investigating a death that happened on Graceland Drive over the weekend.
West Virginia Turnpike crash may slow Braxton County traffic
A portion of the West Virginia Turnpike is closed Thursday morning following an accident near mile marker 62, and the suggested detour may impact traffic in parts of Braxton County.
Headstones damaged in vandalism at Clarksburg cemetery
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Dozens of headstones were knocked down in an act of vandalism at a Clarksburg cemetery. The incident happened about a week ago at the Elkview Masonic Cemetery next to Hardee’s on Marshall Street. Several large headstones were tipped over cracked and destroyed, some of which were over 100 years old. Plans […]
WDTV
Fire Chief provides update on woman pulled from Bridgeport fire
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - On Thursday, August 18, the Bridgeport Fire Department and multiple other first responders arrived at a call on Westwood Avenue to a working blaze. Almost immediately after arrival, neighbors alerted personnel that an individual was likely inside the home that had heavy smoke coming from it.
