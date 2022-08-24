ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkins, WV

Comments / 0

Related
voiceofmotown.com

Week 1 WV High School Football: Top Teams Martinsburg, Fairmont Sr. and Wheeling Central Notch Wins

An examination of the more noteworthy outcomes from the first Friday of high school football season:. Martinsburg 40, Salem (Va.) 7: Despite not scoring an offensive touchdown in the first half, the Class AAA No. 1 Bulldogs did score on a blocked punt for a touchdown, converted on two field goals from Brent Terwilliger, and let their defense take care of business against a very talented #4 AAAA Spartans. In the second half, Martinsburg’s offense got things going. Zion Grantham ran for 12 yards, Ezra Bagent ran for 1 yard, Murphy Clement ran for 71 yards, and Ezra Bagent threw a 27-yard pass in the end zone to Jameer Hunter. An impressive win by the Bulldogs in week 1.
FAIRMONT, WV
Lootpress

Prep Football: Independence trounces Liberty

The preliminary numbers did not favor Liberty Thursday night in the Battle of ’76 clash with county rival Independence. Unfortunately for the Raiders, the numbers did not lie. Replacing nearly every starter on both sides of the ball while the Patriots returned almost all of their starting cast, Liberty...
LIBERTY, WV
WDTV

WVU Men’s Soccer defeats Robert Morris in season opener

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Mountaineers enter the 2022 season ranked as the number six team in the nation in the NCAA coaches’ poll. WVU began its campaign on Thursday against the Robert Morris Colonials. In the 35th minute of the contest, Yutaro Tsukada scored on a...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Week 1 High School Football Scores

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Final scores for week one of the 2022 High School Football season will be updated in this post through the night on Friday. Buckhannon Upshur @ Bridgeport Bridgeport (1-0) defeated Buckhannon Upshur (0-1) by a final score of 63-7 on Friday. Highlights here. Ritchie Co. @ Tyler Cons. Tyler Consolidated (1-0) […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elkins, WV
Sports
City
Elkins, WV
WDTV

WVU football players visit Ronald McDonald House

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU football players visited the Ronald McDonald House in Morgantown. The Ronald McDonald house charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown are bringing awareness to raise funds ahead of the Backyard Brawl. WVU players Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Zach Frazier and Tony Mathis served lunched to families. The day’s activities...
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fluke#American Football#Tigers
WDTV

Tygarts Valley scoreboard struck by lightning

MILL CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - If you thought strikes could only occur in sports like baseball, it seems like they can happen in football too. Well, at least with scoreboards and lightning. The Tygarts Valley School’s scoreboard was struck by lightning a few weeks ago. It’s unclear when exactly...
MILL CREEK, WV
Daily Athenaeum

Remembering Kacy Wiedebusch, WVU’s 'First Lady of Dance'

Mary Kathryne “Kacy” Wiedebusch, a renowned faculty member at West Virginia University, was known for her passion for dance. During her life, she spent her time raising her children, instructing her students in both physical education and dance and building the foundation for what is now known as the WVU Dance Program within the College of Creative Arts.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Star City Texas Roadhouse moving to new location near Westover

WESTOVER, W.Va. (WBOY) – Texas Roadhouse in Star City is relocating to a brand-new location near Westover, right next to Interstate 79 off exit 153, near University Town Centre. Texas Roadhouse in Westover was the 23rd Texas Roadhouse in the company and has been in Star City for more than 20 years. Star City Texas […]
WESTOVER, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Athenaeum

STAFF SHORTS | Proper downtown etiquette

Just because you’re drunk, that doesn’t mean you have to be rude to the workers at Casa D’Amici. Even intoxicated, you can be nice to any service workers in Morgantown. In whichever state you are, it’s just good to be nice to workers because most of them are our age and probably don’t want to be there in the first place. -Ladimir, Social Media Manager.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Mack W. Green

Mack W. Green, 78 of Webster Springs passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at Summersville Regional Medical Center. He was born June 23, 1944 in Webster Springs to the late Allen Elliott and Mary Elizabeth Payne Green. He worked for the School Board, enjoyed fishing, was an avid hunter,...
WEBSTER SPRINGS, WV
WBOY

Road Patrol: Why are there so many crashes on I-79?

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — There have been multiple accidents in the Marion County I-79 area recently. According to West Virginia’s I-79 Twitter profile, there have been thirteen car accidents since April 19 of this year between mile markers 132 and 140. Five of those accidents have been just within’ this past month.
FAIRMONT, WV
WBOY 12 News

Headstones damaged in vandalism at Clarksburg cemetery

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Dozens of headstones were knocked down in an act of vandalism at a Clarksburg cemetery. The incident happened about a week ago at the Elkview Masonic Cemetery next to Hardee’s on Marshall Street. Several large headstones were tipped over cracked and destroyed, some of which were over 100 years old. Plans […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Fire Chief provides update on woman pulled from Bridgeport fire

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - On Thursday, August 18, the Bridgeport Fire Department and multiple other first responders arrived at a call on Westwood Avenue to a working blaze. Almost immediately after arrival, neighbors alerted personnel that an individual was likely inside the home that had heavy smoke coming from it.
BRIDGEPORT, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy