Scott Frost struggled in his first game of the 2022 season. It’s tough to blame the loss entirely on Frost, but his questionable decision making certainly didn’t help. No, whether it was an ill-fated onside attempt or inability to adjust to a surging Northwestern rushing attack, Frost will have to answer fans and media for Nebraska’s opening week loss. Just after the game, a reported asked Frost if he would consider stepping down.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO