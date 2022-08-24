ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Baltimore Sun

Five things we learned from the Ravens’ 17-15 preseason win over the Washington Commanders

The Ravens, again playing without quarterback Lamar Jackson and many of their starters, extended their preseason winning streak Saturday to 23 games behind a strong debut performance from wide receiver Demarcus Robinson and a gritty defensive effort. Here are five things we learned from their 17-15 victory over the Washington Commanders: Whether it matters or not, the Ravens didn’t take any ...
BALTIMORE, MD
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Herbstreit makes bold Nebraska prediction on College GameDay

Kirk Herbstreit is excited for college football. Perhaps too excited. Nebraska takes on Northwestern today at 12:30 pm EST in Ireland. Prior to the game on College GameDay, Herbstreit named Nebraska as his pick to win the B1G West over Wisconsin, Purdue and Iowa. Herbstreit said he feels there is...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Matt Leinart blasts Jim Harbaugh's QB decision

Matt Leinart was one of the many analysts and fans who weren’t fans of Jim Harbaugh’s decision on Michigan’s starting quarterback. On Saturday evening, Harbaugh announced that Cade McNamara would be the starter against Colorado State. However, Harbaugh threw a wrinkle in the announcement and said that JJ McCarthy will start the second game against Hawaii.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Scott Frost responds to question about possibility of stepping down as head coach of Nebraska

Scott Frost struggled in his first game of the 2022 season. It’s tough to blame the loss entirely on Frost, but his questionable decision making certainly didn’t help. No, whether it was an ill-fated onside attempt or inability to adjust to a surging Northwestern rushing attack, Frost will have to answer fans and media for Nebraska’s opening week loss. Just after the game, a reported asked Frost if he would consider stepping down.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Herbstreit addresses one 'sleeper' team in the B1G for 2022

Kirk Herbstreit knows a thing or two about college football. Recently, the popular analyst and mainstay of ESPN’s College GameDay weighed in on the picture for the B1G in 2022. When it came to picking a “sleeper” program for the season, Herbstreit turned his attention to James Franklin and...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Referee in Nebraska-Northwestern takes ill-timed kick below the belt

Having multiple athletes in heavy pads running around you at all times has to elicit a certain stress that we can’t experience from the couch. Collisions are a given. A referee in the Nebraska vs. Northwestern game Saturday took a shot below the belt following a kickoff. The Cornhuskers...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Mark Whipple reactions pour in after Nebraska's opening drive

Mark Whipple has a lot of fans already in Nebraska after that first drive touchdown drive. In the offseason, Scott Frost hired Whipple to run his offense, and things paid off immediately Saturday against Northwestern. The Cornhuskers went on an 8-play, 75-yard opening touchdown drive that lasted just 2:19. Quarterback...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Maryland walk-on QB earns scholarship on last day of fall camp

Maryland had 1 more surprise left before its fall camp officially ended. The Terps gave out of scholarship when there were supposed to be a movie scheduled. Eric Najarian has been with Maryland football since 2019, and was offered a scholarship on Friday. He has appeared in 3 games, and actually played high school football for the team’s current running backs coach Elijah Brooks. Najarian chose Maryland over UMI and Fordham.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan commit goes off for 4 touchdowns in season opener

Cole Cabana went off in Dexter high school’s season opening win against Grosse Point South Saturday afternoon. The 4-star back totaled 32 carries for 237 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns. He was also a threat in the air, snagging 3 receptions for 60 yards and 1 touchdown. Cabana is...
DEXTER, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso have same national title prediction for 2022 season

Kirk Herbstreit and Lee Corso agree on one thing this season — Ohio State will hoist the national title trophy. The two College GameDay analysts made their 2022 debut on the pregame show this morning ahead of Week 0. Just prior to the show, however, Herbstreit and Corso hopped on a video chat to make a couple of predictions.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Penn State football: 5 statistical trends the Nittany Lions must reverse in 2022

Big picture, Penn State has been trending in the wrong direction these past 2 seasons, going 11-11 overall and 8-10 in Big Ten play. It’s easy to point a finger at the offensive line — and we will — but that’s far from the whole story. Breaking it down statistically, one can spread the blame far and wide. This list of hellish PSU trends provides a starting point:
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Carson Wentz Buys Jay Gruden's Virginia Home For $3.67 Million

Jay Gruden's casa es Carson Wentz's casa now -- the Washington Commanders QB bought the former coach's Virginia home after being traded this offseason, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 7,280-square foot home sits on 3 acres in Leesburg -- an hour west of Commanders' FedEx Field stadium -- and we're...
LEESBURG, VA

