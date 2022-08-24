ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedarville, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cedarville.edu

Yellow Jackets ready to roll with 2022 home opener

CEDARVILLE, Ohio - The 2022 Cedarville University men's soccer season begins at home Saturday when the Yellow Jackets host Wheeling in a non-conference contest. Kickoff in what will be the first-ever meeting between the two schools is set for 7:00 p.m. EDT. Fans can follow the action free of charge...
CEDARVILLE, OH
cedarville.edu

Great start for young Lady Jackets

MARQUETTE, Mich. - Cedarville rallied from a pair of 2-1 deficits to claim back-to-back five-set victories to open the campaign at the Northern Michigan Open. The Jackets defeated Bemidji State, 19-25, 25-14, 21-25, 25-22, 15-5 before outlasting the host Wildcats, 23-25, 25-20, 20-25, 25-19, 15-10. FreshmanCam Davenport made her collegiate debut with 12 kills and 16 digs against BSU.
CEDARVILLE, OH
cedarville.edu

Studying Tips 101

If you’re reading this article, good on you. It really pays to be intentional about your academic work, especially early in your college career when you’re still working on setting new habits. There are as many ways to study as there are people, and what works for one person might not work for another. Whether you’re going into your first semester or you want to brush up on your homework approach, feel free to experiment and test a lot of different techniques to find something that works for you, and don’t be afraid to stop using something that isn’t helpful to you personally.
CEDARVILLE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy