ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Borrowers have mixed feelings about student loan forgiveness plan

By Brandon Truitt
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qOM2w_0hU7wIvu00

Student loan forgiveness plan will be "logistical nightmare" financial advisor says 02:13

BOSTON - President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that millions of Americans can have thousands of dollars in federal student loan debt forgiven.

Biden said his administration will forgive up to $10,000 in student loan debt for anyone who makes less than $125,000 a year. Those who went to college on Pell Grants are eligible to have $20,000 in loans forgiven.

Nora Yousif, a financial advisor with RBC, said borrowers will likely have to prove they are eligible to receive the debt relief from the federal government.

"It's going to be a logistical nightmare for the Department of Education," Yousif said.

The Department of Education said some borrowers will get the loan relief automatically, but others will have to request the relief using an application which will be launched in a few weeks.

Youssif said more than 40 million Americans have student debt and Wednesday's announcement would leave more than 15 million people completely debt free.

"That's huge," said Yousif. "We are talking about $300 billion of debt just disappearing."

It is welcome news for 33-year-old Michael Carraggi. The father of two and his wife accumulated more than $150,000 in student loan debt. As of today, they have paid about a third of it off.

"It's tough to catch up to a mountain like that with a modest to good paying job," said Carraggi. "Even if you have a great paying job, it's really hard."

Carraggi said he hoped Wednesday's news would bring attention to what he called the bigger problem: young adults making major decisions that often impact their financial health for decades.

"Having a teenager who can't drink alcohol, or can't buy alcohol at least, be able to say 'yes,' I will take out this tens of thousands of dollars of debt at double digit interest rate. That is predatory," Carraggi said.

Students at Boston University had mixed reviews Wednesday.

Raeann Idle is about to start her first semester of graduate school there and has about $18,000 in current student loan debt.

"I don't think it's enough, but it is a good start," said Idle. The criminal justice major said the stress of figuring out how to pay for school is as high as the stress to make good grades.

"I would say it's a big part," said Idle. "Half of it for me is academics and the other half is financial just because I know if I can't come up with the money either through a loan or out of pocket, I am not going to school that semester."

BU senior Mack Luby said he is torn over President Joe Biden's student debt announcement.

"I am a little conflicted on it just because I consider myself more fiscally conservative," said Luby. "I find myself not exactly favoring the idea of forgiving $10,000 in federal student loans. On the other hand, I benefit from it."

Yousif said there are concerns this student loan forgiveness could fuel inflation and bring the potential for high student tuition rates.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Borrowers may have to wait for student loan relief

BOSTON - This week's announcement on federal student loan debt relief left many people asking one question: When will the money be on the way? President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that those making under $125,000 a year will receive $10,000 in student loan forgiveness. Borrowers who received Pell Grants will receive $20,000 in forgiveness. The Department of Education admits it is still working to figure out exactly how it will implement the aid. Adam Minsky is an attorney in Boston specializing in student loans. "I think that we have never seen anything like this before," said Minsky. "I think it is going to change...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Why college costs have tripled over the past 30 years

BOSTON - College is costing more than ever, in some cases it tripled over the last 30 years. Following President Joe Biden's announcement Wednesday on student loan forgiveness many are asking the same central question: Why is college so expensive in America? Edgar Wheby was touring Boston University this week with his youngest son. The father of three already has a daughter in dental school and a son studying to become an engineer. Wheby said his family falls through the cracks in receiving most financial assistance. The family pays a lot out of pocket, and it is starting to add up. "It is...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Business
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Business
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Education
Boston, MA
Government
Boston, MA
Education
nbcboston.com

Here's How Much the Cost of Rent in Boston Has Skyrocketed in the Last Year

The cost of renting in the Boston area has been skyrocketing faster than almost everywhere in the country, according to a new survey. Realtor.com found that the median rental price in Boston, $2,995, was about 25% higher this July than in July 2021, growing faster than everywhere in the U.S. except Miami and New York.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

New Weymouth middle school designed with safety and security in mind

WEYMOUTH - With the start of school just days away, Weymouth is putting the finishing touches on its brand new $163 million Chapman Middle School. The 252,000 square foot state of the art facility now combines both middle schools and has all the amenities a student could imagine and more, including robotics, and broadcast labs, a full-scale culinary center and theatre art space. "As a principal, I don't have a single day where I don't think about how to keep everybody safe within our schools," said Chapman Principal Matt Meehan. Meehan says his top priority is security measures to...
WEYMOUTH, MA
tornadopix.com

They are baaaack. Homebuyers go where they swear they never will.

The median sale price for a single-family home in Boston was $885,500 in July, according to a report issued by the Greater Boston Association of Realtors Aug. 16. . (How can we forget the Boston apartment sellers who were offered $750,000 for one of their parking spaces in February?) Meanwhile,...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
msn.com

Labor attorney Liss-Riordan scores major endorsements in final days of heated primary for attorney general

As the Democratic primary for attorney general heats up in the final days before the Sept. 6 election, labor attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan secured three prominent endorsements, raising the stakes in what is increasingly looking like a two-woman race. Liss-Riordan’s campaign announced Friday evening that Senator Elizabeth Warren, Boston Mayor Michelle...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

BPS to start giving out Charlie Cards so students can practice route to school

BOSTON – The City of Boston is asking the MBTA to add shuttle buses to serve the 4,600 students who take the Orange Line during the month-long shutdown. The city says there are 28 schools along the Orange Line that will be impacted by the shutdown. Boston Public Schools said free Charlie Cards will be distributed in the next few days to students so they can begin trying out the new route to school. Students will also be able to take the Commuter Rail for free if they're traveling within zones 1, 1a or 2.School starts on September 8. Boston has asked the T to make red shirt ambassadors available at all MBTA stops to give students extra support to navigate the system, in addition to multilingual signage.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Amazon is shutting down five warehouses in Massachusetts

BOSTON -- Amazon is closing down five warehouses in Massachusetts.The facilities that are closing are in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield. There are plans to renovate the warehouses in Mansfield and Randolph. "We regularly look at how we can improve the experience for our employees, partners, drivers, and customers, and that includes upgrading our facilities," Amazon spokesperson Caitlin McLaughlin said in a statement. "As part of that effort, we'll be closing our delivery stations in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield and offering all employees the opportunity to transfer to several different delivery stations in Massachusetts."Amazon is working with employees to offer them work opportunities at nearby sites, and to accommodate their scheduling preferences.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Loans#Student Debt#Student Loan Forgiveness#Loan Application#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Creditlending#Americans#Rbc
CBS Boston

Return of Mass and Cass encampments frustrates residents, business owners

ROXBURY – Months after the city cleared it out, a homeless encampment at Mass and Cass has returned and residents and businesses say it's worse than ever.  You can hear the frustration in Domingos DaRosa's voice looking out at Clifford Park in Roxbury. "If you walk around the park, you're going to find countless needles," said Domingos DaRosa of the South End-Roxbury Community Partnership. The field is about a half-mile from the encampments that have returned to Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard. It won't take long to find the evidence of homelessness and addiction, where DaRosa teaches Pop Warner...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Colleen Ritzer family settles lawsuit against architecture firm

DANVERS -- The family of a murdered Danvers High School teacher has settled their lawsuit against the company that designed the school's video surveillance system. Colleen Ritzer was killed in 2013. Her family sued DiNisco Design, saying their security system didn't work as intended at the time of her death. According to Ritzer's family, by taking legal action, they were able to get answers to their questions about the security. In 2016, one of Ritzer's students was found guilty of assaulting and killing her. He was sentenced to at least 40 years in prison. 
DANVERS, MA
CBS Boston

More families choosing cargo bikes as a greener way to get kids to school

CAMBRIDGE -- Buckling up for the ride to school looks a bit different for the Cambridge mom Katherine and her three kids. Her twin preschool girls and their older brother all pile into a large bucket-like seat at the front of a bicycle. It's called a cargo bike."We do errands and shopping. It's the most convenient and fun way to get around the city," Katherine said.Popular bike routes around Cambridge, Somerville, Arlington, and some parts of Boston are seeing a growing number of moms and dads, transporting multiple kids on bikes."People see other people doing it and they say, 'hey that...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Boston University
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
CBS Boston

ICAN Relief hands out backpacks, offers free health services to Boston kids

BOSTON -- A special event took place Saturday in Boston to help kids get ready to go back to school.ICNA Relief, which is part of Neighbors helping Neighbors, handed out backpacks full of school supplies to kids.There was also a free health clinic offered at the event, which was all drive-thru.Doctors were there providing diabetes testing and education, blood pressure screening, and physician counseling.This was the 10th year they have handed out backpacks, and, since then, over 500,000 backpacks have been given away. 
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Gov. Baker to provide update Sunday on MBTA Orange Line work

BOSTON -- Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is expected to provide an update on MBTA Orange Line work following an assessment scheduled for Sunday afternoon. The Governor's Office said Baker will tour the State Street MBTA Station stop to see the progress being made firsthand. It has been just over a week since the Orange Line fully closed and shuttle buses started in rotation. Commuters on the rails and roads have felt the impacts of the Orange Line closure.  "Bus Only Lanes" have been created all over the city to make space for the dozens of buses brought into help. Jonathan Njiptchi said he...
BOSTON, MA
WUPE

This is the oldest house in Massachusetts built around 1641

The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
CBS Boston

Party City hiring 20,000 seasonal employees ahead of Halloween

BOSTON – Party City is hoping Halloween will look more like it did before the COVID pandemic, and they're hiring accordingly.The retailer is bringing on board 20,000 seasonal workers in the coming weeks.That's 3,000 more workers than were hired for last Halloween season.Party City said about 10% will be offered permanent positions after October 31.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
71K+
Followers
26K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy