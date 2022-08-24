Read full article on original website
Related
Abilene’s Crosstown Showdown Is the True Battle of the Year Football Game
The Abilene Crosstown Showdown Is a true fight to the finish battle of the year here in the Key City. For as long as I can remember the Abilene High, Cooper High footbal game is the most attended, talked about, and divisive rivalry game in all of West Texas, if you ask me.
brownwoodnews.com
WEEK 1 GRIDIRON REWIND: May, Comanche, Coleman, San Saba, Cross Plains, Richland Springs start strong
JAYTON – The Class A Division I No. 3 May Tigers sent early notice that they again will be a force to be reckoned with in the six-man ranks, rolling by the Class A Division II No. 3 Jayton Jaybirds Friday night in a 58-12 road victory. May (1-0)...
colemantoday.com
Coleman Visits Puncherdome and Survives
MASON, TEXAS - The #9 Coleman Bluecat Football Team faced an early season test on Friday Night as they survived and defeated the Punchers of Mason by a baffling score of 7-6. Mason, who came into this contest at the pre-season #13 in the 2A Div. I State Rankings, definitely looked the part defensively, forcing five Bluecat turnovers and holding Jadin Jackson and company to only one touchdown.
colemantoday.com
Wagon Traveler Made it to Fredericksburg on Friday
Lou Shuman, who came through Coleman the first week of August, made her way to Fredericksburg just in time for the 134th Gillespie County Fair parade! She was in the front of the parade and made her way down Main and kept traveling east to turn south on Old San Antonio, and on down to to her next stop in Grapetown, Tx. After she reached Grapetown, she had only 44 miles to reach her goal of Bandera, a gathering spot for the thousands of longhorns that went north in the late 1800's on the Great Western Trail. #greatwesterntrail Lou is from Buffalo, Ok and grew up near where the trail passed by. If all goes well on the last part of the trip, Lou plans to arrive in Bandera by the end of the week. We sure to wish her well!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stay At This Awesome Historic Home On Sayles Blvd in Abilene
I drive by them all the time and I gaze at him in wonderment and amazement as to what they might be like on the inside. You know what I'm talking about, It's those prestigious, historic homes on Abilene's infamous Sayles Blvd. Well, now you can spend a night, a...
bigcountryhomepage.com
Sunday evening forecast: who left the heater on in Abilene
Tonight: A warm, dry night is expected across the region with southerly winds ranging between 10-15 mph. Overnight low is expected to be into the upper 70’s. Tomorrow: Temperatures are once again expected to be into the triple digits, although the good thing is that we are rounding the corner on summer. Winds will come in from the southwest between 5-10mph as a cold front tries to move into the big country.
Hidden Gems: 4 Abilene men turn an old funeral home into multifaceted lounge, business space
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Four Abilene men are working to turn an old vacant funeral home into a place where locals will choose to spend their free time or work time. Driving through downtown Abilene, you may have seen the vacant Elliot-Hamil Funeral Home on Hickory Street, which has been vacant for a few years […]
Abilene man makes Forbes’ list of Top Financial Security Professionals in State of Texas
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) ― Abilene’s own Shane Robertson of MassMutual was named among top in the State of Texas in Forbes’ list of Top Financial Security Professionals. William “Shane” Robertson was listed at #48 by Forbes’ Jason Bisnoff & Shook Research. Robertson serves West Texas as a MassMutual Financial Services Representative to business owners and […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
School renovation discovery reveals untold story of Texas hero, Japanese POW during WWII
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The old Lincoln Middle School building, which will soon be known as ‘Abilene Heritage Square‘ first broke ground more than two years ago. During recent renovations, regular vandalism and items from past students were expected to be found. What was a surprise was a name written in the cement on the […]
Weekend calendar of events, Aug. 26-28
TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene to do with your friends and family. 5 p.m. - Beauty and Brews featuring Toasted Traveler, Welded Jewelry and Elda Grace Bakery, Pappy Slokum Brewing Co., 409 S. Treadway Blvd.
koxe.com
Lois Luster, 77, of Brownwood
Lois Luster, age 77, of Brownwood, passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022 at Hendrick Medical Center in Brownwood. Cremation is under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home of Early. Lois was born November 24, 1944 in Kingsville, TX to Thomas Ray Stewart and Alice Marie Stewart. She graduated from Early...
What is a ‘Holy Dome’ and Why Does Abilene Have One?
If you've lived in the Abilene area long enough, then you've probably heard people talk about the "holy dome". For those new to the area, or just not in the know, then I'll attempt to explain what it is and why we have one here in Abilene. First off, the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Truck carrying welder & tanks fully ingulfs in flames along Clyde access road, closing stretch to traffic
CLYDE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A fiery scene could be witnessed going through Clyde on I-20 Friday afternoon. KTAB/KRBC was able to confirm that a truck, carrying a welder and acetylene tanks, was traveling east on I-20 through Clyde when another driver signaled to him to pull over. The truck pulled over near Smith & Son […]
Niblo Murder Trial: Day 4 reveals suspect’s phone off during murder, pings near victim’s family warehouse when turned on
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) ― Two Abilene police detectives who investigated the murder of Abilene realtor, Tom Niblo testified during Day four of the trial, revealing the suspect’s phone was off during the murder, then pinged at a suspicious location when it was turned on, and the wife of the suspect was not cooperative with […]
Crime Reports: Abilene man wakes sister & her boyfriend by swinging bat, resists arrest
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 2700 block of Roberts Street – Family Violence AssaultA 21-year-old man reported that his ex-girlfriend […]
APD locates Abilene Animal Shelter burglary suspect hours after break-in, adds Animal Cruelty & Theft charges to rap sheet
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The man who broke into the Abilene Animal Shelter, resulting in 10 missing dogs and killing one, was arrested just hours after the break-in. The arrest was made through the Abilene Police Department’s (APD) Major Investigations Property Crimes Unit. 38-year-old George Jones was arrested through a matching description of the burglary […]
REPORT: Transient man takes APD officer’s weapon, arrested at North Abilene Walmart
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A transient man was arrested Tuesday night for causing trouble at the Northside Walmart, and taking a weapon from an officer with the Abilene Police Department (APD). He was also wanted out of Lubbock County for Felony Theft. Just after 9:00 Tuesday night, APD was dispatched out to the North Abilene […]
‘Keep them out of the adult prison system, out of the cemetery’: Taylor County reports increase in severe crimes committed by children
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) ― During a recent budget presentation, a Taylor County juvenile probation officer said there was a growing issue countywide and she first noticed it about a year into the COVID-19 pandemic. There isn’t an increase in crimes being committed by minors, but the severity of the crime has gotten noticeably worse. […]
brownwoodnews.com
Health Department open immunization clinic Aug. 31, Sept. 1
The Brownwood-Brown County Health Department will be having an open immunization clinic for routine vaccines from 7:30 am to 6 pm on August 31st and September 1st at 510 E. Lee St., Brownwood, TX 76801. We will remain open for the general public, and if anyone has any questions, they...
‘Substantial amount’ of marijuana, cocaine & more found in home of Abilene 20-year-old
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) ― A 20-year-old Abilene man was arrested Tuesday for having a ‘substantial amount’ of drugs. According to a press release from the Abilene Police Department (APD), Elijah Perez was arrested at a North Abilene home in the 1500 block of Lilius Street. APD said Perez’s home was searched through a search and […]
Comments / 0