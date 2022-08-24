Lou Shuman, who came through Coleman the first week of August, made her way to Fredericksburg just in time for the 134th Gillespie County Fair parade! She was in the front of the parade and made her way down Main and kept traveling east to turn south on Old San Antonio, and on down to to her next stop in Grapetown, Tx. After she reached Grapetown, she had only 44 miles to reach her goal of Bandera, a gathering spot for the thousands of longhorns that went north in the late 1800's on the Great Western Trail. #greatwesterntrail Lou is from Buffalo, Ok and grew up near where the trail passed by. If all goes well on the last part of the trip, Lou plans to arrive in Bandera by the end of the week. We sure to wish her well!

FREDERICKSBURG, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO