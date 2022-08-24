ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastland, TX

colemantoday.com

Coleman Visits Puncherdome and Survives

MASON, TEXAS - The #9 Coleman Bluecat Football Team faced an early season test on Friday Night as they survived and defeated the Punchers of Mason by a baffling score of 7-6. Mason, who came into this contest at the pre-season #13 in the 2A Div. I State Rankings, definitely looked the part defensively, forcing five Bluecat turnovers and holding Jadin Jackson and company to only one touchdown.
COLEMAN, TX
colemantoday.com

Wagon Traveler Made it to Fredericksburg on Friday

Lou Shuman, who came through Coleman the first week of August, made her way to Fredericksburg just in time for the 134th Gillespie County Fair parade! She was in the front of the parade and made her way down Main and kept traveling east to turn south on Old San Antonio, and on down to to her next stop in Grapetown, Tx. After she reached Grapetown, she had only 44 miles to reach her goal of Bandera, a gathering spot for the thousands of longhorns that went north in the late 1800's on the Great Western Trail. #greatwesterntrail Lou is from Buffalo, Ok and grew up near where the trail passed by. If all goes well on the last part of the trip, Lou plans to arrive in Bandera by the end of the week. We sure to wish her well!
FREDERICKSBURG, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Sunday evening forecast: who left the heater on in Abilene

Tonight: A warm, dry night is expected across the region with southerly winds ranging between 10-15 mph. Overnight low is expected to be into the upper 70’s. Tomorrow: Temperatures are once again expected to be into the triple digits, although the good thing is that we are rounding the corner on summer. Winds will come in from the southwest between 5-10mph as a cold front tries to move into the big country.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene man makes Forbes’ list of Top Financial Security Professionals in State of Texas

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) ― Abilene’s own Shane Robertson of MassMutual was named among top in the State of Texas in Forbes’ list of Top Financial Security Professionals. William “Shane” Robertson was listed at #48 by Forbes’ Jason Bisnoff & Shook Research. Robertson serves West Texas as a MassMutual Financial Services Representative to business owners and […]
ABILENE, TX
FOX West Texas

Weekend calendar of events, Aug. 26-28

TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene to do with your friends and family. 5 p.m. - Beauty and Brews featuring Toasted Traveler, Welded Jewelry and Elda Grace Bakery, Pappy Slokum Brewing Co., 409 S. Treadway Blvd.
SAN ANGELO, TX
koxe.com

Lois Luster, 77, of Brownwood

Lois Luster, age 77, of Brownwood, passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022 at Hendrick Medical Center in Brownwood. Cremation is under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home of Early. Lois was born November 24, 1944 in Kingsville, TX to Thomas Ray Stewart and Alice Marie Stewart. She graduated from Early...
BROWNWOOD, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Niblo Murder Trial: Day 4 reveals suspect’s phone off during murder, pings near victim’s family warehouse when turned on

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) ― Two Abilene police detectives who investigated the murder of Abilene realtor, Tom Niblo testified during Day four of the trial, revealing the suspect’s phone was off during the murder, then pinged at a suspicious location when it was turned on, and the wife of the suspect was not cooperative with […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene man wakes sister & her boyfriend by swinging bat, resists arrest

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 2700 block of Roberts Street – Family Violence AssaultA 21-year-old man reported that his ex-girlfriend […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

APD locates Abilene Animal Shelter burglary suspect hours after break-in, adds Animal Cruelty & Theft charges to rap sheet

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The man who broke into the Abilene Animal Shelter, resulting in 10 missing dogs and killing one, was arrested just hours after the break-in. The arrest was made through the Abilene Police Department’s (APD) Major Investigations Property Crimes Unit. 38-year-old George Jones was arrested through a matching description of the burglary […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

‘Keep them out of the adult prison system, out of the cemetery’: Taylor County reports increase in severe crimes committed by children

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) ― During a recent budget presentation, a Taylor County juvenile probation officer said there was a growing issue countywide and she first noticed it about a year into the COVID-19 pandemic. There isn’t an increase in crimes being committed by minors, but the severity of the crime has gotten noticeably worse. […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Health Department open immunization clinic Aug. 31, Sept. 1

The Brownwood-Brown County Health Department will be having an open immunization clinic for routine vaccines from 7:30 am to 6 pm on August 31st and September 1st at 510 E. Lee St., Brownwood, TX 76801. We will remain open for the general public, and if anyone has any questions, they...
BROWNWOOD, TX

