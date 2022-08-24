Read full article on original website
power98fm.com
The 15 Best Burgers In Charlotte North Carolina
Today, August 25th is National Burger Day. Which is another fantastic holiday. Especially as a child, I was a burger connoisseur. I had probably eaten one at every restaurant in Charlotte. As I’ve gotten older my pallet has slightly expanded and in an effort to keep my waist from doing the same, I don’t order them for every meal like I once did. But don’t let that sentiment fool you, I still love a good burger! But who has the best burgers in Charlotte? I’m not so sure anymore. So I was excited about making this list. And while the heavy hitters (many of which I love) definitely made an appearance on this list, there were some I wasn’t familiar with (and I can’t wait to try!). In fact, I know what I’m doing for lunch today.
HBCU golf exhibition tournament to be played at Quail's Hollow on Monday
Next month, the President’s Cup will be played at Quail Hollow in Charlotte. As part of the event’s media day on Monday, Cup officials are kicking off an inaugural exhibition tournament that will give African American golfers from six Historically Black Colleges and Universities a chance to compete against each other at Quail Hollow. The tournament is named after Charlotte native Charlie Sifford, who died in 2015. He was the first African American to play on the PGA Tour and win a PGA tournament.
WCNC
Le Diner en Blanc one of the hottest tickets in town
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Le Dîner en Blanc is a much-anticipated annual event, where the location is kept secret until the very last minute. Thousands of people, dressed all in white, meet for a mass “chic picnic” in a public space. This morning, Tara Robertson joined us to talk details and decor surrounding one of the hottest event in the Queen City. “It's like a pop up extravaganza at a secret location” says Robertson. Over the course of the evening, guests experience the beauty and value of their city's public spaces by participating in the unexpected. Beyond the spectacle and elegance of the dinner itself, guests are brought together from diverse backgrounds by good taste and a love of beauty. Le Dîner en Blanc recalls the elegance and glamor of high French society, and guests engage one another, knowing that they are taking part in a truly magical event. There are no disruptions: no car traffic, no pedestrian traffic—only amazed and astonished looks from passersby observing the scene before them. And participants, like spectators, wonder whether it's all not a dream…
WCNC
Lincoln County shelter hopes to find homes for 50 animals this weekend
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Lincoln County Animal Services' annual Clear the Shelters campaign will begin Friday, Aug. 26. This is a national campaign with NBC to help animal shelters nationwide lower their numbers to make room for more rescues. Lincoln County Animal Services is just one of many shelters in the Charlotte area that will be participating this weekend. Officials said they hope to adopt out 50 animals into their forever homes.
Johnson & Wales University’s Charlotte campus at a crossroads
CHARLOTTE — The lone surviving branch campus of Johnson & Wales University is working to return to prominence in Charlotte amid dwindling enrollment and the loss of its fourth president in seven years. Former and present leaders — and certainly employers aiming to hire graduates in a hot job...
kiss951.com
This Nearby Charlotte City is the Best to Celebrate Labor Day Weekend In
It is one of the biggest annual celebrations in the USA, honoring workers and their achievements. With Labor Day just around the corner, there are plenty of great deals that can be found around the country. A list of the top 5 US cities to visit this Labour Day weekend has been compiled by Booking.com.
wccbcharlotte.com
Derek James Says Goodbye After 22 Years In Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Friday is Derek James’ last day in the Queen City. After 22 years in Charlotte and 18 years with WCCB, he will be moving to Minneapolis, M.N. to be closer to family. “This morning I gave a good long look at the Charlotte skyline. Because...
Statesville Record & Landmark
3 Bedroom Home in Catawba - $307,000
NEW CONSTRUCTION now available for PRE-SALE. 1534 Sqft, 1-Story home in quiet established neighborhood in Catawba. This beautiful 3 bedroom / 2 bath home sits on a .48 acre lot and features spacious rooms and custom home amenities. Open living concept with a beautiful Kitchen featuring granite counter tops and White all-wood shaker style cabinets. Stainless Steel Oven/Range, Dishwasher & Micro. Large Master suite features big walk-in closet and a private bath suite complete with waterproof LVP flooring and a large dual vanity. Spacious 2nd and 3rd bedrooms. Engineered laminate in Kitchen, Living room, Hallway and Bedrooms. Waterproof LVP flooring in both Bathrooms and Laundry room. Matching cabinets and granite countertops throughout the home. Covered front porch and a nice large side deck accessed from breakfast/dining area. 2-car attached garage. Close to both HWY-16 and I-40 for easy access to either Denver, Charlotte, Hickory or Statesville.
cn2.com
The Freshest of Ingredients to Create a Delicious Lunch Experience
YORK, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – If your headed to Summerfest this weekend you must stop in to Congress Street Cafe located in Yorkville Marketplace which features sandwiches and salads along with a charcuterie selection. Chef and owner Steve Pacello said, “We use nothing but Boar’s Head products so everything...
Grocery store on wheels soon to be riding through Kershaw County
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A grocery store on wheels will soon be rolling through Kershaw County thanks to the United Way. Donnie Supplee with United Way says, "This is kinda just the next step to bringing groceries to the community for those who don't have access to it, so it's a great thing."
businesstodaync.com
Small retail space opening with big lake approach
Aug. 22. By TL Bernthal. An upscale boutique is scheduled to open in mid-September in what may be the smallest retail space in Cornelius. The 400 square feet is owned by Frank Free, owner of Lake Realty, which he opened in 1991 at 19900 W. Catawba Ave. Suite 103. “I...
kiss951.com
Winter is Coming to Charlotte and The Farmers Almanac Says Snow is Too
Winter is coming to Charlotte and the Farmers Alamanac says snow is coming too. The summer heat will be around for a while…But that will eventually go away. As November rolls around, the days will be shorter and the weather will turn colder. According to the Farmers Almanac the...
Raleigh News & Observer
World poker player bets his Lake Norman mansion sells for $16 million. Look inside.
A top “World Series of Poker” player known in the 1980s as “Cold Call Cowboy” is betting that his and his wife’s longtime Lake Norman mansion will sell for an unprecedented $16 million. Robert and Sonya Stevanovski listed their 15,000-square-foot waterfront estate in The Peninsula...
triwnews.com
Adoptable Pet Of The Week – Chewy
WAXHAW, NC – South Charlotte Dog Rescue would like to present Chewy (formerly Chewbacca) for your adoption consideration!. “We just know that our readers are ready to help us find sweet Chewy her forever home. She is a house-trained, six-year-old, brindle and white Beagle/Staffie mix with a whole lot of snuggles and love to give. She is about 75 lbs (but shh don’t tell her – she thinks she’s little!) – so sweet and super chill. Chewy mostly just wants to laze around – but will show her enthusiasm for things she loves like treats and car rides. We just recently found out that she LOVES the water as well, and to retrieve a good ball will absolutely make her heart sing. Chewy will be set up best for success with: a comfy bed to call her own, experienced dog owners ready to love & be loved, as the Queen of her castle (only dog in the home – although she is friendly & loves to play with other dogs), and either big, or no, kids living in the home. If you give her a chance, we know she will steal your heart away! She has so much love to give and doesn’t understand why she is looking for her forever family, when she thought she had one already.”
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Festival ‘Matthews Alive’ Returns This Year
According to WSOC-TV, a longtime Labor Day weekend tradition is returning to Matthews this year after being canceled by covid for two years. The Matthews Alive Festival will be held Sept. 2-5. It is four fun filled with live music, carnival rides, and games. It all happens in beautiful historic downtown Matthews.
Bald eagle flies commercial at Charlotte Douglas
CHARLOTTE — It’s not every day that a bald eagle is spotted, especially not at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Earlier this week, Clark the Eagle decided to fly commercial and was screened by Transportation Security Administration officials. TSA said their airline notified them about Clark and his handler.
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Aug. 22
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell, Lincoln and Catawba counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Aug. 12-18: Green Brothers Juice Company, 16815 Cranlyn Road – 99.5. Food Lion, deli, 13108 Eastfield Road – 97 Food Lion, produce, 13108 Eastfield Road – 98.5. Cornelius. Huang’s China Bistro,...
WBTV
CMPD investigating homicide in southwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place Saturday morning. According to police, the incident took place on Cherrycrest Lane in southwest Charlotte sometime around 7:43 a.m. When officers arrived, a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead...
tornadopix.com
What to know: Lowe’s opens Charlotte Pro Fulfillment Center
Lowe’s chose Charlotte as the first fulfillment center only for professional clients, creating 40 jobs. The 200,000-square-foot facility opened this month at 7800 Tuckaseegee Road, the Morrisville-based home improvement company reported Wednesday in a statement to The Charlotte Observer. The West Charlotte location is located off Interstate 85, near Interstate 485.
WCNC
These 4 chores can make your house more valuable
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Home improvement projects can make a major difference when it comes to the value of your home. Did you know that focusing on the exterior can be beneficial when it comes time to sell your home? Here are four exterior home improvement projects that will add value, according to Realtor.com:
