Albert L. Hamor
Albert L. Hamor, 76, from Northeast Harbor and Bar Harbor and Tucson, Ariz., went to be with the Lord on April 22, 2022. Albert fought a brief, but courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born as the third son of Richard N. and Rhoda (Murphy) Hamor. He is survived...
Sousa receives Paul Harris Award
BAR HARBOR — The Bar Harbor (MDI) Maine Rotary Club recently honored Tony Sousa with Rotary’s non-Rotarian Paul Harris Award. According to an email sent to the Islander by the Rotary, “Tony’s life embodies the values of Rotary; truthful, ethical and putting his service to others above himself. He never says no when asked. Throughout our community, Tony Sousa honors every volunteer commitment with years or even decades of service via his musical and leadership talents. Tony’s been both MDI Hospital and Birch Bay Volunteer of the Year and now Rotary’s non-Rotarian Paul Harris Award.
Emerging artist gets Bar Harbor show
BAR HARBOR — D’Alessio Gallery, home of Maine artist Russell D’Alessio, will present “Outsider In: The Untamable Art of Tom Coyle” this September at 12 Mount Desert St., in Bar Harbor, on the Village Green. The opening reception for the month-long exhibit will be from 6-9 p.m. Sept. 2.
To the Editor: Community treasure
One of our earliest memories of Bar Harbor, many years before we moved here in 2001, was driving down Mt. Desert Street in August and seeing books for sale on the lawn of this lovely brick building. Since we’ve always loved books, we had to find out what was happening. The activity on the lawn, as great as that was, couldn’t compare to going in the building for the first time! This was our introduction to the Jesup and, after we moved here, we’ve supported the library ever since.
Threatened with police action, Kruger switches to chalk for graffiti
BAR HARBOR — Town Manager Kevin Sutherland on Thursday sent an email to Annlinn Kruger in which he said he “will be forced to file a complaint with the police department” unless she stops using “semi-permanent/permanent concoctions” to paint graffiti on public streets and sidewalks.
Island Briefs: FOA online paddle raise, fall bus schedule, costume swap
BAR HARBOR — Friends of Acadia is still crunching the numbers on how much money was raised during its annual benefit dinner and auction at the Asticou Inn in Northeast Harbor last Saturday. Meanwhile, the “paddle raise” portion of the benefit, in which people raise paddles to indicate how...
Southwest Harbor mini golf course plans get approved
SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Holly Masterson and David Horner last week laid out plans to the Planning Board showing their layout for a mini golf course in Southwest Harbor. The business partners plan to bring Golf of Maine to Southwest Harbor on land they purchased in 2020 to develop Acadia Vendors Market.
Island police log for week of Aug. 25
On Aug. 18, a black 2022 Chevrolet Suburban, with significant damage to the rear and front drivers side wheel areas and undercarriage, traveled southward on Indian Point Road, through Bar Harbor and Mount Desert, losing vehicle parts along the way. According to the police log, the vehicle was being operated with one functioning tire. It finally came to rest at the intersection of Indian Point Road and Bartlett Landing Road. The Suburban was towed from the scene and is considered a total loss. The vehicle’s driver fled and is still unknown. This case is under investigation.
Arts Glances: Art exhibit, children’s concert, piazza party
BAR HARBOR — For this year’s major show, the Argosy Gallery is honoring the artists it has represented the longest. These award-winning, nationally exhibited painters have chosen six works each for the “Acadian Eleven” exhibition from 1-5 p.m. in the Porcupine Room of the Bar Harbor Inn, Saturday, Aug. 27, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28.
July parking revenue is up
BAR HARBOR — Weather temperatures weren’t the only numbers heating up in July – parking revenue was up too. Bar Harbor pulled in $455,975 from parking fees last month. Compared to last July, which clocked in at $421,011, that’s a yield of more than $30,000 this year. Though parking revenue is up for July, it still may not correlate to an increase in overall tourism.
Retail marijuana rolls to November warrant
BAR HARBOR — Bar Harbor voters will once again have the chance to allow retail marijuana stores in town this November. Following a public hearing on Aug. 16 about a citizens’ initiative permitting adult-use cannabis sales, the Town Council placed the two articles on the upcoming Town Meeting warrant.
Bar Harbor man dies after being hit by vehicle
BAR HARBOR — A 50-year-old Bar Harbor man has died after being struck by his own vehicle Thursday. The Bar Harbor and Mount Desert Police departments were called to 15 Eagle Lake Road for a report of a person who had been hit by a vehicle. According to the...
